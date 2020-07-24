» News » 2020 » St. Joe State Park and Missouri Mines State Histor...

St. Joe State Park and Missouri Mines State Historic Site host public information meeting Aug. 8

JEFFERSON CITY, MO, JULY 24, 2020 – Representatives from Missouri State Parks invite the public to an informational meeting on St. Joe State Park and Missouri Mines State Historic Site at 4 p.m., Saturday, Aug. 8. The meeting will be held at the Missouri Mines State Historic Site Museum.

The public is invited to share comments about the state park and historic site and their operations during the informational meeting. State park and historic site staff will be on hand to provide information and answer questions.

Input from the public is important to Missouri State Parks. These informational meetings, which are being held in all state parks and historic sites, help create two-way communication with the public. The meetings give staff the opportunity to let people know the current status and future plans for the park or historic site, and they offer visitors the opportunity to comment on the facilities. For a list of scheduled informational meetings, visit mostateparks.com/page/66611/informational-meetings.

The public is strongly encouraged to follow social-distancing guidelines and be proactive in protecting themselves and others amid ongoing public health concerns. Come prepared with hand sanitizer and bottled water, avoid large and congested crowds, and please stay home if sick. Face coverings are encouraged when social-distancing measures are difficult to maintain, and may be required by local orders.

Missouri Mines State Historic Site is located at 4000 State Highway 32, Park Hills, in southeast Missouri. For more information about the meeting, call the site at 573-431-6226.

If you have questions regarding Missouri State Parks, please contact us at moparks@dnr.mo.gov. Missouri State Parks is a division of the Missouri Department of Natural Resources.

