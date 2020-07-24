» News » 2020 » First Missouri State Capitol State Historic Site h...

First Missouri State Capitol State Historic Site hosts public information meeting Aug. 8

JEFFERSON CITY, MO, JULY 24, 2020 – Representatives from Missouri State Parks invite the public to attend an informational meeting at First Missouri State Capitol State Historic Site at 1 p.m., Saturday, Aug. 8. The meeting begins at 1 p.m. in the visitor center of the First Missouri State Capitol State Historic Site. Before and after the meeting, staff will offer tours of the first state capitol building.

Representatives from the historic site will be present to provide information about the site and to answer questions. The public is invited to share comments and ask questions about the historic site and its operations.

Input from the public is important to Missouri State Parks. These informational meetings, which are being held in all state parks and historic sites, help create two-way communication with the public. The meetings give staff the opportunity to let people know the current status and future plans for the park or historic site, and they offer visitors the opportunity to comment on the facilities. For a list of scheduled informational meetings, visit mostateparks.com/page/66611/informational-meetings.

The public is strongly encouraged to follow social-distancing guidelines and be proactive in protecting themselves and others amid ongoing public health concerns. Come prepared with hand sanitizer and bottled water, avoid large and congested crowds, and please stay home if sick. Face coverings are encouraged when social-distancing measures are difficult to maintain, and may be required by local orders.

The First Missouri State Capitol State Historic Site is located at 200 S. Main St., St. Charles. For more information about the event, call the site at 636-940-3322.

If you have questions regarding Missouri State Parks, please contact us at moparks@dnr.mo.gov. Missouri State Parks is a division of the Missouri Department of Natural Resources.

###