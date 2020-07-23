2020-07-23-01 Certification of Compliance with the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act in Evictions (SCCA Form 256B)

Court News ...

The Supreme Court of South Carolina

Re: Certification of Compliance with the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act in Evictions (SCCA Form 256B)

ORDER

Pursuant to the provisions of Article V, Section 4 of the South Carolina Constitution,

I find that the Certification of Compliance with the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act in Evictions (SCCA 256B) bearing a revision date of 7/2020 is approved for use in the Magistrate Courts of the State of South Carolina, effective immediately. This revised form SCCA 256B replaces the original version issued by previous Order dated May 6, 2020.

This form is available on the South Carolina Judicial Branch website at www.sccourts.org/forms.

s/Donald W. Beatty Donald W. Beatty Chief Justice of South Carolina

Columbia, South Carolina July 23, 2020