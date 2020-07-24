Correction: Summer Speaker Series with Hal Stearns at Missouri Headwaters State Park

Recreation News

(Three Forks, MT) On Saturday July 25th at 7:00pm, the Missouri Headwaters State Park will be hosting the Saturday night Summer Speaker Series with Hal Stearns. Our theme this year is “Protecting our Natural Resources.” Hal Stearns is a historian coming to us from Humanities Montana and will be discussing the Lewis and Clark expedition and their time spent in Montana.

Born and raised in Montana, Hal is an instructor for the University of Montana’s Lifelong Learners program and Humanities Montana. He enjoys sharing his passion for the history of Montana and the West.

Visitors to these events must keep in mind social distancing directives – stay six feet apart from all non-family members, and if that isn’t feasible or possible, please wear a mask or face covering. Additionally, if you’re feeling ill, please do not attend this event. For more information on COVID-19 please visit the website: covid19.mt.gov. Missouri Headwaters State Park will be hosting this event during varying weeks. It may not take place every Saturday. Speakers, topics, and dates are subject to change. All Missouri Headwaters State Park summer speaker events will be streamed via Facebook Live for those who would like to listen to the program but cannot join us in person. Visit the Missouri Headwaters Facebook page to find additional information on Facebook like and how to participate.

What: Saturday Night Summer Speaker Series

When: Saturday, July 25, 2020 at 7:00pm

Where: Missouri Headwaters State Park 1585 Trident Road Three Forks MT

http://stateparks.mt.gov/missouri-headwaters/

Sponsors: John Colter Run, and Montana State Parks.

