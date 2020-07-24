American National Group Announces Non-Profit Hero Program with Springfield Cardinals

/EIN News/ -- SPRINGFIELD, Mo., July 24, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- American National Group (“American National”) is teaming up with the Springfield Cardinals on a new program called Non-Profit Heroes.

The American National “Nominate a Non-Profit Hero Program” will recognize local non-profit organizations in the Springfield community and will run ten weeks, from July 27 to October 12. From August 10 to October 12, one non-profit “hero” will be announced per week on all team social media platforms. There will be a dedicated page at SpringfieldCardinals.com/heroes for online nominations. The nomination process will begin July 27 with a kick-off e-blast and continue through August 7.

Announcements will include a brief profile of each non-profit agency, allowing them to tell their story. In addition to recognizing the non-profit organization, a prize pack will be included (details to be announced).

“American National truly values its relationship with the Springfield Cardinals and the important place they hold in the community,” Lead Specialist of Projects and Brand Partnerships Jennifer Henry said.

Chuck La Tournous, vice president of marketing, Multiple Line Agencies at American National, said the online program allows the entire community to engage with one another and spotlight acts of leadership.

“The ‘Nominate a Non-Profit Hero Program’ is a great opportunity to help identify worthwhile causes and individuals throughout Springfield,” La Tournous said. “We always strive to be active contributors in the communities we serve.”

About American National

American National is a family of companies. American National Insurance Company, founded in 1905 and headquartered in Galveston, Texas, and other American National subsidiaries offer a broad portfolio of products and services, which include life insurance, annuities, property and casualty insurance, health insurance, credit insurance, and pension products. The American National companies operate in all 50 states. For more information, including company news and investor relations information, visit the company’s web site at www.AmericanNational.com.

