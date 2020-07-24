Route 2102 Forbes Road Slide Remediation Begins Monday in Monroeville and Trafford

​

Pittsburgh, PA – PennDOT District 11 is announcing slide remediation work on Forbes Road (Route 2102) in the Municipality of Monroeville and Trafford Borough, Allegheny County will begin Monday, July 27 weather permitting.

Beginning at approximately 9 a.m. Monday, Forbes Road will close to traffic continuously through mid-November to allow crews from Mele & Mele & Sons, Inc. to conduct slide remediation work. Forbes Road will close to traffic between Haymaker Road and Westmoreland Road/Stewart Station Drive. Through traffic will be detoured via Route 130 (7th Street/Forest Avenue/Broadway Boulevard) through Trafford.

Slide remediation, shoulder reconstruction, paving and other miscellaneous construction work will occur on this $1.34 million project.

MEDIA CONTACT: Steve Cowan, 412-429-5010

