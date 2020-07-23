HHS Marks the 30th Anniversary of the Americans with Disabilities Act

Sunday, July 26, 2020, marks the 30th anniversary of the signing of the Americans with Disabilities Act. HHS Secretary Alex Azar released the following statement commemorating the occasion:

“The Americans with Disabilities Act was a landmark achievement in upholding the rights of Americans with disabilities and ensuring equal access to the opportunities that all Americans deserve. Today, millions of Americans have equal opportunities to live, work, and fully participate in their communities because of the ADA.

“The Trump Administration has made it a priority to protect the rights of Americans with disabilities and strengthen the supports and services they need to live in the community. We’ve fought to ensure equal access to healthcare by preventing Americans with disabilities from being denied access to organ transplants and COVID-19 treatment. We’ve worked to protect the rights of Americans with disabilities to be parents, we’ve improved and expanded services that support independent living, and we’ve launched an unprecedented effort on new employment opportunities for people with disabilities. Our commitment to equality under the law will continue to define the Trump Administration’s work in healthcare and human services.”

The Administration for Community Living and the HHS Office for Civil Rights have launched a microsite, ACL.gov/ADA, to mark the 30th anniversary and serve as an ongoing resource around the importance of inclusion and integration.

On July 30, HHS will host a virtual celebration of the anniversary. A panel of HHS leaders will discuss the department’s continued efforts to achieve the promise of the ADA, remove barriers to inclusion, and create opportunities for people with disabilities. The event will be livestreamed. In an effort to improve the viewing experience for the deaf and hard-of-hearing audience, there will be a second livestream that includes American Sign Language translation in a format more similar to in-person events.

Click here to view a factsheet highlighting some of the department’s accomplishments under the Trump Administration to empower and protect Americans with disabilities