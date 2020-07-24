Greene County Bancorp, Inc. Reports 12th Consecutive Year of Record Net Income for Fiscal Year Ended June 30, 2020

/EIN News/ -- CATSKILL, N.Y., July 24, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Greene County Bancorp, Inc. (the “Company”) (NASDAQ: GCBC), the holding company for The Bank of Greene County and its subsidiary Greene County Commercial Bank, today reported net income for the quarter and fiscal year ended June 30, 2020. Net income for the quarter and fiscal year ended June 30, 2020 was $4.7 million, or $0.55 per basic and diluted share, and $18.7 million, or $2.20 per basic and diluted share, respectively, as compared to $4.2 million, or $0.49 per basic and diluted share, and $17.5 million, or $2.05 per basic and diluted share, for the quarter and year ended June 30, 2019, respectively. Net income increased $536,000, or 12.9%, when comparing the quarters ended June 30, 2020 and 2019, and increased $1.2 million, or 7.1%, when comparing the years ended June 30, 2020 and 2019.



Total consolidated assets for the Company were $1.7 billion at June 30, 2020, primarily consisting of $610.4 million of total securities available-for-sale and held-to-maturity and $993.5 million of net loans. Consolidated deposits totaled $1.5 billion at June 30, 2020, consisting of retail, business and municipal banking relationships. The Bank of Greene County operates 16 full-service banking offices, with operations and lending centers located in the Capital District and Hudson Valley Regions of New York State.

Donald Gibson, President & CEO, stated: “It is my great pleasure to report our 12th consecutive year of record net income for the fiscal year ending June 30, 2020. In addition to record net income, new record highs have been established on our balance sheet for deposits, assets, loans, and capital. Reflecting on where we are today, in a world of social, political, and economic chaos, I take solace in the fact that we have a strong balance sheet with excess reserves and the ability to generate additional reserves, if required. I would also like to take this opportunity to thank all of our great employees for their heroic efforts and outstanding work over the last several months. COVID-19 may have changed our routine, but it has not changed our bond to our customers and local community. For over 130 years, our employees and their continued dedication have been our greatest asset.”

Over the fiscal year ended June 30, 2020, a novel strain of coronavirus (“COVID-19”) has spread world-wide and the Federal and state governments have been diligently working to contain its spread. The coronavirus pandemic has created much turmoil for many businesses throughout our country and in our financial markets. With much uncertainty regarding the duration of the containment strategies, the overall impact to the Company’s financial position cannot be determined at this time. However, the Company continues to maintain strong asset quality, capital and liquidity. With the Company’s 12th year of record income for the year ended June 30, 2020 and continued growth in both assets and earnings, management believes that it is well positioned to withstand the financial impact from this health crisis.

The Company’s strength not only lies within its balance sheet, but with its employees. With a strong management team, we believe we have been able to adapt to the rapidly changing needs of our customers, proactively reaching out to borrowers and providing assistance to both individuals and businesses during this time of great need. Management is working with borrowers to determine best strategies to help mitigate the impact of the temporary business closures, declines in business, and loss of employment, including payment deferrals, debt consolidations and/or loan restructurings. The Company has instituted a loan deferment program whereby short-term (3-6 months) deferral of principal and/or interest payments has been provided. As of June 30, 2020, the Bank has received requests to defer payments on 706 loans aggregating $193.5 million. Based on guidance provided by bank regulators on March 22, 2020 regarding deferrals granted due to COVID-19, the Company has not reported these loans as delinquent at June 30, 2020, and has continued to recognize interest income during the deferral period. These loans will be closely monitored to determine collectability and accrual and delinquency status will be updated as deemed appropriate.

The Company is also participating in the CARES Act (“the Act”) Paycheck Protection Program (“PPP”), providing loans to local small businesses through the Small Business Administration (“SBA”). As of June 30, 2020, the Company has processed 1,267 applications for up to $99.8 million of loans under the PPP. These PPP loans are 100% guaranteed by the SBA and we expect that most of the funds provided will be forgiven based on certain criteria established within the Act.

Depending upon the duration of the COVID-19 pandemic, these strategies may not be sufficient for all borrowers impacted and may ultimately result in losses to the Company. As discussed under Asset Quality and Loan Loss Provision below, the Company has increased its allowance for loan losses during the year ended June 30, 2020 and believes that total reserves are adequate.

The Federal Reserve Board has taken a number of measures in an attempt to mitigate the impact of the coronavirus on the economy. In addition to providing guidance to financial institutions that are working with borrowers affected by the coronavirus, the Federal Reserve Board decreased the Federal Funds benchmark rate by 100 basis points to 0.00%-.0.25%, in mid-March 2020. Although the impact to the Company from this rate decrease is limited for the year ended June 30, 2020, it is anticipated that it will have a negative impact on the Company’s interest rate spread and margin during fiscal 2021.

Selected highlights for the quarter and fiscal year ended June 30, 2020 are as follows:

Net Interest Income and Margin



Net interest income increased $2.0 million to $12.3 million for the three months ended June 30, 2020 from $10.3 million for the three months ended June 30, 2019. Net interest income increased $4.8 million to $44.8 million for the year ended June 30, 2020 from $40.0 million for the year ended June 30, 2019. These increases in net interest income were primarily the result of the growth in the average balance of interest-earning assets, which increased $386.2 million and $270.2 million when comparing the three months and years ended June 30, 2020 and 2019, respectively, offset by decreases in interest rates on interest-earning assets, which decreased 48 basis points and 25 basis points when comparing the three months and years ended June 30, 2020 and 2019, respectively. Decreases in yields on interest-earning assets resulted from five interest rate decreases by the Federal Reserve Board during the twelve months ended June 30, 2020, and were also impacted by the origination of $99.8 million of PPP loans at a rate of 1.0%. Cost of interest-bearing liabilities decreased 21 basis points when comparing the three months ended June 30, 2020 and 2019, respectively, as a result of the decreases in market interest rates. Cost of interest-bearing liabilities increased five basis points when comparing the years ended June 30, 2020 and 2019, respectively, and is the result of growth in balances of NOW deposits.



Asset Quality and Loan Loss Provision

Provision for loan losses amounted to $1.2 million and $601,000 for the three months ended June 30, 2020 and 2019, respectively, and amounted to $3.9 million and $1.7 million for the years ended June 30, 2020 and 2019, respectively. These increases were due to the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic as well as growth in gross loans and an increase in loans adversely classified. As a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, the Company increased the provision for loan loss by $750,000 and $1.3 million for the three months and year ended June 30, 2020. Loans classified as substandard or special mention totaled $32.8 million at June 30, 2020 compared to $17.1 million at June 30, 2019, an increase of $15.7 million. During the year ended June 30, 2020 the Company downgraded a construction loan to special mention as a result of project cost overruns and several delinquent payments. Several other commercial real estate and commercial loan relationships have been downgraded to special mention during the three and twelve months ended June 30, 2020 due to a deterioration in borrower cash flows. At June 30, 2020, these loans were all performing. Management continues to monitor these loan relationships closely. Reserves on these loans totaled $2.4 million at June 30, 2020 compared to $1.5 million at June 30, 2019, an increase of $922,000. No loans were classified as doubtful or loss at June 30, 2020 or 2019. Allowance for loan losses to total loans receivable was 1.62% at June 30, 2020, and 1.65% at June 30, 2019. The decrease in the allowance for loan losses to total loans receivable is due to the origination of $99.8 million in SBA PPP loans which are 100% guaranteed by the SBA with no allowance allocated to these loans.

Noninterest Income and Noninterest Expense

Noninterest income decreased $216,000, or 10.0%, to $1.9 million for the three months ended June 30, 2020 as compared to $2.2 million for the three months ended June 30, 2019. Noninterest income increased $289,000, or 3.5%, to $8.7 million for the year ended June 30, 2020 as compared to $8.4 million for the year ended June 30, 2019. The decrease in noninterest income for the three months ended June 30, 2020 was primarily the result of lower service charges on deposits accounts due to both lower usage and fee waivers to support customers impacted by COVID-19 during the period. The increase in noninterest income for the fiscal year ended June 30, 2020 is primarily due to increases in debit card fees resulting from an increase in volume of transactions and other operating income resulting from a commercial loan prepayment penalty of $131,000.

Income Taxes



Provision for income taxes directly reflects the expected tax associated with the pre-tax income generated for the given year and certain regulatory requirements. The effective tax rate was 12.1% and 13.9% for the three months and year ended June 30, 2020, respectively, compared to 15.0% and 16.9% for the three months and year ended June 30, 2019. The statutory tax rate is impacted by the benefits derived from tax-exempt bond and loan income, the Company’s real estate investment trust subsidiary income, as well as the tax benefits derived from premiums paid to the Company’s pooled captive insurance subsidiary to arrive at the effective tax rate.



Balance Sheet Summary

Total assets of the Company were $1.7 billion at June 30, 2020 as compared to $1.3 million at June 30, 2019, an increase of $407.3 million, or 32.1%.

Greene County Bancorp, Inc. is the direct and indirect holding company, respectively, for The Bank of Greene County, a federally chartered savings bank, and Greene County Commercial Bank, a New York-chartered commercial bank, both headquartered in Catskill, New York. Our primary market area is the Hudson Valley and Capital District in New York State. For more information on Greene County Bancorp, Inc., visit www.tbogc.com.

This press release contains statements about future events that constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Actual results could differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements. Factors that might cause such a difference include, but are not limited to, general economic conditions, financial and regulatory changes related to the COVID-19 pandemic, changes in interest rates, regulatory considerations, competition, technological developments, retention and recruitment of qualified personnel, and market acceptance of the Company’s pricing, products and services.





Greene County Bancorp, Inc. Consolidated Statements of Income (Unaudited) At or for the Three Months At or for the Years Ended June 30, Ended June 30, Dollars in thousands, except share and per share data 2020 2019 2020 2019 Interest income $14,072 $12,197 $53,314 $46,308 Interest expense 1,791 1,875 8,481 6,308 Net interest income 12,281 10,322 44,833 40,000 Provision for loan losses 1,239 601 3,905 1,659 Noninterest income 1,942 2,158 8,650 8,361 Noninterest expense 7,637 6,982 27,822 25,676 Income before taxes 5,347 4,897 21,756 21,026 Tax provision 647 733 3,029 3,542 Net Income $4,700 $4,164 $18,727 $17,484 Basic EPS $0.55 $0.49 $2.20 $2.05 Weighted average shares outstanding 8,513,414 8,537,814 8,529,927 8,537,814 Diluted EPS $0.55 $0.49 $2.20 $2.05 Weighted average diluted shares outstanding 8,513,414 8,537,814 8,529,927 8,537,814 Dividends declared per share 4 $0.11 $0.10 $0.44 $0.40 Selected Financial Ratios Return on average assets1 1.14 % 1.33 % 1.27 % 1.46 % Return on average equity1 14.88 % 15.11 % 15.56 % 16.83 % Net interest rate spread1 2.94 % 3.21 % 2.98 % 3.28 % Net interest margin1 3.02 % 3.34 % 3.09 % 3.39 % Fully taxable-equivalent net interest margin2 3.19 % 3.51 % 3.26 % 3.56 % Efficiency ratio3 53.69 % 55.95 % 52.02 % 53.09 % Non-performing assets to total assets 0.24 % 0.29 % Non-performing loans to net loans 0.41 % 0.46 % Allowance for loan losses to non-performing loans 402.04 % 362.84 % Allowance for loan losses to total loans 1.62 % 1.65 % Shareholders’ equity to total assets 7.68 % 8.85 % Dividend payout ratio4 20.00 % 19.51 % Actual dividends paid to net income5 11.95 % 11.65 % Book value per share $15.13 $13.16

1 Ratios are annualized when necessary.

2 Interest income calculated on a taxable-equivalent basis includes the additional interest income that would have been earned if the Company’s investment in tax-exempt securities and loans had been subject to federal and New York State income taxes yielding the same after-tax income. The rate used for this adjustment was 21% for federal income taxes and 3.32% for New York State income taxes for the periods ended June 30, 2020 and 2019. The following table summarizes the adjustments made to arrive at the fully taxable-equivalent net interest margin.

Non-GAAP reconciliation – Fully taxable equivalent net interest margin

For the three months ended June 30, For the years ended June 30, (Dollars in thousands) 2020 2019 2020 2019 Net interest income (GAAP) $12,281 $10,322 $44,833 $40,000 Tax-equivalent adjustment 690 547 2,510 1,999 Net interest income (fully taxable-equivalent basis) $12,971 $10,869 $47,343 $41,999 Average interest-earning assets $1,624,035 $1,237,878 $1,450,398 $1,180,201 Net interest margin (fully taxable-equivalent basis) 3.19 % 3.51 % 3.26 % 3.56 %

3 The efficiency ratio has been calculated as noninterest expense divided by the sum of net interest income and noninterest income.

4 The dividend payout ratio has been calculated based on the dividends declared per share divided by basic earnings per share. No adjustments have been made to account for dividends waived by Greene County Bancorp, MHC (“MHC”), the Company’s majority shareholder, owning 54.1% of the shares outstanding.

5 Dividends declared divided by net income. The MHC waived its right to receive dividends declared during the three months ended June 30, 2020, March 31, 2020, September 30, 2019, June 30, 2019, March 31, 2019, and December 31, 2018. Dividends declared during the three months ended December 31, 2019 and the three months ended September 30, 2018 were paid to the MHC. The MHC’s ability to waive the receipt of dividends is dependent upon annual approval of its members as well as receiving the non-objection of the Federal Reserve Board.

The above information is preliminary and based on the Company’s data available at the time of presentation.

Greene County Bancorp, Inc. Consolidated Statements of Financial Condition (Unaudited) As of

June 30, 2020 As of

June 30, 2019 (Dollars In thousands) Assets Total cash and cash equivalents $40,463 $29,538 Long term certificate of deposit 4,070 2,875 Securities- available for sale, at fair value 226,709 122,728 Securities- held to maturity, at amortized cost 383,657 304,208 Equity Securities, at fair value 267 253 Federal Home Loan Bank stock, at cost 1,226 1,759 Gross loans receivable 1,012,660 798,105 Less: Allowance for loan losses (16,391 ) (13,200 ) Unearned origination fees and costs, net (2,747 ) 833 Net loans receivable 993,522 785,738 Premises and equipment 13,658 13,255 Accrued interest receivable 8,207 5,853 Foreclosed real estate - 53 Prepaid expenses and other assets 5,024 3,202 Total assets $1,676,803 $1,269,462 Liabilities and shareholders’ equity Noninterest bearing deposits $138,187 $107,469 Interest bearing deposits 1,362,888 1,013,100 Total deposits 1,501,075 1,120,569 Borrowings 25,484 21,600 Accrued expenses and other liabilities 21,439 14,924 Total liabilities 1,547,998 1,157,093 Total shareholders’ equity 128,805 112,369 Total liabilities and shareholders’ equity $1,676,803 $1,269,462 Common shares outstanding 8,513,414 8,537,814 Treasury shares 97,926 73,526

The above information is preliminary and based on the Company’s data available at the time of presentation.

