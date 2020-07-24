Heavy-Duty, Industrial-Strength Reinol Original Hand Cleaner: Say Goodbye to Harsh Chemicals When You Wash Your Hands

Solvent-Free Reinol Soap Safe Alternative to Traditional Chemical-Based Soaps

/EIN News/ -- BOCA RATON, FL, July 24, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- American workers can say goodbye to harsh chemicals in the soap they use to wash their hands.

Reinol Original Hand Cleaner, the solvent-free soap, is coming to the rescue.

“Reinol Original Hand Cleaner has been washing hands safely for a century,” said Clive Leon, founder and chairman of Reinol, the solvent-free, heavy-duty soap manufacturer. “Our natural formula keeps hands clean and soft.

“Reinol also tackles the toughest grease, grime, and tar that workers have to deal with at their jobs,” Leon said. “You can use Reinol to remove odors, stains, dirt, oil, epoxies, inks, and paints that haven’t completely dried.”

Reinol’s formula, which dates back to the early 1900s, only uses soft soaps, oils, and no harsh solvents. It also contains specially selected fine rounded degerminated inert quartz silica sand, which helps to pick the dirt off the skin.

Leon said workers for decades in the automotive, mining, electrical, textiles, agriculture, transportation, and maintenance industries have chosen Reinol Original Hand Cleaner.

“Our best sales pitch is just to let potential customers use Reinol. Once they do, they never use anything else,” Leon added.

Reinol’s non-solvent formula is more important as more Americans are concerned about the health of their skin than ever before.

Leon said many industrial hand cleaners use harsh solvents to remove grease and grime.

Today’s workers understand the dangers of traditional soaps with solvents , such as mineral spirits, kerosene, white spirits, and naphtha.

Reinol also is inexpensive to use. Just rub a level teaspoon full of Reinol into your hands, add a few drops of water, lather, and rinse thoroughly. A one-liter tub should wash 300 pairs of hands. Reinol recently introduced a dispenser that gives you the exact amount of Reinol you need to clean your hands.

“We understand our consumers are concerned about their skin, especially now that people are washing their hands several times a day because of COVID-19. Traditional soaps can leave your skin dry and cause damage,” Leon said. “Reinol is soft on your hands. We have a 100-year track record of keeping hands clean and safe.”

To purchase Reinol Original Hand Cleaner, visit Amazon.

