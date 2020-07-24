American Institutes for Research and IMPAQ Experts to Present at the 2020 AcademyHealth Annual Research Meeting
/EIN News/ -- Washington, D.C., July 24, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Experts from the American Institutes for Research (AIR) and IMPAQ will present sessions at the AcademyHealth 2020 Annual Research Meeting, being held July 28 through August 6, 2020. The conference is being held online due to the coronavirus pandemic. Participants will be able to access over 70 hours of content across live virtual presentations and more than 60 on-demand panel sessions.
AcademyHealth is a professional organization that supports and serves health services researchers and policymakers, as well as health care practitioners and stakeholders. The Annual Research Meeting focuses on new research, innovative methods, and robust discussions about the effect of health services research on health policy and practice.
Presentations by AIR and IMPAQ will cover a wide array of topics, including creating innovative tools to address social determinants of health, Medication-Assisted Treatment (MAT), improving the quality of care, social risk factors in older adults, and more. In May, AIR acquired IMPAQ, which continues to operate as a wholly owned subsidiary of AIR.
AIR and IMPAQ presentations and posters (grouped by theme) are listed below.
Tuesday, August 4, 2020
1:15 – 2:15 p.m. EDT
-
Building Synthetic Healthcare Data For Research (Pre-Recorded Breakout Session)
IMPAQ presenter/author: Slava Katz
Poster Session: Aging, Disability, and End-of-Life
-
Understanding the Role of Co-Occurring Social Risk Factors in Older Adult Health
IMPAQ presenters/authors: Mithuna Srinivasan and Jennifer Pooler
Poster Session: Coverage, Access, and Medicaid
-
How Do Changes in Cost-Sharing and Treatment Costs Relate to Out-of-Pocket Cost for New Yorkers with Certain High-Cost Chronic Conditions?
IMPAQ presenters/authors: Vincent Chan, Kevin Van Dyke and Talia Fish
-
Procrastination in Health Insurance Enrollment Decision: Evidence from the Exchange Marketplace
IMPAQ presenters/authors: Siying Liu, Maryann Deyling, Fan Huang and Kevin Van Dyke
Poster Session: Dissemination, Implementation, and Impact
-
Using Human Centered Design to Implement National and State-Level Policy Changes
IMPAQ presenters/authors: Brandy Farrar, Elizabeth Messenger-Jones and Priya Chatterjee
Poster Session: Health Workforce
-
Effectiveness of Advanced Practice Registered Nurses and Physicians: An Umbrella Review
IMPAQ presenters/authors: Siying Liu, Bo Feng and Brandon Hesgrove
-
Increasing the Advanced Practice Registered Nurse Healthcare Workforce: Lessons Learned
IMPAQ presenters/authors: Brandon Hesgrove, Daniela Zapata and Clancy Bertane
Poster Session: Mental Health and Substance Use
-
A Qualitative Analysis of Echo Sessions to Identify Provider-Experienced Barriers to MAT Implementation
AIR presenters/authors: Tamika Cowans, Susan Heil, Sarah Mossburg and Kathy Paez
-
Medication-Assisted Treatment with Buprenorphine for Opioid Use Disorder By Nurse Practitioners and Physician Assistants in Rural Areas Post-Cara 2016
IMPAQ presenters/authors: Rekha Varghese, Karin Johnson, Bo Feng, Mike Liu, Alison Sanford, Paul Dowell, Ilene Harris and Karishma Desai
Poster Session: Methods Research
-
Visual Difference-in-Difference Impact Analysis
IMPAQ presenters/authors: Alison Sanford and Guido Cataife
Poster Session: Organizational Behavior and Management
-
Use of Systematic Review Evidence By Learning Health Systems’ to Improve the Quality of Care: Barriers and Opportunities
AIR presenters/authors: Lee Thompson, Susan Baseman and Sarah Mossburg
Poster Session: Social Determinants and Social Needs
-
ACO Status Associated with Reports of Meals on Wheels in Hospitals in 2017
IMPAQ presenters/authors: Greg Foster, Grace Wang and Stephen Hines
-
Creating Innovative Tools to Address Social Determinants of Health Using Direct Partnerships with Health Services Researchers and Decision-Makers
IMPAQ presenters/authors: Talia Fish and Kevin Van Dyke
Learn more about the virtual conference on the AcademyHealth website and view additional information about IMPAQ’s presence at the meeting.
