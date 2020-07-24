Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Ferrari to announce Second Quarter 2020 financial results on August 3

Maranello (Italy), July 24, 2020 - Ferrari N.V. (NYSE/MTA: RACE) announced today that its financial results for the second quarter of 2020 will be released on Monday, August 3, 2020.

A live audio webcast and conference call of the 2020 Q2 results will begin at 2:00 p.m. BST / 3:00 p.m. CEST / 9:00 a.m. EDT on Monday, August 3.

Details for accessing this presentation will be available in the Investors section of Ferrari’s corporate website at http://corporate.ferrari.com prior to the event. Please note that registering in advance is required to access the conference call details. For those unable to participate in the live session, a replay will remain archived on Ferrari’s corporate website (http://corporate.ferrari.com) for two weeks after the call.

