2020-07-23 12:45:24.853 St. Louis Man Claims $50,000 Powerball Prize

St. Louis Man Claims $50,000 Powerball Prize

2020-07-23

St. Louis resident Randal Morris claimed a $50,000 Powerball prize from the July 11 drawing. Morris won his prize by matching four out of the five white-ball numbers, as well as the Powerball number drawn. The winning numbers on July 11 were: 14, 19, 61, 62 and 64, with a Powerball number of 4. Morris purchased the winning ticket at Midwest Petroleum, 8970 St. Charles Rock Road, in St. John.

Powerball is a $2 per play multi-state Draw Game that features jackpots starting at $20 million. Powerball drawings are held on Wednesdays and Saturdays at 9:59 p.m. All current and past winning numbers can be found at MOLottery.com. Saturday’s Powerball jackpot is estimated at $117 million.

All Missouri Lottery offices are currently open for claims of $600 or more, by appointment only. Alternatively, winning tickets may be claimed by mail.

In FY19, players in St. Louis County won more than $168.9 million in Missouri Lottery prizes. Retailers received more than $16.3 million in commissions and bonuses, and an additional $32.3 million went to education programs in the county.

