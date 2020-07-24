Ashley Kretzschmar Is Featured in Exclusive Kivo Daily Interview
Ashley Kretzschmar's extensive professional experience has allowed her to excel in various roles in both the pharmaceutical and healthcare sectors.ALEDO, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, July 24, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Ashley Kretzschmar was recently featured in an exclusive online interview with Kivo Daily - a digital media, technology, and brand-building company, with a primary focus on business, entrepreneurship, and thought leadership. With over 14 years of experience in biotechnologies, Ashley Kretzschmar discusses her career projection and how she achieved immense success in the pharmaceutical industry, claiming that her grandfather served as a major source of inspiration for her.
She also takes the time to highlight the current state of the professional landscape and touches on the profound financial impact the pandemic has had on individuals across the globe. With wide scale unemployment and an uncertain future, she claims that it is crucial now more than ever, to take the necessary precautions to remain financially secure.
Lastly, Ashley touches on her various charitable initiatives having recently raised money for a local food pantry - The Center of Hope in Weatherfield, and encourages others to give back to their community during these unprecedented times.
About Ashley Kretzschmar
Ashley Kretzschmar is a graduate of Oklahoma State University with a B.S. in Business Administration and graduate of the University of Phoenix with a Master’s in Business Administration. She resides in Aledo, Texas. She is a top sales and marketing key account representative with 14 years of pharmaceutical experience in biotechnologies.
Her extensive knowledge in the healthcare and pharmaceutical industries as well as her degrees in business administration, have made her an important asset to the businesses that she has worked for.
In her free time Ashley is involved in numerous different charities volunteering her time and money in order to improve the lives of others. She is also an ex-athlete playing sports growing up, including hockey. Ashley is also a big family person. She is the mother of two and enjoys spending time with her children and husband when she is not working and volunteering.
