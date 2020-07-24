Ehave, Inc. PsyTech The World’s MOST RECOGNIZED SPYCHEDELIC CONFERENCE to Host Live Webinar Featuring World Renowned Williams Richard Lead Clinical Doctor at John Hopkins Wednesday, July 29th 2020 at 12:00 EST

An Online event for Psychedelic experts, investors and enthusiasts

/EIN News/ -- MIAMI, July 24, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ehave, Inc., (OTC Pink: EHVVF) (the “Company”) and its subsidiary PsyTech announced today an upcoming Psychedelic Industry webinar for investors and interested individuals. PsyTech was incubated by iCAN (Israel-cannabis) and developed by the team behind CannaTech, the premier international cannabis summit. Leveraging the highly relevant experience of iCAN, PsyTech is positioned to lead the global psychedelic conversation forward.



Ehave CEO Ben Kaplan said, "Our PsyTech Conferences have been very popular with investors, as a result of their insight on the industry. Psychedelic medicine has garnered a tremendous amount of attentions since The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) authorized Breakthrough Therapy Designation to both Compass Pathways' and Usona Institute's psilocybin therapy for depression in 2018." Mr. Kaplan continued, "The mainstream media started talking about it late last year after a group of private donors donated $17 million to start the Center for Psychedelic and Consciousness Research at Johns Hopkins Medicine. We expect our complimentary webinar on July 29 will continue our trend of providing important information on psychedelic medicine to investors.''

The virtual investor webinar titled Mystical Experience, Religion, and Psychedelics is open to individual investors, institutional investors, advisors, analysts and the Psychedelic Community. The program opens at 12:00 PM ET on Wednesday, July 29th.

Speakers for the PsyTech Virtual Investor Conference include:

Irie Selkirk - Moderator

Director of Rise Wellness Retreat and Co-Founder of Sansero Life Sciences

Pastor James Lindberg

An Ordained Clergy Person at The Evangelical Lutheran Church in America

Rabbi Zac Kamenetz

Founder and CEO of Shefa: Psychedelic Therapy Grounded in Jewish Spirituality

William A. Richards

Psychologist - The Center for Psychedelic And Consciousness Research At The Johns Hopkins University School Of Medicine

There are no fees to log-in, or attend the live presentations.

REGISTER NOW AT https://www.psytech.biz/psytech-mystical-experience-july-29th/

Please support our partner organization, Mind Medicine Australia, by registering for their upcoming summit on psychedelic therapies for mental illness. MMA is offering a special 10% discount code to the PsyTech community. Just use the code ‘MMA2020’ on their website when purchasing an event package.

https://summit.mindmedicineaustralia.org

About Ehave, Inc.

Ehave, Inc. is a provider of digital therapeutics delivering evidence-based therapeutic interventions to patients. Our primary focus is on improving the standard care in therapeutics to prevent or treat brain disorders or diseases through the use of digital therapeutics, psychedelics, independently or together, with medications, devices, and other therapies to optimize patient care and health outcomes meeting privacy and HIPAA & amp; GDPR Compliant. Our main product is the Ehave Dashboard which is a mental health informatics platform that allows clinicians to make objective and intelligent decisions through data insight using Blockchain technology. The Ehave dashboard offers Offline Encrypted Digital Records Empowering Healthcare providers and patients and it’s a powerful machine learning and artificial intelligence platform using artificial intelligence to extract deep insights from audio, video and text to improve research with a growing set of advanced tools and applications developed by Ehave and its leading partners. This empowers patients, healthcare providers, and payers to address a wide range of conditions through high quality, safe, and effective data-driven involvement with intelligent and accessible tools.

About PsyTech

PsyTech is building a vibrant community designed to explore psychedelic health and wellness, combat stigma, and accelerate innovation. PsyTech operates two matrix divisions that deliver revenue and build an equity portfolio: PsyTech Connect and PsyTech Discovery. PsyTech Connect is a premier psychedelic community platform for live and virtual conferences and an online portal for psychedelics content. PsyTech Discovery will develop ventures in psychedelic therapeutics and education. Learn more about PsyTech at www.psytech.biz

Forward-Looking Statement Disclaimer

This press release contains “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such statements may be preceded by the words “intends,” “may,” “will,” “plans,” “expects,” “anticipates,” “projects,” “predicts,” “estimates,” “aims,” “believes,” “hopes,” “potential” or similar words. Forward-looking statements are based on certain assumptions and are subject to various known and unknown risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the Company's control, and cannot be predicted or quantified and consequently, actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements: (i) the initiation, timing, progress and results of the Company’s research, manufacturing and other development efforts; (ii) the Company’s ability to advance its products to successfully complete development and commercialization; (iii) the manufacturing, development, commercialization, and market acceptance of the Company’s products; (iv) the lack of sufficient funding to finance the product development and business operations; (v) competitive companies and technologies within the Company’s industry and introduction of competing products; (vi) the Company’s ability to establish and maintain corporate collaborations; (vii) loss of key management personnel; (viii) the scope of protection the Company is able to establish and maintain for intellectual property rights covering its products and its ability to operate its business without infringing the intellectual property rights of others; (ix) potential failure to comply with applicable health information privacy and security laws and other state and federal privacy and security laws; and (x) the difficulty of predicting actions of the USA FDA and its regulations. All forward-looking statements included in this press release are made only as of the date of this press release. The Company assumes no obligation to update any written or oral forward-looking statement unless required by law. More detailed information about the Company and the risk factors that may affect the realization of forward-looking statements is contained under the heading "Risk Factors" in Ehave, Inc.’s Registration Statement on Form F-1 filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) on September 24, 2015, as amended, which is available on the SEC's website, http://www.sec.gov.

For Investor Relations, please contact:

Gabe Rodriguez

Phone: (623) 261-9046

Email: erelationsgroup@gmail.com

For Media Inquiries, please contact:

Laura Kam

Phone: +972-54-806-8613

Email: laura@kamgs.com