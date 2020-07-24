Pure Harvest Corporate Groups Elevated Harvest CBD Products Now Available in Colorado Wellness Clinics, Sculpted MD

/EIN News/ -- Elevated Harvest CBD Products and Energy Drinks Enter Retail Pilot Program in Four Locations

DENVER, CO, July 24, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NEWMEDIAWIRE – Pure Harvest Corporate Group, Inc. (OTC: PHCG), an emerging cannabis and hemp-CBD holding company, is pleased to announce that its wholly-owned subsidiary, Pure Harvest Hemp, Inc., has partnered with Sculpted MD to carry Pure Harvest Hemp’s Elevated Harvest line of hemp-CBD products in Sculpted MD health clinics.

Sculpted MD is a chain of health clinics dedicated to providing professional medical services in Colorado and Wyoming. Pure Harvest Hemp and Sculpted MD are implementing a retail pilot program to introduce Elevated Harvest products in four of Sculpted MD’s current health clinics. Upon successful completion of the pilot program, Sculpted MD will carry the Elevated Harvest product line in the remainder of its existing health clinics.

"We are thrilled to be partnering with Sculpted MD health clinics because their client base is a perfect fit for our product line. Sculpted MD has an aggressive expansion plan that complements our business model and should result in both entities achieving success,” stated Daniel Garza, CEO of Pure Harvest Hemp.

"Elevated Harvest offers a complete suite of CBD products that effectively matches our dedication to providing the highest quality care for our patients," said Spencer Carrado, CEO of Sculpted MD.

The full line of Elevated Harvest products can now be purchased at select Sculpted MD health clinics.

About Pure Harvest Corporate Group

The Pure Harvest Corporate Group, Inc. (OTCQB: PHCG) is a publicly traded holding company operating in various segments of the cannabis and hemp-CBD industries. The PHCG team is committed to formulating, manufacturing, and distributing high-quality cannabis and hemp-CBD consumer products in markets where it is legal to do so. The Company has developed numerous retail brands and product lines that are currently available for purchase in select markets. Pure Harvest intends to grow its cannabis and hemp-CBD operations and expand globally as the laws regarding cannabis and hemp-CBD are reviewed and rewritten to repeal their prohibition.

