Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 695 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 173,685 in the last 365 days.

Gov. Ricketts: Forecast Sets Legislature Up to Accomplish Key Priorities

 

Media Contacts:  

Taylor Gage, 402-471-1970

Justin Pinkerman, 402-471-1967

 

Media Release:

Gov. Ricketts: Forecast Sets Legislature Up to Accomplish Key Priorities

 

LINCOLN – Today, Governor Pete Ricketts issued a statement following a decision by the Nebraska Economic Forecasting Advisory Board, which modified the revenue forecast by 1%, or $50 million for the current fiscal year FY2020-21.

 

“This new forecast reflects the ongoing strength of Nebraska’s economy even in spite of the impacts of the pandemic,” said Gov. Ricketts.  “Today’s news sets the Legislature up to accomplish key priorities including property tax relief and business incentives in the remaining days of the session.”

 

###

You just read:

Gov. Ricketts: Forecast Sets Legislature Up to Accomplish Key Priorities

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.