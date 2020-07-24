KBW Names Christopher McGratty Head of U.S. Bank Research

/EIN News/ -- NEW YORK, July 24, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Keefe, Bruyette & Woods (KBW), a full-service, boutique investment bank and broker-dealer that specializes in the financial services sector, and a wholly owned subsidiary of Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE: SF), today announced that Christopher McGratty has been named Head of U.S. Bank Research. He was previously Head of KBW’s SMID-Cap Bank Research and has more than 15 years of experience as a bank analyst at KBW.



As Head of U.S. Bank Research, Mr. McGratty will coordinate KBW’s research on the 225 domestic banks currently under coverage, and will work closely with Andy Stimpson, Head of European Bank Research, on KBW’s global bank product. He will be based in KBW’s New York office.

“During his long tenure at KBW, Chris has proven himself to be a team leader and has consistently delivered expert industry analysis for our clients,” said Fred Cannon, KBW Global Director of Research. “We congratulate Chris as he takes on additional responsibilities in this newly created role.”

KBW provides equity research coverage of more banks than any other U.S. investment bank. Going beyond individual company research, the KBW team also offers crucial insights into the evolution of the global financial sector as it relates to technology, regulation, macroeconomics, and market structure.

KBW, a Stifel company, operates in the U.S. and Europe through its broker-dealer subsidiaries. Over the years, KBW has established itself as a leading authority in the banking, insurance, brokerage, asset management, mortgage banking, fintech, and specialty finance sectors.

Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE: SF) is a financial services holding company headquartered in St. Louis, Missouri, that conducts its banking, securities, and financial services business through several wholly owned subsidiaries.

