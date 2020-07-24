Digital freight network Quicargo continues growth and triples its turnover in the first half of 2020

The European road freight network Quicargo released a report which includes facts and figures about the company and the first half of 2020.

Scale up Quicargo continued to grow, as the online transport platform increased its turnover in the first half of 2020 by 200% compared to H1 2019.

The increase in demand for our digital platform, both from shippers as well as carriers, creates an enormous flywheel effect.” — Sam Houwen, CCO and Co-Founder of Quicargo