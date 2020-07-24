The Food and Drink Federation responds to speculation around forthcoming UK Government proposals on obesity

24 July 2020

The FDF has issued the following press release:

Responding to speculation around forthcoming UK Government proposals on obesity, Tim Rycroft, Chief Operating Officer at the Food and Drink Federation said:

“If the rumours are true, then this will come as a slap in the face to the UK's food and drink manufacturers and the half a million people we employ, so recently the heroes heralded by government for feeding the nation during the Covid crisis.

“With household budgets more stretched than ever before, restrictions on promotions and advertising will increase the price of food, reduce consumer choice and threaten jobs and investment across the UK at a precarious economic time.

“The proposals are illogical, flying in the face of the government's own reformulation programmes. We could see a ban on promotions of food such as mustard and mint sauce, days before the launch of the Chancellor's 'Eat Out to Help Out' campaign. Already hard-pressed shoppers can expect to see their weekly shop become more expensive, at an average cost of £600 per family. We could have the Great British Bake Off with no cake adverts allowed. It will place enormous cost on broadcasters, while manufacturers who have done so much to bring new healthier options to market will now find they have no way of bring these to shoppers' attention.”

We are looking to provide examples to the media of products that would be impacted by the proposed 9pm watershed and promotional restrictions.

As a reminder, this includes: all products which are classed as high fat, sugar and salt (HFSS) under the current nutrient profile model AND are included in the PHE's sugar and calorie reduction programmes. For soft drinks, it includes those which are in scope of the soft drinks industry levy.

Please can you let us know of any examples you are happy for us to share with media. This might include examples which seem completely illogical to restrict (everyday shopping basket items) and those which have been reformulated by your business for the Public Health England reformulation programmes.

FDF has been contacted by ITV News, BBC News and Channel 4 for broadcast interviews taking place over the course of the day.

