Business Update on Likeshuo, the Online Platform Operated by Meten EdtechX

Likeshuo, an English learning platform incubated by Meten EdtechX, integrates online and offline business model and provides a gateway for expanding the scope of online training materials in response to evolving market demands.

With a long track record of professional language training, Likeshuo takes advantages of internet, overcomes constraints of time and location in English learning and provides a 24hr x365day non-stop live online ELT services.

As an Online Multi-language Provider, Likeshuo Achieves Robust Growth Amid COVID-19 Epidemic

Meten EdtechX established a subsidiary in cooperation with a leading Japanese education brand in China and commenced Jtalk, an online Japanese teaching service in January 2020 and March 2020 respectively. Currently, Jtalk has served more than 160 corporate customers, including Toyota Motor, YAMAHA, Teleperformance and AEON. It is expected that Jtalk's revenue will exceed RMB1 million in July 2020. In addition, Likeshuo is tentatively scheduled to launch its online French and Korean language training courses in September 2020. The Company is also considering a potential investment in and business cooperation with an Italian language training institution in China in an effort to integrate more domestic multilingual foreign language teaching resources.

In response to the COVID-19 epidemic, the Company utilizes its Likeshuo online platform to meet the learning needs of its students. During such a period, Likeshuo achieved significant online business development, a steady increase in the number of student enrollment by expanding into further into third- and fourth-tier cities in China.

Enhancing User Experience and Advancing Our technology via Leveraging Big Data and Artificial Intelligence Technologies

Mr. Alan Peng, Chief Executive Officer of Meten EdtechX commented: “Likeshuo will continue to solidify the leading position in the online market, by providing an integrated channel via cloud-based analytics, and develop mobile applications and WeChat interface for online education services. We also leverage our offline channel to enhance our students sense of belonging towards the leaning community. Costs spending in obtain new customers will also be minimized due to high conversion rate from our developing proprietary technologies in data analytics and artificial intelligence. As a result, our sales-to-expense ratio of online ELT business is significantly lower than most of our peers. To become the bell-weather of the industry, we will continue to innovate and diversify our language offerings, explore strategic investment on a global bases and acquisition opportunities.”

About Meten EdtechX

Meten EdtechX is a leading ELT service provider in China, delivering English language and future skills training for Chinese students and professionals. Through a sophisticated digital platform and nationwide network of learning centers, the Company provides its services under three industry-leading brands: Meten (adult and junior ELT services), ABC (primarily junior ELT services) and Likeshuo (online ELT). It offers superior teaching quality and student satisfaction, which are underpinned by cutting edge technology deployed across its business, including AI-driven centralized teaching and management systems that record and analyze learning processes in real time.

The Company is committed to improving the overall English language competence and competitiveness of the Chinese population to keep abreast of the rapid development of globalization. Its experienced management is focused on further developing its digital platform and expanding its network of learning centers to deliver a continually evolving service offerings to a growing number of students across China.

