Founding Partner of Securities Law Firm Anthony L.G., Laura Anthony, Appointed to Aditx Therapeutics’ Board of Directors and Will Chair Its Governance Committee

Loma Linda, CA, July 24, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NEWMEDIAWIRE -- Aditx Therapeutics, Inc. (Aditxt) (the “Company”) (Nasdaq: ADTX), a life sciences company developing technologies specifically focused on improving the health of the immune system through immune monitoring and reprogramming, today announced that it has appointed Laura Anthony to the Company’s Board of Directors, effective as of July 2, 2020.

Ms. Anthony will be an independent director in accordance with the applicable rules of the Nasdaq Stock Market LLC. She will serve as the Chair of the Corporate Governance Committee and will serve on the Audit and Compensation Committee as well.

Amro Albanna, Co-founder and Chief Executive Officer of Aditxt, commented, “On behalf of the Board, we’re pleased to welcome Laura to Aditxt’s Board of Directors. We believe that the high regard of her legal expertise, including extensive experience as corporate counsel to both private and public companies, will benefit Aditxt as we work to execute and advance our strategic plans. We look forward to working with Laura and her contribution to our growth and development.”

Ms. Anthony is the founding partner of Anthony L.G., PLLC, a corporate, securities and business transactions law firm and has been practicing law since 1993. Ms. Anthony provides corporate counsel to small-cap and middle market private and public companies. For over twenty-five years, Ms. Anthony has served clients in the areas of compliance with the Securities Act of 1933, including private and public offerings; NASDAQ and NYSE initial and continued listing requirements; registration and reporting requirements under the Securities Exchange Act of 1934; initial public offerings, follow-on offerings and mergers and acquisitions; and general contract and business transactions. Ms. Anthony received a juris doctorate from Florida State University College of Law in 1993.

About Aditx Therapeutics

Aditxt is developing technologies specifically focused on improving the health of the immune system through immune monitoring and reprogramming. The immune monitoring technology is designed to provide a personalized comprehensive profile of the immune system. The immune reprogramming technology is currently at the pre-clinical stage and is designed to retrain the immune system to induce tolerance with an objective of addressing rejection of transplanted organs, autoimmune diseases, and allergies. For more information, please visit: www.aditxt.com

