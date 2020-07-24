Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 736 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 173,749 in the last 365 days.

Freshii Inc. Announces Conference Call to Discuss Second Quarter 2020 Results

/EIN News/ -- TORONTO, July 24, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Freshii Inc. (TSX: FRII), the growing health and wellness brand, will host a conference call to discuss its second quarter 2020 financial results on Friday, August 14, 2020 at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time.

Hosting the call will be Matthew Corrin, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, Daniel Haroun, Chief Financial Officer, and Paul Hughes, General Counsel and Chief Business Development Officer.

Date: Friday August 14, 2020
Time: 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time
Dial-In #: 1-877-425-9470 U.S. & Canada
  1-201-389-0878 International

Alternatively, the conference call will be webcast on the investor relations section of Freshii’s corporate website at www.freshii.inc. For those unable to participate, an audio replay will be available from 11:30 a.m. Eastern Time on Friday August 14, 2020 through Friday August 21, 2020. To access the replay, please call 1-844-512-2921 (U.S. & Canada) or 1-412-317-6671 (International) and enter confirmation code 13707495. A web-based archive of the conference call will also be available at the above website.

About Freshii

Eat. Energize. That’s the Freshii mantra. Freshii is a health and wellness brand on a mission to help citizens of the world live better by making healthy eating convenient and affordable. With a diverse and completely customizable menu of breakfast, soups, salads, wraps, bowls, burritos, frozen yogurt, juices, and smoothies served in an eco-friendly environment, Freshii caters to every taste and dietary preference.

Since it was founded in 2005, Freshii has grown to operate 467 restaurants in 16 countries around the world (as at the end of Q1 2020). Now, guests can energize with Freshii’s menu anywhere from cosmopolitan cities and fitness clubs to sports arenas and airplanes. 

Inquire about how to join the Freshii family: https://www.freshii.com/ca/en-ca/franchise
Learn more about investing in Freshii: http://www.freshii.inc 
Find your nearest Freshii: http://www.freshii.com/
Follow Freshii on Twitter and Instagram: @freshii

For further information contact:
Investor Relations
ir@freshii.com
1.866.337.4265

Primary Logo

You just read:

Freshii Inc. Announces Conference Call to Discuss Second Quarter 2020 Results

Distribution channels: Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Food & Beverage Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.