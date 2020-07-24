Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP Announces Quarterly Distribution; Schedules Second Quarter 2020 Earnings Release and Conference Call

/EIN News/ -- EL SEGUNDO, Calif., July 24, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP (the “Partnership”) (NASDAQ: LMRK) announced today that the board of directors of its general partner declared a cash distribution of $0.20 per common unit, or $0.80 per common unit on an annualized basis, for the quarter ended June 30, 2020. The distribution is payable on August 14, 2020 to common unitholders of record as of August 4, 2020.



The Partnership plans to publicly release its second quarter 2020 earnings results prior to the opening of U.S. financial markets on Thursday, August 6, 2020. Interested parties are invited to listen to a conference call hosted by management discussing the Partnership’s earnings results.

Webcast Information

Event: Q2 2020 Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP Earnings Call

Date: Thursday, August 6, 2020

Time: 12:00 p.m. Eastern Time

Webcast: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/72k8hvp8

Conference Call Information

U.S. and Canada: 877-930-8063

International: 253-336-7764

Participant Passcode: 9368289

Replay Information

A webcast replay will be available approximately two hours after the completion of the conference call through August 6, 2021 at https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/72k8hvp8 .

An audio replay is also available through August 15, 2020.

Dial-in: 855-859-2056 or 404-537-3406

Participant Passcode: 9368289

About Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP

The Partnership owns and manages a portfolio of real property interests and infrastructure assets that the Partnership leases to companies in the wireless communication, outdoor advertising and renewable power generation industries.

Notice

This release serves as qualified notice to nominees as provided for under Treasury Regulation Section 1.1446-4(b)(4) and (d). Please note that we believe that zero percent of the Partnership’s distributions to foreign investors are attributable to income that is effectively connected with a United States trade or business, and we believe that 100 percent is attributable to dividend income from a real estate investment trust subject to withholding under Internal Revenue Code Section 1441. Nominees, and not the Partnership, are treated as withholding agents responsible for withholding distributions received by them on behalf of foreign investors.

The distribution consists of the following components:

Common Units

Effectively Connected Income $0.00 U.S. Dividend Income from REIT $0.20

