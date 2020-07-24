Artificial Intelligence in Construction Market 2020 Global Trends, Share, Growth, Analysis and Forecast To 2026
Wiseguyreports.Com Publish New Market Research Report On “Artificial Intelligence in Construction Market 2020 Global Analysis, Size, Share, Trends”
PUNE, MAHARASTRA, INDIA, July 24, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Summary:
A new market study, titled “Discover Global Artificial Intelligence in Construction Market Upcoming Trends, Growth Drivers and Challenges” has been featured on WiseGuyReports.
Introduction
“Global Artificial Intelligence in Construction Market”
Artificial Intelligence in Construction market is segmented by Type, and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Artificial Intelligence in Construction market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on revenue and forecast by Type and by Application in terms of revenue and forecast for the period 2015-2026.
Key Players of Global Artificial Intelligence in Construction Market =>
• IBM
• Microsoft
• Oracle
• SAP
• Alice Technologies
• eSUB
• SmarTVid.Io
• DarKTrace
• Aurora Computer Services
• Autodesk
• Jaroop
• Lili.Ai
• Predii
• Assignar
• Deepomatic
• Coins Global
• Beyond Limits
• Doxel
• Askporter
• Plangrid
• Renoworks Software
• Building System Planning
• Bentley Systems
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
Cloud
On-premises
Market segment by Application, split into
Residential
Institutional Commercials
Heavy Construction
Others
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Central & South America
Major Key Points of Global Artificial Intelligence in Construction Market
1 Report Overview
2 Global Growth Trends
3 Competition Landscape by Key Players
4 Market Size by Type (2015-2026)
5 Market Size by Application (2015-2026)
13 Key Players Profiles
13.1 IBM
13.1.1 IBM Company Details
13.1.2 IBM Business Overview
13.1.3 IBM Artificial Intelligence in Construction Introduction
13.1.4 IBM Revenue in Artificial Intelligence in Construction Business (2015-2020))
13.1.5 IBM Recent Development
13.2 Microsoft
13.2.1 Microsoft Company Details
13.2.2 Microsoft Business Overview
13.2.3 Microsoft Artificial Intelligence in Construction Introduction
13.2.4 Microsoft Revenue in Artificial Intelligence in Construction Business (2015-2020)
13.2.5 Microsoft Recent Development
13.3 Oracle
13.3.1 Oracle Company Details
13.3.2 Oracle Business Overview
13.3.3 Oracle Artificial Intelligence in Construction Introduction
13.3.4 Oracle Revenue in Artificial Intelligence in Construction Business (2015-2020)
13.3.5 Oracle Recent Development
13.4 SAP
13.4.1 SAP Company Details
13.4.2 SAP Business Overview
13.4.3 SAP Artificial Intelligence in Construction Introduction
13.4.4 SAP Revenue in Artificial Intelligence in Construction Business (2015-2020)
13.4.5 SAP Recent Development
13.5 Alice Technologies
13.5.1 Alice Technologies Company Details
13.5.2 Alice Technologies Business Overview
13.5.3 Alice Technologies Artificial Intelligence in Construction Introduction
13.5.4 Alice Technologies Revenue in Artificial Intelligence in Construction Business (2015-2020)
13.5.5 Alice Technologies Recent Development
13.6 eSUB
13.6.1 eSUB Company Details
13.6.2 eSUB Business Overview
13.6.3 eSUB Artificial Intelligence in Construction Introduction
13.6.4 eSUB Revenue in Artificial Intelligence in Construction Business (2015-2020)
13.6.5 eSUB Recent Development
13.7 SmarTVid.Io
13.7.1 SmarTVid.Io Company Details
13.7.2 SmarTVid.Io Business Overview
13.7.3 SmarTVid.Io Artificial Intelligence in Construction Introduction
13.7.4 SmarTVid.Io Revenue in Artificial Intelligence in Construction Business (2015-2020)
13.7.5 SmarTVid.Io Recent Development
13.8 DarKTrace
13.8.1 DarKTrace Company Details
13.8.2 DarKTrace Business Overview
13.8.3 DarKTrace Artificial Intelligence in Construction Introduction
13.8.4 DarKTrace Revenue in Artificial Intelligence in Construction Business (2015-2020)
13.8.5 DarKTrace Recent Development
13.9 Aurora Computer Services
13.9.1 Aurora Computer Services Company Details
13.9.2 Aurora Computer Services Business Overview
13.9.3 Aurora Computer Services Artificial Intelligence in Construction Introduction
13.9.4 Aurora Computer Services Revenue in Artificial Intelligence in Construction Business (2015-2020)
13.9.5 Aurora Computer Services Recent Development
13.10 Autodesk
13.10.1 Autodesk Company Details
13.10.2 Autodesk Business Overview
13.10.3 Autodesk Artificial Intelligence in Construction Introduction
13.10.4 Autodesk Revenue in Artificial Intelligence in Construction Business (2015-2020)
13.10.5 Autodesk Recent Development
13.11 Jaroop
10.11.1 Jaroop Company Details
10.11.2 Jaroop Business Overview
10.11.3 Jaroop Artificial Intelligence in Construction Introduction
10.11.4 Jaroop Revenue in Artificial Intelligence in Construction Business (2015-2020)
10.11.5 Jaroop Recent Development
13.12 Lili.Ai
10.12.1 Lili.Ai Company Details
10.12.2 Lili.Ai Business Overview
10.12.3 Lili.Ai Artificial Intelligence in Construction Introduction
10.12.4 Lili.Ai Revenue in Artificial Intelligence in Construction Business (2015-2020)
10.12.5 Lili.Ai Recent Development
13.13 Predii
10.13.1 Predii Company Details
10.13.2 Predii Business Overview
10.13.3 Predii Artificial Intelligence in Construction Introduction
10.13.4 Predii Revenue in Artificial Intelligence in Construction Business (2015-2020)
10.13.5 Predii Recent Development
13.14 Assignar
10.14.1 Assignar Company Details
10.14.2 Assignar Business Overview
10.14.3 Assignar Artificial Intelligence in Construction Introduction
10.14.4 Assignar Revenue in Artificial Intelligence in Construction Business (2015-2020)
10.14.5 Assignar Recent Development
13.15 Deepomatic
10.15.1 Deepomatic Company Details
10.15.2 Deepomatic Business Overview
10.15.3 Deepomatic Artificial Intelligence in Construction Introduction
10.15.4 Deepomatic Revenue in Artificial Intelligence in Construction Business (2015-2020)
10.15.5 Deepomatic Recent Development
13.16 Coins Global
10.16.1 Coins Global Company Details
10.16.2 Coins Global Business Overview
10.16.3 Coins Global Artificial Intelligence in Construction Introduction
10.16.4 Coins Global Revenue in Artificial Intelligence in Construction Business (2015-2020)
10.16.5 Coins Global Recent Development
13.17 Beyond Limits
10.17.1 Beyond Limits Company Details
10.17.2 Beyond Limits Business Overview
10.17.3 Beyond Limits Artificial Intelligence in Construction Introduction
10.17.4 Beyond Limits Revenue in Artificial Intelligence in Construction Business (2015-2020)
10.17.5 Beyond Limits Recent Development
13.18 Doxel
10.18.1 Doxel Company Details
10.18.2 Doxel Business Overview
10.18.3 Doxel Artificial Intelligence in Construction Introduction
10.18.4 Doxel Revenue in Artificial Intelligence in Construction Business (2015-2020)
10.18.5 Doxel Recent Development
13.19 Askporter
10.19.1 Askporter Company Details
10.19.2 Askporter Business Overview
10.19.3 Askporter Artificial Intelligence in Construction Introduction
10.19.4 Askporter Revenue in Artificial Intelligence in Construction Business (2015-2020)
10.19.5 Askporter Recent Development
13.20 Plangrid
10.20.1 Plangrid Company Details
10.20.2 Plangrid Business Overview
10.20.3 Plangrid Artificial Intelligence in Construction Introduction
10.20.4 Plangrid Revenue in Artificial Intelligence in Construction Business (2015-2020)
10.20.5 Plangrid Recent Development
13.21 Renoworks Software
10.21.1 Renoworks Software Company Details
10.21.2 Renoworks Software Business Overview
10.21.3 Renoworks Software Artificial Intelligence in Construction Introduction
10.21.4 Renoworks Software Revenue in Artificial Intelligence in Construction Business (2015-2020)
10.21.5 Renoworks Software Recent Development
13.22 Building System Planning
10.22.1 Building System Planning Company Details
10.22.2 Building System Planning Business
