AnHeart to Present Corporate Update at LifeSci Partners Summer Symposium

/EIN News/ -- SHANGHAI, China and NEW YORK, July 24, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AnHeart Therapeutics, Co., Ltd . (“AnHeart”), a clinical stage oncology company focused on underserved patients in global markets, today announced that it plans to make a corporate presentation at the LifeSci Partners Summer Symposium virtual conference. Registration details are provided below, and there is no cost to participate in the event.



LifeSci Partners Summer Symposium Presentation Details



Session Date: Wednesday August 5, 2020

Virtual Presentation Time: 10:30 AM - 10:55 AM EDT

Presenter: Junyuan (Jerry) Wang, PhD, CEO, AnHeart Therapeutics

Webcast Registration Information: https://lifesci.events/SummerSymposium

About AnHeart:

AnHeart Therapeutics Co., Ltd . (“AnHeart”) is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company developing novel oncology therapies. AnHeart is headquartered in Hangzhou, China with offices in Beijing, Shanghai and New York. Formed in November 2018, AnHeart is currently managed by biopharmaceuticals industry veterans (Pfizer, BMS, Merck, J&J, Novartis) and financially backed by a venture capital fund.

Forward Looking Statements

Statements contained in this press release regarding matters that are not historical facts are “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such statements are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors that may cause our or our industry’s actual results, levels of activity, performance, or achievements to be materially different from those anticipated by such statements. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by terminology such as “may,” “will,” “should,” “expects,” “plans,” “anticipates,” “believes,” “estimates,” “predicts,” “potential,” “intends,” or “continue,” or the negative of these terms or other comparable terminology. Forward-looking statements contained in this presentation include, but are not limited to, (i) statements regarding the timing of anticipated clinical trials for our product candidates and our research and development programs; (ii) the timing of receipt of clinical data for our product candidates; (iii) our expectations regarding the potential safety, efficacy, or clinical utility of our product candidates; (iv) the size of patient populations targeted by our product candidates and market adoption of our product candidates by physicians and patients; and (v) the timing or likelihood of regulatory filings and approvals. Except as required by law, we assume no obligation to update these forward-looking statements publicly, or to update the reasons why actual results could differ materially from those anticipated in the forward-looking statements, even if new information becomes available in the future. This Presentation discusses product candidates that are under clinical study and which have not yet been approved for marketing by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration or regulatory agencies in other countries. No representation is made as to the safety or effectiveness of these product candidates for the use for which such product candidates are being studied.

AnHeart Contact:

Akira Jing Liu, MD

Director of Business Development

(86) 137-0181-9470 (c)

ajliu@anhearttherapeutics.com