Docker Monitoring Market to grow at 32% CAGR to reach US $1,326 Million by 2025 - Global Insights on Trends, COVID-19 Impact Analysis, Growth Drivers, Strategic Initiatives and Future Prospect: Adroit Market Research

The rising adoption of multi-cloud deployment across numerous organizations is anticipated to create opportunities for the docker monitoring market

The "Docker Monitoring Market by Component (Solutions and Services {Managed Services and Professional Services}), Deployment Type (Cloud and On-Premise), Industry Vertical (BFSI, IT & Telecom, Healthcare, Retail, Manufacturing, and Others), and Region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and South America), Global Forecast, 2018 to 2025" study provides an elaborative view of historic, present and forecasted market estimates.

The global docker monitoring market size is anticipated to reach USD 1,326 Million by 2025. In addition, it is expected to exhibit a CAGR of over 32% during the forecast period 2018-2025. Docker Monitoring helps in detecting and tracking the activities happening in the docker. Also, it sets alerts for such activities. Moreover, it offers suitable strategies and enables proactive management that assists in preserving, allocating, and managing wealth. Besides, docker monitoring helps enterprises and businesses in enhancing application performance across varied container surroundings.

The current and future docker monitoring market advances are defined to state the attractiveness of the market. Key impacting aspects focus on the docker monitoring market opportunities during the forecast period. Factors such as the increasing need to optimize application performance are driving the docker monitoring market growth. Additionally, the increasing need to prevent system outages is also boosting the market growth globally. However, the lack of expertise and resources is anticipated to hamper the market growth. Furthermore, the rising adoption of multi-cloud deployment across numerous organizations is expected to provide growth opportunities for the market in forthcoming years. Also, the integration of machine learning and analytics technologies is anticipated to be opportunistic for the market.

The report also highlights various aspects of the global docker monitoring industry by analyzing the market through value chain analysis. Besides, the docker monitoring market report covers different qualitative aspects of the docker monitoring industry in market drivers, key industry opportunities, and restraints. Furthermore, the report proposes a comprehensive valuation of the market competitiveness along with company profiling of residents as well as global vendors.

The docker monitoring market has solid competition among the early established and new players. Also, to capture a competitive advantage over the other industry players many industry players are aiming potential markets by forming collaboration and partnerships, agreements, mergers & acquisitions, acquiring new startups & other companies, and escalating their business presence.

In terms of components, the market is divided into solutions and services. The services segment is further divided into managed services and professional services. In the year 2019, the solutions segment accounted for the highest market revenue and it is anticipated to hold the major market share throughout the forecast period. The key reason behind the dominance of this segment is the advantages associated with docker monitoring solutions which enables complete visibility and reduces complexity. On the contrary, the services segment accumulated the highest growth and it is expected to keep its position during the forecast period.

The North American region dominated the overall market in 2019 and it is expected to keep its position throughout the forecast period 2018-2025. The dominance of this region is mainly attributed to the existence of the majority of docker monitoring vendors in this region. However, the Asia-Pacific region is projected to experience the highest growth throughout the forecast period. The growing demand for cloud technologies by majority industries is fuelling the market growth in this region.

The major players of the global docker monitoring market are AppDynamics, BMC Software, Broadcom, Dynatrace, Datadog, New Relic, Micro Focus, Microsoft, Splunk, and Oracle. Moreover, the other prospective players in the docker monitoring market are Riverbed Technology, ScienceLogic, SolarWinds, ManageEngine, and Sysdig. The recognized companies are coming up with innovative and new docker monitoring solutions. The docker monitoring market comprises well established local as well as global players. In addition, the already recognized market players are coming up with new innovative services and solutions to stay competitive in the global market.

