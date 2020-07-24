Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 820 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 173,863 in the last 365 days.

Norsk Hydro: Save the date - Capital Markets Day to be held in Oslo on December 10, 2020

/EIN News/ -- Save the date for Hydro's Capital Markets Day 2020. The event will take place in Oslo on December 10.

Due to uncertainty regarding the Covid-19 situation, it has not yet been decided if Capital Markets Day will be a physical event or video conference only.

Formal invitation and agenda will be distributed later.

Investor contact
Line Haugetraa
+47 41406376
Line.Haugetraa@hydro.com

Press contact
Halvor Molland
+47 92979797
Halvor.Molland@hydro.com

Primary Logo

You just read:

Norsk Hydro: Save the date - Capital Markets Day to be held in Oslo on December 10, 2020

Distribution channels: Mining Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.