Coronavirus - Africa: 10 countries account for 88% (546,678) of all reported COVID-19 cases in the African Region

10 countries account for 88% (546,678) of all reported #COVID19 cases in the African Region: South Africa, Nigeria, Ghana, Algeria, Cameroon, Côte d’Ivoire, Kenya, Ethiopia, Senegal & DRC. South Africa accounts for more than half of cases. Full report: https://bit.ly/32MvMJ1  

