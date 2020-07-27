Proteus-Cyber launches same day implementation of data requests for CCPA, GDPR, LGPD and other regulations
London, UK – July, 2020 – Proteus-Cyber announces the same day implementation of their NextGen data subject access request (DSAR) module.
Although most clients will not need a same day service, it is good to know that we can provide it should the need arise within a particular organisation.”LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, July 27, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The new generation of data privacy regulations, including GDPR, CCPA and LGPD, give consumers the right to see the data held on them, the right to correct it, the right to have it deleted and the right to transfer the data, each right being qualified by certain conditions. Substantial fines can be applied to organisations that do not comply. In the case of CCPA enforcement by the California Attorney General started on 1st July 2020, whilst fines under GDPR are already in force.
Proteus®NextGen Data Privacy™ provides a single web interface for organisations to capture all of these requests, including those specific to a single regulation such as ‘Do not sell my personal information’ under CCPA. This interface looks like the client’s website and feeds all requests into Proteus from where they are managed to completion. This process includes validation, triage, task management, alerting, data retrieval, review and response. Where multiple regulations apply these are catered for too, all within the one system.
Announced today is the ability to provide same day implementation for clients requiring this service urgently. John Clelland, CEO, says, “Although most clients will not need a same day service, it is good to know that we can provide it should the need arise within a particular organisation.”
About Proteus-Cyber
Proteus-Cyber Ltd, founded in 2013, is software house creating award winning solutions for data privacy and data security requirements, using the latest technologies in order to provide dynamic, flexible, attractive and comprehensive solutions designed specifically for complex enterprise organisations.
