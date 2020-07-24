Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 826 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 173,929 in the last 365 days.

RH PRODUCTIONS & RISING EMPIRE ENTERTAINMENT Present "The Pandering" Starring Jimmy Della Valle

KINGMAN, ARIZONA, UNITED STATES, July 24, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Las Vegas & Arizona film production company's RH Productions & Rising Empire Entertainment, would like to announce their new short feature film “THE PANDERING“ Starring Jimmy Della Valle. The Film is a dark comedy that talks about sex trafficking, mobsters and two lost girls in Las Vegas.

Lead actor Jimmy Della Valle has many TV credits such as HBO's The Sopranos, Without a Trace, My Name is Earl & more. Ron & Cindy Hanson ( Owners of RH PRODUCTIONS) have been involved with producing films for over 6 years now. Ron is known for his go get 'em attitude and is a great professional to work with. He enjoys every aspect of making films and has a great passion for the craft. He treats all his cast and crew like family and really cares about making sure everyone is doing their jobs and still enjoying their time on his sets.
“ No one can bring a cast and crew together better than Ron. He has the gift of gab. A true brother in the industry.” Tommy Perez - Owner of RISING EMPIRE ENTERTAINMENT

The film, although a dark comedy, shows the dangers of walking the Vegas streets alone.

The film is fun with a serious undertone. Sex Trafficking is real and people should practice being safe when going to a big city to have fun.

Tickets to view the online premier can be bought at WWW. RisingEmpireEntertainment.com

tommy perez
Rising Empire Entertainment
+1 928-716-6456
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
LinkedIn

You just read:

RH PRODUCTIONS & RISING EMPIRE ENTERTAINMENT Present "The Pandering" Starring Jimmy Della Valle

Distribution channels: Movie Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.