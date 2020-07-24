Global Sports Apparels Market 2020 Segmentation, Demand, Growth, Trend, Opportunity and Forecast to 2026

A new market study, titled “Sports Apparels Market Upcoming Trends, Growth Drivers and Challenges” has been featured on WiseGuyReports.

PUNE, MAHARASHTRA, INDIA, July 24, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Updated Research Report of Sports Apparels Market 2020-2026:

Overviwe:-

Global Sports Apparel market is estimated to witness a CAGR of 4.11% during the forecast period (2020 - 2026). Rising health and self-consciousness, desire to lead active lifestyles and to appear fit, is encouraging consumers to incorporate sports and fitness activities into their daily routine. This increased participation has led to a change in market dynamics, leading to an increased demand for sports apparel. The rising participation of women in professional and domestic sports and fitness activities is expected to drive the market over the forecast period. The rising crossover between sports and fashion, which had led to an increased presence of fashionable sports apparel, which is expected to further fuel the interest of women. The availability of sports apparel with enhanced properties such as moisture management, temperature control, and other performance-boosting characteristics that prevent discomfort and potential injury, has captured the interest of consumers, who have been observed to be willing to pay more for such additional benefits.

Segment by Type, the Sports Apparels market is segmented into

Shirt

Coat

Pants

Skirts

Others

Segment by Application, the Sports Apparels market is segmented into

Professional Athletic

Amateur Sport

Regional and Country-level Analysis:

North America

United States

Canada

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

India

Southeast Asia

Australia

Rest of Asia-Pacific

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Rest of Europe

Latin America

Mexico

Brazil

Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of MEA

Competitive Landscape and Sports Apparels Market Share Analysis

Sports Apparels market competitive landscape provides details and data information by companies. The report offers comprehensive analysis and accurate statistics on revenue by the player for the period 2015-2020. It also offers detailed analysis supported by reliable statistics on sale and revenue by players for the period 2015-2020. Details included are company description, major business, Sports Apparels product introduction, recent developments, Sports Apparels sales by region, type, application and by sales channel.

The major companies include:

Nike

Adidas

Under Armour

Puma

VF

Anta

Gap

Columbia Sports Apparels

Lululemon Athletica

LiNing

Amer Sports

ASICS

Hanesbrands

PEAK

Ralph Lauren

361sport

Xtep

Billabong

Kappa

