Coronavirus: African Union Member States (54) reporting COVID-19 cases as of 23 July 9 am EAT
African Union Member States (54) reporting COVID-19 cases (768,978) deaths (16,423), and recoveries (434,973) by region:
Central (43,914 cases; 866 deaths; 27,418 recoveries): Burundi (328; 1; 237), Cameroon (16,157; 373; 13,728), CAR (4,574; 57; 1,437), Chad (889; 75; 805), Congo (2,934; 51; 743), DRC (8,626; 197; 4,790), Equatorial Guinea (3,071; 51; 842), Gabon (6,588; 47; 4,235), Sao Tome & Principe (747; 14; 601)
Eastern (60,332; 1,462; 33,145): Comoros (337; 7; 319), Djibouti (5,030; 58; 4,904), Eritrea (251; 0; 155), Ethiopia (11,524; 188; 5,506), Kenya (14,805; 260; 6,757), Madagascar (8,162; 69; 4,662), Mauritius (343; 10; 332), Rwanda (1,689; 5; 867), Seychelles (108; 0; 11), Somalia (3,161; 93; 1,495), South Sudan (2,211; 45; 1,185), Sudan (11,127; 706; 5,816), Tanzania (509; 21; 178), Uganda (1,075; 0; 958)
Northern (141,465; 6,085; 67,923): Algeria (24,265; 1,102; 16,983), Egypt (89,745; 4,440; 30,075), Libya (2,176; 53; 489), Mauritania (5,923; 155; 3,632), Morocco (17,962; 285; 15,636), Tunisia (1,394; 50; 1,108)
Southern (410,457; 6,253; 234,450): Angola (812; 33; 226), Botswana (522; 1; 48), Eswatini (1,938; 25; 876), Lesotho (359; 6; 69), Malawi (3,302; 76; 1,282), Mozambique (1,557; 11; 523), Namibia (1,402; 7; 64), South Africa (394,948; 5,940; 229,175), Zambia (3,583; 128; 1,677), Zimbabwe (2,034; 26; 510)
Western (112,810; 1,757; 72,037): Benin (1,602; 31; 782), Burkina Faso (1,070; 53; 919), Cape Verde (2,154; 21; 1,132), Côte d'Ivoire (14,733; 93; 8,995), Gambia (146; 5; 57), Ghana (29,672; 153; 26,090), Guinea (6,747; 41; 5,891), Guinea-Bissau (1,954; 26; 903**), Liberia (1,114; 70; 592), Mali (2,494; 123; 1,869), Niger (1,122; 69; 1,018), Nigeria (38,344; 813; 15,815), Senegal (9,121; 177; 6,108), Sierra Leone (1,731; 66; 1,288), Togo (806; 16; 578)
**Africa CDC inadvertently reported 906 recoveries for Guinea Bissau. Correct value now listed.Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Africa Centres for Disease Control and Prevention (Africa CDC).