Helicopter Tourism Market 2020: Global Analysis, Industry Growth, Current Trends and Forecast till 2026

The global helicopter tourism market accounted for US$ 851.9 Mn in 2018 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 4.7% over the forecast period 2019-2026, to account for US$ 1,253.9 Mn in 2026. The rising growth in tourism industry paired with positive economic outlook and increasing interest towards aerial sightseeing are few of the factors driving the helicopter tourism market worldwide. However, striking number of past helicopter accidents may restrain the future growth of helicopter tourism market. Despite these limitations, widening scope in the emerging economies is anticipated to offer ample growth opportunities for the players operating in the helicopter tourism market during the forecast period.

The key players covered in this study

Birds Eye View Helicopters

Chicago Helicopter Tours

Liberty Helicopter

Maverick Helicopters

SUNDANCE HELICOPTERS

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

General Tourism

Customized Tourism

Market segment by Application, split into

Fractional Ownership

Charter Service

Joint Ownership Agreements

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

Major Key Points in Table of Content

1 Report Overview

2 Global Growth Trends

3 Covid-19 Implications on Competition Landscape by Key Players

4 Covid-19 Implications on Market Size by Type (2015-2026)

5 Covid-19 Implications on Market Size by Application (2015-2026)

6 North America Impact of COVID-19

7 Europe Impact of COVID-19

8 China Impact of COVID-19

9 Japan Impact of COVID-19

10 Southeast Asia Impact of COVID-19

11 India Impact of COVID-19

12 Central & South America Impact of COVID-19

13Key Players Profiles

Continued………

