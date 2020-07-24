Global Jet Pumps Market Report 2020 by Supply, Demand, Sale, Price, Share, COVID-19 Impact and Top Manufacturers
This report focuses on Jet Pumps volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Jet Pumps market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.
At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.
The following manufacturers are covered:
Grundfos
Flowserve
ITT
KSB
Sulzer
Ebara
Schlumberger
Weir Group
Wilo AG
Idex
Pentair
Clyde Union
Vano
Atlas Copco
DAB
FNS Pumps
Allweiler
Shanghai Kaiquan
FengQiu
Shandong Sure Boshan
LEO
CNP
Sanlian Pump Group
Hunan Changbeng
Shanghai East Pump
Shandong Shuanglun
Segment by Regions
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Segment by Type
High Power
Miniwatt
Segment by Application
Domestic Water and Wastewater
Petroleum Industry
Chemical Industry
Food and Beverage
Mining Industry
