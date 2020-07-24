Malware Analysis Market to grow at 30% CAGR to reach US $16 billion by 2025 - Global Insights on Trends, Leading Players, COVID-19 Impact Analysis, Restraints, Drivers, and Key Growth Opportunities: Adroit Market Research

The increasing need for agile transformation among numerous enterprises is anticipated to create opportunities for the malware analysis market

The "Malware Analysis Market by Solutions (Dynamic Analysis and Static Analysis), Services (Managed Services and Professional Services), Industry Vertical (BFSI, IT & Telecom, Healthcare, Retail, Government & Defense, and Others), and Region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and South America), Global Forecast, 2018 to 2025" study provides an elaborative view of historic, present and forecasted market estimates.

The global malware analysis market size is anticipated to reach over USD 16 billion by 2025. It is expected to exhibit a CAGR of nearly 30% during the forecast period 2018-2025. Malware analysis is the procedure of determining the impacts and functionalities of numerous malware such as trojans, worms, rootkit, viruses, and others. Hence, the malware analysis helps in generating insights from the collected information which further helps in creating an effective detection solution for complex malicious activities.

The current and future malware analysis market advances are defined to state the attractiveness of the market. Key impacting aspects focus on the malware analysis market opportunities during the forecast period. Factors such as the increasing complexities of malware attacks are driving market growth. Also, the rising government regulations are also boosting the global malware analysis market growth.

However, the budget constraints for small & medium enterprises are expected to hamper the market growth. Furthermore, the increasing need for agile transformation among numerous enterprises is expected to provide growth opportunities for the market in the forthcoming years. Also, the integration of automation tools to prevent malware attacks is also anticipated to be opportunistic for the market.

The report also highlights various aspects of the global malware analysis industry by analyzing the market through value chain analysis. Besides, the malware analysis market report covers different qualitative aspects of the malware analysis industry in market drivers, key industry opportunities, and restraints. Furthermore, the report proposes a comprehensive valuation of the market competitiveness along with company profiling of residents as well as global vendors.

The malware analysis market has intense competition among the early established and new players. Also, to capture a competitive advantage over the other industry players many industry players are aiming potential markets by forming collaboration and partnerships, agreements, mergers & acquisitions, acquiring new startups & other companies, and escalating their business presence.

In terms of services, the market is segmented into managed services and professional services. The managed services segment accounted for the highest growth and it is expected to maintain its position over the forecast period. Nevertheless, the professional services segment leads the market growth in 2019 and it is expected to maintain its position throughout the forecast years. The growth of this segment is mainly attributed to the growing competition among market players to provide better services to their customers.

The Asia-Pacific region is projected to experience the highest growth throughout the forecast period. However, the North American region dominated the overall market in 2019 and it is expected to keep its position throughout the forecast period 2018-2025. The dominance of this region is mainly attributed to the rising number of cyber-attacks in this region.

The major players of the global malware analysis market are McAfee, FireEye, Palo Alto Networks, Kaspersky, Qualys, Trend Micro, Symantec, Juniper Networks, Cisco Systems, and Fortinet. Moreover, the other prospective players in the malware analysis market are Sophos Group, Crowdstrike, Cylance, Forcepoint, and Check Point Software Technologies. The recognized companies are coming up with innovative and new Malware Analysis applications. For instance, in October 2019, FireEye announced a partnership with Accellion, a secure content communication platform provider. With this partnership, both companies will help organizations in protecting their IP, PII, and PHI from cyber-attacks by integrating FireEye Malware Analysis and other solutions with Accellions’ content communication platform.

About Us:

