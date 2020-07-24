Salsa Kings' TikTok Videos Gaining Popularity in Latin Dancers Community

One of Florida's leading dance studios is gaining in popularity on one of the world's hottest social media platforms.

MIAMI, FLORIDA, US, July 24, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Miami-based dance studio Salsa Kings has found a unique way to spread its influence to serve the community by offering Latin dance entertainment utilizing the popular social media platform, TikTok.

Salsa Kings has gained more than 20K followers in less than six months on TikTok. Individuals can follow the company @salsakings on TikTok.

"We're excited to be able to utilize this platform to engage and connect with people through dance," said Andres Fernandez, owner and company spokesperson for Salsa Kings.

Salsa Kings was established in 1998. All dance instructors are certified by the World Salsa Federation and are World Champions in the Salsa and Bachata Cabaret divisions. The company has worked with world-renowned artists such as Pitbull, Willy Chirino, La India, Oscar de Leon, and Jose Alberto "El Canario" and more.

TikTok is one of the fastest-growing social media platforms in the world, which presents an alternative version of online sharing. It allows users to create short videos with music, filters, and some other features. TikTok has 800 million active users worldwide, and the app has been downloaded more than two billion times on the App Store and Google Play.

As for the Salsa Kings' TikTok account, it features a variety of dances. In fact, a recently posted TikTok video is called: Duet This Salsa. It features a male sporting an American flag-style face mask and a female wearing a blue face mask. The two dancers are both wearing bright red T-shirts, and salsa throughout the video.

Another Salsa Kings TikTok post is called: Mambo Dance Flavor. The dance features a male and a female doing the Mambo while the words Mambo – Gusto - Puro flash across the screen in bright colors with musical icons.

"We encourage everyone to watch and follow us @salsakings on TikTok," Fernandez said. “We’re sure that you’ll love what you see.”

For more information, please visit https://salsakings.com/blog/.

###

About Salsa Kings

Salsa Kings' mission is to train, recruit, and unite dance talent and entrepreneurs from all over the world to provide a global, loving, all-style dance culture that offers first-rate instruction, unforgettable events, premium dance supplies, paramount showcases, and more income opportunities in the arts to the masses.

Contact Details:

Andres Fernandez

14254 SW 8th St

Miami, FL 33184

United States

Phone: 305.553.0555

Source: Salsa Kings