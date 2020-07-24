Fight Crab Coming September 15 to the Nintendo eShop on Nintendo Switch™ from Mastiff
Prepare to unleash shell in this new physics-based, 3D action battle gameSAN FRANCISCO, CA, USA, July 24, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Videogame publisher and developer Mastiff, in partnership with Calappa Games, today announced the highly-anticipated physics-based 3D action battle game Fight Crab will come to the Nintendo eShop on Nintendo Switch™. Fight Crab will be available to download from the Nintendo eShop September 15 across North America, Europe, and Australia.
Published by Mastiff and developed by Calappa Games, Fight Crab is an over-the-top physics-based, 3D action battle game that combines giant crustaceans, insane weaponry, and intense claw-to-claw combat into one absurdly hilarious, must-play game.
Watch the Fight Crab Preview Trailer on the Mastiff YouTube channel: https://youtu.be/GnyAw50x92k.
About Fight Crab
Generous gods have bestowed uncanny strength and intelligence upon one of the world’s most resilient of creatures – the crab. Using their newfound abilities, these shelled warriors armed themselves with weapons and now battle for control of the lands. These powerful beings live by one simple rule; “those who are flipped onto their shells must admit defeat.”
You are a crab. Embark on a world tour of devastation, flipping over as many crabs as possible in a quest to be crowned lord of the crustaceans!
Progress through the game to unlock new playable crabs, learn powerful skills, and amass an arsenal of deadly weapons like the Whip Sword, Nunchaku, Axe Gun, Chainsaw, and Beam Saber - everything needed to crush the living shell out of the opposition! Crabs can be visually customized and leveled up to create the perfect build, suitable for any playstyle.
Key Features:
• Claw through 7 Tutorial stages and a Campaign Mode with 34 stages spread out across 7 chapters
• 23 types of playable crab, 48 different weapons, and 11 unique battle arenas
• A variety of matchmaking options including 1 vs. 1, 2 vs. 2, and both offline and online co-op and versus battle modes
• Unlock special Skills like the fabled Kanihameha, the devastating Crab Copter, and more
• Level up your crab, recruit new crabs, and purchase deadly new weapons – build the ultimate crab warrior
• Use the Nintendo Switch Joy-Con™ motion controls to freely manipulate limbs to punch, grab, and flip your way to victory
• Use Photo Mode to capture, share, and immortalize epic confrontations and intense battles
Fight Crab, the ultimate crustaceanal crabby street fight comes to Nintendo Switch this September!
For more crabby puns, and for the latest Fight Crab news, please be sure to visit http://mastiff-games.com/fight-crab and follow Mastiff on social media.
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/MastiffGames
Twitter: https://twitter.com/mastiffgames
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/Mastiff_Games
About Mastiff
Mastiff is a publisher of fun, easy-to-pick-up-and-play games on all platforms including those from Nintendo, Sony Interactive Entertainment Inc., Microsoft, PC, and online gaming. Founded in 2002, Mastiff is proud to have released games in virtually every genre including action, adventure, RPG, FPS, casual, and music.
http://www.mastiff-games.com
About Calappa Games
Masafumi Onuki, a solo developer whose projects include Fight Crab, Ace of Seafood, and Neo Aquarium -The King of Crustaceans-, founded Calappa Games in October of 2019.
Calappa Games' most recent project, Fight Crab, is made possible in part by a grant from the Japan Game Culture Foundation, led by Representative Director Mr. Yoshihiki Okamoto. All of Mr. Onuki’s projects feature genre-spanning music created by DEKU.
https://www.neoaq.net/
###
For Fight Crab assets, please visit https://bit.ly/FightCrabEPK.
For review opportunities or keys for livestreaming purposes, please visit https://sbx.gg/fightcrab.
To receive news and product announcements from Mastiff, please join the press list: http://bit.ly/MastiffPressList.
David Bruno
Mastiff
+1 925-699-9300
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter