Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 847 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 173,960 in the last 365 days.

AG Pax­ton Files Ami­cus Brief in Defense of Minnesota’s Bal­lot Order Statute

Attorney General Ken Paxton today filed a friend-of-the-court brief in defense of Minnesota’s ballot order statute, which places candidates on the ballot based on party affiliation, with the party netting the lowest number of votes in the preceding election listed first. Eighteen other states have statutes that order candidates based on party affiliation, and Texas’s statute was upheld just two weeks ago

“Like other ballot order statutes that recently have been challenged, the Minnesota ballot order statute is lawful. Three federal judges in separate cases have already concluded that the Democratic Senatorial Campaign Committee and Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee challenges to ballot order statutes in other states present non-justiciable political questions. This case is merely a politicized attempt to replace laws passed by democratically elected representatives with injunctions issued by unelected judges,” said Attorney General Paxton. “Legitimate election laws must be preserved and properly followed to ensure the smooth, safe, and free operation of our democratic process.”  

Read a copy of the amicus brief here.  

You just read:

AG Pax­ton Files Ami­cus Brief in Defense of Minnesota’s Bal­lot Order Statute

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.