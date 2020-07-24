CEO Chino Marley Releases Music Videos for “Blocc Sh*t” & “Shoot Yo Shot”
The up-and-coming rapper impresses with 2 new music videosLOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, July 24, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- With the release of two music videos for “Blocc Sh*t” and “Shoot Yo Shot,” CEO Chino Marley proves he’s not slowing down any time soon. As he continues to add visual storytelling to his mixtape “Dripology, Vol. I,” the Atlanta-based rapper is steadily peeling back layers to his life and his story.
With “Blocc Sh*t,” Chino reaches out to the younger generation, remembering his past lifestyle in the streets and encouraging kids to move a different way. “Blocc Sh*t” is a wake-up call and promotes a conversation about how to shape your life by chasing your dreams.
The second video, “Shoot Yo Shot,” has a more laid-back vibe, shot between a low-lit arcade and a basketball court. “Shoot Yo Shot” features bars from King Ace and silky vocals from Sonta.
Both videos were produced by The Zoo. You can check out “Shoot Yo Shot” and “Blocc Sh*t” on YouTube. The mixtape, “Dripology, Vol. I,” is available on all major platforms, including Spotify. Also, follow Chino on Instagram to stay tuned to his upcoming activities.
About Chino Marley
CEO Chino Marley grew up between Birmingham, AL, and New Orleans, LA. From a young age, he loved music and would rap for his teachers. He also had a fascination with computer technology, often taking things apart and eventually teaching himself how to read wires and put them back together, using this same inquisitive, observational approach to write his insightful and penetrating lyrics. Growing up without a father figure, Chino ended up turning to the streets, until a prison cell prevented him from witnessing his child’s birth. Since then, he’s focused on his music and entrepreneurship, while putting fatherhood at the forefront of his life. Chino has toured around artists like Lil Jon, Mike Epps, and Pretty Ricky. Now based in Atlanta, he has recently been named Southeast Independent Awards’ 2020 Male Hip Hop Artist of the Year.
