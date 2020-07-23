Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 847 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 173,960 in the last 365 days.

Grupo Elektra Announces Revenues of Ps.28,154 Million and EBITDA of Ps.2,547 Million in 2Q20

/EIN News/ -- —29% growth in deposits of Banco Azteca Mexico to Ps.177,335 million, generates solid prospects for the financial business—

—Ratio of deposits to gross portfolio of 1.9 times, is outstanding in the sector, and consolidates firm growth expectation for the Bank, with optimal funding cost—

 —Capitalization index of Banco Azteca of 15.32%, shows remarkable financial strength—

MEXICO CITY, July 23, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Grupo Elektra, S.A.B. de C.V. (BMV: ELEKTRA*; Latibex: XEKT), Latin America’s leading specialty retailer and financial services company, and the largest non-bank provider of cash advance services in the United States, today announced second quarter 2020 financial results.

Second Quarter Results

Consolidated revenue was Ps.28,154 million in the period, in comparison with Ps.28,762 million for the same quarter of the previous year. Costs and operating expenses were Ps.25,608 million, from Ps.24,749 million for the same period of 2019.

As a result, EBITDA was Ps.2,547 million, in comparison with Ps.4,014 million of the previous year’s quarter. Operating profit was Ps.438 million this quarter, from Ps.2,255 million in the same period of 2019.

The company reported a net loss of Ps.3,538 million, compared to a net income of Ps.5,697 million a year ago.

    2Q 2019   2Q 2020   Change
      Ps. %
         
Consolidated revenue $28,762 $28,154
 		 $(608)
 		-2%
         
EBITDA   $4,014 $2,547
 		 $(1,467)
 		-37%
         
Operating result
 $2,255
 $438
 $(1,817)
 -81%
         
Net result    $5,697 $(3,538) $(9,234) ----
         
Net result per share $24.94 $(15.46)
 		$(40.4)
 		----
         

Figures in millions of pesos
EBITDA: Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation and Amortization.       
As of June 30, 2019, Elektra* outstanding shares were 228.4 million and as of June 30, 2020, were 228.8 million.

Revenue

Consolidated revenue decreased 2%, as a result of a 6% reduction in financial revenues, partially compensated with a 4% increase in commercial sales.

The decrease in financial revenue — to Ps.16,931 million, from Ps.17,934 million the previous year —reflects lower interest earned in the period, in the context of deterioration in economic performance indicators due to the health emergency.

The increase in commercial division sales — to Ps.11,223 million, up from Ps.10,828 million from last year — results largely from an increase in sales of telephony and computing, as well as white appliances and mattresses, which effectively meet the needs of thousands of families and are commercialized in the most competitive market conditions.

The commercial business sales have added additional momentum with the launch of new stores with a larger exhibition space that includes an extensive merchandise and services selection to satisfy an increasing number of customers.  Similarly, Omnichannel operations, with the online store www.elektra.com.mx, which sells thousands of products at unparalleled prices from any device and at any time, further strengthens the performance of the division.

Costs and expenses

Consolidated costs for the quarter were Ps.12,890 million, from Ps.11,980 million the previous year. The growth in costs is explained by an increase in the financial cost, to Ps.5,739 million this period compared to Ps.4,716 million a year ago, largely derived from the creation of loan loss reserves, which was partially offset by lower interest paid, in line with declining market rates.

Commercial business costs decreased 2%, to Ps.7,151 million, from Ps.7,263 million, derived from superior efficiency in the supply chain of merchandise inventories.

Selling, administrative and marketing expenses were reduced marginally, to Ps.12,718 million, mainly as a result of lower advertising and operating expenses — within the framework of firm strategies that promote operating efficiencies — partially offset by higher personnel expenses.

EBITDA and net result

EBITDA was Ps.2,547 million, from Ps.4,014 million the previous year. The company reported an operating profit of Ps.438 million, compared to Ps.2,255 million in the same quarter of 2019.

The most significant changes below EBITDA were the following:

A negative variation of Ps.11,045 million in the other financial results line, which reflects a depreciation of 10% this quarter in the market value of underlying assets of financial instruments held by the company — and does not imply cash flow — in comparison to a 20% gain a year ago.

Congruent with the operating results for the quarter, there was a reduction of Ps.3,929 million in the tax provision in the period.

Grupo Elektra reported net loss of Ps.3,538 million, compared to a net income of Ps.5,697 million a year ago.

Unconsolidated Balance Sheet

In order to allow the visualization of the non-consolidated financial situation, a pro forma exercise of the balance sheet of Grupo Elektra is presented, excluding the net assets of the financial business, whose investment is valued under the equity method, in this case.

This presentation shows the debt of the company without considering Banco Azteca’s immediate and term deposits, which do not constitute debt with cost for Grupo Elektra. The pro forma balance sheet also does not include the bank's gross loan portfolio.

This proforma exercise provides greater clarity regarding the businesses that make up the company and allows financial market participants to estimate the value of the company, considering only the relevant debt for such calculations.

Congruent with this, the debt with cost was Ps.25,852 million as of June 30, 2020, compared to Ps.24,702 million the previous year. The balance of cash and cash equivalents was Ps.6,124 million, from Ps.5,420 million the previous year.

The company's equity increased 6% to Ps.97,944 million, while the ratio of stockholders' equity to total liabilities was 1.5 times at the close of the quarter.

  As of
June 30,
2019		 As of
June 30,
2020		 Change
Ps. %
         
         
Cash and cash equivalents $ 5,420 $ 6,124   704   13 %
Marketable financial instruments   40,226   38,468   (1,758 ) (4 %)
Inventories   9,914   12,091   2,178   22 %
Accounts receivables   44,283   47,300   3,017   7 %
Other current assets   2,868   3,585   717   25 %
Investments in shares   34,601   38,164   3,563   10 %
Fixed assets   7,446   8,017   571   8 %
Right of use assets   8,652   8,604   (48 ) (1 %)
Other assets   2,029   1,836   (193 ) (9 %)
         
Total assets $ 155,439 $ 164,191 $ 8,751   6 %
         
Short-term debt $ 3,834 $ 11,444 $   7,610   198 %
Suppliers   7,175   6,578   (597 ) (8 %)
Other short-term liabilities   11,141   13,645   2,504   22 %
Long-term debt   20,868   14,408   (6,459 ) (31 %)
Differed taxes   10,585   10,368   (217 ) (2 %)
Other long-term debt   9,655   9,804   149   2 %
         
Total liabilities $   63,257 $ 66,247 $   2,990   5 %
         
Stakeholder´s equity $   92,182 $ 97,944 $ 5,762   6 %
         
Liabilities and equity $ 155,439 $ 164,191 $ 8,751   6 %
Figures in millions of pesos.          

Consolidated Balance Sheet

Loan Portfolio and Deposits

Banco Azteca Mexico, Purpose Financial and Banco Azteca Latin America’s consolidated gross portfolio as of June 30, 2020 grew 6% to Ps.113,174 million, from Ps.106,957 million for the previous year. The consolidated delinquency rate was 5% at the end of the period, compared to 3.6% in the previous year.

The gross portfolio of Banco Azteca Mexico grew 3% to Ps.93,595 million, from Ps.90,860 million a year ago. The default rate for the bank at the end of the quarter was 5.3%, in comparison with 3% for the previous year, in the context in which a large number of customers from the Bank chose not to resort to official support plans to differ payments, offered by the sector.

The average term of the credit portfolio for principal credit lines — consumer, personal loans, and Tarjeta Azteca — was 63 weeks at the end of the second quarter.

Grupo Elektra’s consolidated deposits were Ps.183,746 million, 31% higher than the Ps.140,603 million a year ago. Deposits of Banco Azteca Mexico were Ps.177,335 million, 29% higher than the Ps.137,891 million a year ago. 

The ratio of deposits to gross portfolio of 1.9 times, consolidates the solid growth prospects of the Bank, with optimal funding cost.

The Bank's liquidity coverage ratio — total of eligible liquid assets / total net cash out — was 642%, an outstanding figure in the Mexican banking sector.

The estimated capitalization index of Banco Azteca Mexico was 15.32%, level that shows the remarkable financial strength of the institution.

Infrastructure

Grupo Elektra currently has 7,047 storefronts, compared to 7,157 units a year ago.

During the last twelve months, 35 new Elektra stores were opened at strategic locations throughout Mexico, with larger exhibition areas; which increase the offering of products and services and maximize customer shopping experiences.

The company has 4,762 storefronts in Mexico at the end of the quarter, 1,601 in the United States, and 684 in Central and South America. The extensive distribution network allows the company to maintain close contact with customers and grants a superior market positioning in the countries where it operates.

Mauro Aguirre is appointed CFO

Grupo Elektra announced today it appointed Mauro Aguirre Regis as CFO of the company.

Mr. Aguirre has 24 years of experience in strategic positions in Grupo Elektra. He has been Director of Administration and Finance of both, Grupo Elektra and Banco Azteca, and had executive level responsibilities in financial planning and controlling for Mexico and Latin America, where he implemented successful strategies for budget control to maximize the efficient use of resources that positively affect profitability. Mr. Aguirre has also been instrumental in obtaining financial resources that result in a solid capital structure and financial cost optimization.

He previously held senior executive positions in Mexican and world-class multinationals. Mauro Aguirre holds a degree in Accounting from the Universidad Nacional Autónoma de México and holds an MBA in Finance from the Instituto Tecnológico y de Estudios Superiores de Monterrey.

Manuel Delgado Forey, who was the previous CFO of Grupo Elektra, has been appointed Director of Operations of Banco Azteca.

Acquisition of currency hedging

In the context of the recent volatility of the peso exchange rate to the US dollar, the company has acquired options which give it the right, but not the obligation, to purchase dollars at a peso exchange rate, for up to an additional US$170 million, which allow to cover, with a predetermined exchange rate, purchases of merchandise from abroad, as well as other liabilities denominated in foreign currency. Subsequently, as of July 21, the company has also contracted forwards for US$148 million. Depending on the volatility of the exchange rate and in a prudential way, the company could increase its exchange protection operations.

The currency hedging gives Grupo Elektra certainty about the amount in pesos of such operations, and allows the adequate supply of merchandise that effectively meets customers needs, in the best conditions.

Six months consolidated results

Total consolidated revenue in the first six months of the year grew 6% to Ps.59,318 million, from Ps.55,800 million for the same period of 2019, boosted by an 8% and a 5% growth in both commercial and financial businesses, respectively.

EBITDA was Ps.3,288 million, in comparison to Ps.9,571 million last year. The company reported operating loss of Ps.828 million from operating profit of Ps.6,162 million a year ago. During the first six months of 2020 a net loss of Ps.3,396 million was registered, compared with a net income of Ps.10,360 million a year ago.

    6M 2019   6M 2020   Change
      Ps. %
         
Consolidated revenue $55,800 $59,318  $3,519
 6%
         
EBITDA   $9,571 $3,288
 $(6,283)
 		 -66%
         
Operating result
 $6,162
 $(828)
 $(6,991)
 ----
         
Net result  $10,360 $(3,396) $(13,755) ----
         
Net result per share $45.36 $(14.84)
 		$(60.20)
 		----
         

Figures in millions of pesos
EBITDA: Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation and Amortization.       
As of June 30, 2019, Elektra* outstanding shares were 228.4 million and as of June 30, 2020, were 228.8 million.

Company Profile:

Grupo Elektra is Latin America’s leading financial services company and specialty retailer and the largest non-bank provider of cash advance services in the United States.  The group operates more than 7,000 points of contact in Mexico, the United States, Guatemala, Honduras, Panama and Peru.

Grupo Elektra is a Grupo Salinas company (www.gruposalinas.com), a group of dynamic, fast growing, and technologically advanced companies focused on creating economic value through market innovation and goods and services that improve standards of living; social value to improve community wellbeing; and environmental value by reducing the negative impact of its business activities. Created by Mexican entrepreneur Ricardo B. Salinas (www.ricardosalinas.com), Grupo Salinas operates as a management development and decision forum for the top leaders of member companies. These companies include TV Azteca (www.TVazteca.com; www.irtvazteca.com), Grupo Elektra (www.grupoelektra.com.mx), Banco Azteca (www.bancoazteca.com.mx), Purpose Financial (havepurpose.com), Afore Azteca (www.aforeazteca.com.mx), Seguros Azteca (www.segurosazteca.com.mx), Punto Casa de Bolsa (www.puntocasadebolsa.mx), Totalplay (www.totalplay.com.mx) and Totalplay Empresarial (totalplayempresarial.com.mx). TV Azteca and Grupo Elektra trade shares on the Mexican Stock Market and in Spain’s' Latibex market. Each of the Grupo Salinas companies operates independently, with its own management, board of directors and shareholders. Grupo Salinas has no equity holdings. The group of companies shares a common vision, values and strategies for achieving rapid growth, superior results and world-class performance.

Except for historical information, the matters discussed in this press release are concepts about the future that involve risks and uncertainty that may cause actual results to differ materially from those projected. Other risks that may affect Grupo Elektra and its subsidiaries are presented in documents sent to the securities authorities.

Investor Relations:

Bruno Rangel
Grupo Salinas
Tel. +52 (55) 1720-9167
jrangelk@gruposalinas.com.mx

 		   Rolando Villarreal
Grupo Elektra, S.A.B. de C.V.
Tel. +52 (55) 1720-9167
rvillarreal@gruposalinas.com.mx

Press Relations:
Luciano Pascoe
Tel. +52 (55) 1720 1313 ext. 36553



                     
GRUPO ELEKTRA, S.A.B. DE C.V. AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONSOLIDATED INCOME STATEMENTS
MILLIONS OF MEXICAN PESOS
                     
                     
    2Q19   2Q20   Change  
                     
  Financial income   17,934   62 %     16,931   60 %     (1,003 ) -6 %  
  Commercial income   10,828   38 %     11,223   40 %     395   4 %  
  Income   28,762   100 %     28,154   100 %     (608 ) -2 %  
                     
  Financial cost   4,716   16 %     5,739   20 %     1,023   22 %  
  Commercial cost   7,263   25 %     7,151   25 %     (113 ) -2 %  
  Costs   11,980   42 %     12,890   46 %     910   8 %  
                     
  Gross income   16,782   58 %     15,264   54 %     (1,518 ) -9 %  
                     
  Sales, administration and promotion expenses   12,769   44 %     12,718   45 %     (51 ) 0 %  
                     
  EBITDA   4,014   14 %     2,547   9 %     (1,467 ) -37 %  
                     
  Depreciation and amortization   1,028   4 %     1,351   5 %     323   31 %  
                     
  Depreciation right of use asset   737   3 %      765   3 %     28   4 %  
                     
  Other expense, net   (6 ) 0 %     (7 ) 0 %     (1 ) -18 %  
                     
  Operating income   2,255   8 %     438   2 %     (1,817 ) -81 %  
                     
  Comprehensive financial result:                  
  Interest income   324   1 %      320   1 %     (4 ) -1 %  
  Interest expense   (922 ) -3 %     (989 ) -4 %     (67 ) -7 %  
  Foreign exchange gain (loss), net    (88 ) 0 %     (68 ) 0 %     21   23 %  
  Other financial results, net   6,417   22 %     (4,629 ) -16 %     (11,045 ) ----  
      5,730   20 %     (5,366 ) -19 %     (11,096 ) ----  
                     
  Participation  in  the  net  income of                  
  CASA and other associated companies   (84 ) 0 %     (139 ) 0 %     (55 ) -66 %  
                     
  Income before income tax   7,901   27 %     (5,067 ) -18 %     (12,968 ) ----  
                     
  Income tax   (2,367 ) -8 %     1,562   6 %     3,929   ----  
                     
  Income before discontinued operations   5,534   19 %     (3,505 ) -12 %     (9,038 ) ----  
                     
  Result from discontinued operations   163   1 %     9   0 %      (154 ) -95 %  
                     
  Impairment of intangible assets   -    0 %     (42 ) 0 %     (42 ) -100 %  
                     
  Consolidated net income   5,697   20 %     (3,538 ) -13 %     (9,234 ) ----  
                     
                     


                     
GRUPO ELEKTRA, S.A.B. DE C.V. AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONSOLIDATED INCOME STATEMENTS
MILLIONS OF MEXICAN PESOS
                     
                     
    6M19   6M20   Change  
                     
  Financial income   35,506   64 %     37,328   63 %     1,822   5 %  
  Commercial income   20,294   36 %     21,991   37 %     1,696   8 %  
  Income   55,800   100 %     59,318   100 %     3,519   6 %  
                     
  Financial cost   8,683   16 %     16,351   28 %     7,668   88 %  
  Commercial cost   13,341   24 %     14,320   24 %     979   7 %  
  Costs   22,024   39 %     30,671   52 %     8,647   39 %  
                     
  Gross income   33,775   61 %     28,647   48 %     (5,129 ) -15 %  
                     
  Sales, administration and promotion expenses   24,205   43 %     25,359   43 %     1,154   5 %  
                     
  EBITDA   9,571   17 %     3,288   6 %     (6,283 ) -66 %  
                     
  Depreciation and amortization   1,983   4 %     2,628   4 %     645   33 %  
                     
  Depreciation right of use asset   1,428   3 %     1,489   3 %     61   4 %  
                     
  Other expense, net   (2 ) 0 %     (0 ) 0 %     2   90 %  
                     
  Operating income   6,162   11 %     (828 ) -1 %     (6,991 ) ----  
                     
  Comprehensive financial result:                  
  Interest income   631   1 %     571   1 %     (60 ) -10 %  
  Interest expense   (1,760 ) -3 %     (1,898 ) -3 %     (138 ) -8 %  
  Foreign exchange gain (loss), net   (196 ) 0 %     2,461   4 %     2,657   ----  
  Other financial results, net   9,406   17 %     (4,241 ) -7 %     (13,647 ) ----  
      8,082   14 %     (3,106 ) -5 %     (11,188 ) ----  
                     
  Participation  in  the  net  income of                  
  CASA and other associated companies   (58 ) 0 %     (760 ) -1 %     (702 ) -100 %  
                     
  Income before income tax   14,186   25 %     (4,694 ) -8 %     (18,880 ) ----  
                     
  Income tax   (3,990 ) -7 %     1,336   2 %     5,326   ----  
                     
  Income before discontinued operations   10,196   18 %     (3,358 ) -6 %     (13,554 ) ----  
                     
  Result from discontinued operations   164   0 %     4   0 %     (160 ) ----  
                     
  Impairment of intangible assets   -    0 %     (42 ) 0 %     (42 ) -100 %  
                     
  Consolidated net income   10,360   19 %     (3,396 ) -6 %     (13,755 ) ----  
                     
                     


    GRUPO ELEKTRA, S.A.B. DE C.V. AND SUBSIDIARIES      
    CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEET        
    MILLIONS OF MEXICAN PESOS      
                     
               
    Commercial
Business		 Financial
Business		 Grupo
Elektra 		  Commercial
Business		 Financial
Business		 Grupo
Elektra 		       
             
        Change  
                         
    At June 30, 2019   At June 30, 2020      
                         
  Cash and cash equivalents    5,420   21,599   27,019     6,124   31,838   37,962     10,943   41 %  
                         
  Marketable financial instruments    23,697   74,100   97,797     8,468   102,321   110,789     12,991   13 %  
                         
  Performing loan portfolio    -    76,616   76,616     -    64,150   64,150     (12,467 ) -16 %  
  Total past-due loans   -     3,682   3,682     -    4,615   4,615     934   25 %  
  Gross loan portfolio   -    80,298   80,298     -    68,765   68,765     (11,533 ) -14 %  
                         
  Allowance for credit risks   -     8,481   8,481     -    7,358   7,358     (1,122 ) -13 %  
                         
  Loan portfolio, net   -     71,818   71,818     -    61,407   61,407     (10,411 ) -14 %  
                         
  Inventories   9,914    -   9,914     12,091   -   12,091     2,178   22 %  
                         
  Other current assets   28,840    12,617   41,458     15,251   14,474   29,725     (11,733 ) -28 %  
                         
  Total current assets   67,872   180,133   248,005     41,934   210,040   251,974     3,969   2 %  
                         
  Financial instruments   16,529   271   16,800     30,001   137   30,138     13,337   79 %  
                         
  Performing loan portfolio   -    26,506   26,506     -    43,348   43,348     16,842   64 %  
  Total past-due loans   -    153   153     -    1,061   1,061     908   594 %  
  Gross loan portfolio   -    26,659   26,659      -    44,409   44,409     17,750   67 %  
                         
  Allowance for credit risks   -    677   677      -    1,420   1,420     743   110 %  
                         
  Loan portfolio   -    25,982   25,982      -    42,989   42,989     17,007   65 %  
                         
  Other non-current assets   6,026   440   6,466     21,403   187   21,590     15,124   234 %  
  Investment in shares   1,772   -    1,772      1,230   -    1,230     (542 ) -31 %  
  Property, furniture, equipment and                      
    investment in stores, net   7,446   5,360    12,806     8,017   8,075    16,092     3,286   26 %  
  Intangible assets   678   6,677   7,355      633   8,104   8,737     1,383   19 %  
  Right of use asset   8,652   2,012   10,664     8,604    1,980   10,584     (80 ) -1 %  
  Other assets   1,351   505   1,856     1,203   8,194    9,397     7,541   406 %  
  TOTAL ASSETS    110,326   221,380   331,706     113,026   279,706   392,731     61,025   18 %  
                         
                         
  Demand and term deposits   -   140,603   140,603     -   183,746   183,746     43,144   31 %  
  Creditors from repurchase agreements   -   13,904   13,904     -   19,605   19,605     5,701   41 %  
  Short-term debt    3,718   62   3,780     11,215   1,187   12,402     8,622   228 %  
  Leasing   961    851   1,812     1,935   1,096   3,031     1,219   67 %  
  Short-term liabilities with cost    4,679   155,419   160,098     13,150   205,634   218,784     58,686   37 %  
                         
  Suppliers and other short-term liabilities   15,821    18,945   34,766     16,716   21,725   38,441     3,675   11 %  
  Short-term liabilities without cost    15,821   18,945   34,766     16,716   21,725   38,441     3,675   11 %  
                         
  Total short-term liabilities    20,500    174,364   194,864     29,866   227,359   257,225     62,361   32 %  
                         
  Long-term debt    18,844   2,336   21,180     14,370   22   14,392     (6,788 ) -32 %  
  Leasing   8,060   1,122   9,182      7,536   1,051   8,587     (595 ) -6 %  
  Long-term liabilities with cost   26,904   3,458   30,362      21,906   1,073   22,979     (7,383 ) -24 %  
                         
  Long-term liabilities without cost   12,180   2,118    14,298      12,636   1,948   14,584     285   2 %  
                         
  Total long-term liabilities   39,084   5,576    44,660      34,542   3,020   37,563     (7,098 ) -16 %  
                         
  TOTAL LIABILITIES   59,584   179,940   239,524      64,408   230,379   294,787     55,264   23 %  
                         
  TOTAL STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY   50,742   41,440   92,182      48,618   49,326   97,944     5,762   6 %  
                         
                         
  LIABILITIES + EQUITY   110,326   221,380   331,706     113,026   279,706   392,731     61,025   18 %  
                         
                         
                         
                         


                 
  INFRASTRUCTURE      
                 
  2Q19   2Q20   Change
                 
Points of sale in Mexico                
Elektra   1,117 16 %     1,140 16 %     23   2 %
Salinas y Rocha   38 1 %      37 1 %      (1 ) -3 %
Banco Azteca   1,807 25 %     1,840 26 %     33   2 %
Freestanding branches   1,678 23 %     1,745 25 %     67   4 %
Total   4,640 65 %     4,762 68 %     122   3 %
                 
Points of sale in Central and South America                
Elektra   168 2 %     195 3 %     27   16 %
Banco Azteca   338 5 %     398 6 %     60   18 %
Freestanding branches   95 1 %     91 1 %     (4 ) -4 %
Total   601 8 %      684 10 %     83   14 %
                 
Points of sale in North America                
Purpose Financial   1,916 27 %     1,601 23 %     (315 ) -16 %
Total   1,916 27 %     1,601 23 %     (315 ) -16 %
                 
TOTAL   7,157 100 %     7,047 100 %     (110 ) -2 %
                 
                 
                 
                 
Floor space (m²)    1,703 100 %     1,532 100 %     (171 ) -10 %
                 
                 
                 
Employees                
Mexico   73,149 83 %     66,259 84 %     (6,890 ) -9 %
Central and South America   9,093 10 %      8,387 11 %     (706 ) -8 %
North America   5,392 6 %     3,791 5 %     (1,601 ) -30 %
Total employees   87,634 100 %     78,437 100 %     (9,197 ) -10 %

 

Primary Logo

You just read:

Grupo Elektra Announces Revenues of Ps.28,154 Million and EBITDA of Ps.2,547 Million in 2Q20

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Business & Economy


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.