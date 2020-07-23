Guide Rail Upgrades Scheduled on I-283 Ramps in Dauphin County

Work is part of districtwide contract

Harrisburg, PA – The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) announced today that a contractor will begin guide rail upgrades next week on the Interstate 283 on- and off-ramps in Dauphin County.

Upgrades will be performed on ramps in both directions of I-283 from Sunday night, July 26, through Thursday night, July 30. Work hours are 9 PM to 6 AM.

The ramps will remain open. However, motorists should be alert for traffic shifts within the work zones.

This work is part of a $12.7 million districtwide interstate guide rail contract that was awarded to Kriger Construction, Inc., of Scranton.

Motorists are reminded to be alert for these operations, to obey work zone signs, and to slow down when approaching and traveling through work zones for their safety as well as for the safety of the road crews.

Work on this project will be in accordance with Centers for Disease Control and state Department of Health guidance as well as a project-specific COVID-19 safety plan, which will include protocols for social distancing, use of face coverings, personal and job-site cleaning protocols, management of entries to the jobsite, and relevant training.

For more information on projects occurring or being bid this year, those made possible by or accelerated by the state transportation funding plan (Act 89), or those on the department’s Four and Twelve Year Plans, visit www.projects.penndot.gov.

Motorists can check conditions on more than 40,000 roadway miles by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information, and access to more than 1,000 traffic cameras, 103 of which are in the Midstate.

511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional twitter alerts accessible on the 511PA website.

MEDIA CONTACT: Dave Thompson, 717-787-1446