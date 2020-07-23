Route 970 Closure at Woodland Interchange to begin Tuesday Night

Clearfield, PA – The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) is issuing an update on its project to reconstruct the Woodland/Shawville Interchange at Interstate 80’s mile marker 123. Work on this project will be done in accordance with Centers for Disease Control and state Department of Health guidance as well as a project-specific COVID-19 safety plan, which will include protocols for social distancing, use of face coverings, personal and job site cleaning protocols, management of entries to the job site and relevant training.

At 6:00 PM Tuesday, July 28, the contractor will close Route 970 at the interchange and implement a detour to facilitate demolition of the I-80 eastbound bridge spanning Route 970. The detour will be 9.6 miles long and use Route 322 and Route 879 to reconnect motorists with Route 970. Interstate traffic bound for Route 970 will exit at the Clearfield/Shawville interchange at mile marker 120 and follow the detour. This closure and detour are scheduled to be in effect through 6:00 PM Thursday, July 30.

Additionally, I-80 eastbound traffic will be diverted onto the temporary bridge spanning Route 970 in the median. This traffic pattern will be in effect until the contractor has reconstructed the eastbound bridge later this construction season.

The overall project consists of replacing the existing eastbound and westbound bridges spanning Route 970, approach paving and reconstruction of the on/off ramps at the interchange. It also consists of drainage improvements, paving, guiderail installation, pavement marking and miscellaneous construction on Route 970.

Francis J. Palo, Inc. of Clarion is the contractor on this $17.9 million job. It is expected to run through the 2020, 2021, and 2022 construction seasons with an anticipated completion date in late October of 2022. All work is weather and schedule dependent.

Motorists can check conditions on major roadways by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 1,000 traffic cameras.

511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional Twitter alerts accessible on the 511PA website.

Subscribe to PennDOT news in Cameron, Centre, Clearfield, Clinton, Elk, Juniata, McKean, Mifflin, and Potter counties at www.penndot.gov/District2.

For regional updates on Twitter, follow www.twitter.com/511PAStateCOLL MEDIA CONTACT: Marla Fannin (814) 360-3013 , Timothy Nebgen (814) 360-3838

# # #