OceanFirst Financial Corp. Announces Second Quarter Earnings and Financial Results

/EIN News/ -- RED BANK, N.J., July 23, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- OceanFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:“OCFC”), (the “Company”), the holding company for OceanFirst Bank N.A. (the “Bank”), today announced that net income was $18.6 million, or $0.31 per diluted share, for the three months ended June 30, 2020, as compared to $19.0 million, or $0.37 per diluted share, for the corresponding prior year period. For the six months ended June 30, 2020, net income was $35.2 million, or $0.58 per diluted share, as compared to $40.2 million, or $0.79 per diluted share, for the corresponding prior year period.

The results of operations for the three months ended June 30, 2020 include merger related and branch consolidation expenses, which decreased net income, net of tax benefit, by $3.0 million. Results of operations for the six months ended June 30, 2020 include  merger related expenses, branch consolidation expenses, and the Two River Bancorp (“Two River”) and Country Bank Holding Company, Inc. (“Country Bank”) opening credit loss expense under the Current Expected Credit Loss (“CECL”) model, which decreased net income, net of tax benefit, by $13.4 million. Excluding these items, core earnings for the three and six months ended June 30, 2020 were $21.6 million, or $0.36 per diluted share, and $48.6 million, or $0.81 per diluted share, respectively. (Please refer to the Non-GAAP Reconciliation table at the end of this document for details on the earnings impact of merger related, branch consolidation, and the Two River and Country Bank opening credit loss expenses). The quarter and year to date results were also impacted by the COVID-19 outbreak, through both higher credit loss expense and increased operating expense.

Highlights for the quarter are described below:

  • Loans & Deposits: Drove record loan and deposit growth, including quarterly originations of $975 million, which included $504 million of Paycheck Protection Program (“PPP”) loans and total loan growth of $450 million after loan sales of $110 million. Deposits increased by $1.076 billion, driven by deposits from PPP borrowers of $504 million, ordinary course growth of $291 million, and short-term brokered deposits of $281 million.
  • Capital: Bolstered a strong balance sheet with the addition of $181 million of subordinated notes and non-cumulative perpetual preferred stock. The increased capital further strengthened resources available to the Bank while credit metrics, including delinquencies, forbearances, and net charge-offs all evidenced significant positive trends.
  • Operating Expenses: Improved operating leverage with the consolidation of thirteen branch locations, eight of which were driven by the completed integration of the Two River acquisition bringing the total number of branches consolidated over the past four years to 53. These consolidations increased the average branch size to $145 million and will help reduce operating expenses beginning in the third quarter.
  • COVID-19: The Company’s second quarter results were adversely impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic, including an elevated credit loss provision of $9.6 million and an additional $1.1 million in operating expense.

Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, Christopher D. Maher, commented on the Company’s results, “The second quarter results included strong loan and deposit growth as we continued to serve our communities at a very difficult time. We facilitated $504 million in PPP loans, assisting local businesses and supporting 57,000 jobs.” Mr. Maher added, “The continuing national health crisis may weigh on results in future quarters, but we are exceptionally proud of our customers in New Jersey, New York, and Pennsylvania, who have worked with public health experts to bring the local epidemic under control and to begin a responsible and sustainable restart of our regional economy. The second quarter capital raise and the integration of the Two River acquisition have placed our Company in an advantageous position to face the future.”

The Company announced that the Company’s Board of Directors declared its ninety-fourth consecutive quarterly cash dividend on common stock. The dividend, related to the three months ended June 30, 2020, of $0.17 per share will be paid on August 14, 2020 to stockholders of record on August 3, 2020.

Results of Operations

On January 31, 2019, the Company completed its acquisition of Capital Bank of New Jersey (“Capital Bank”) and its results of operations are included in the consolidated results for the three and six months ended June 30, 2020, but are excluded from the results of operations for the period from January 1, 2019 to January 31, 2019.

On January 1, 2020, the Company completed its acquisitions of Two River and Country Bank and their respective results of operations from January 1, 2020 through June 30, 2020 are included in the consolidated results for the three and six months ended June 30, 2020, but are not included in the results of operations for the corresponding prior year periods.

Net income for the three months ended June 30, 2020 was $18.6 million, or $0.31 per diluted share, as compared to $19.0 million, or $0.37 per diluted share, for the corresponding prior year period. Net income for the six months ended June 30, 2020 was $35.2 million, or $0.58 per diluted share, as compared to $40.2 million, or $0.79 per diluted share, for the corresponding prior year period. Net income for the three months ended June 30, 2020 included merger related and branch consolidation expenses, which decreased net income, net of tax benefit, by $3.0 million. Net income for the six months ended June 30, 2020 included merger related expenses, branch consolidation expenses, and the Two River and Country Bank opening credit loss expense under the CECL model, which decreased net income, net of tax benefit, by $13.4 million. Net income for the three and six months ended June 30, 2019 included merger related expenses, branch consolidation expenses, and compensation expense due to the retirement of an executive officer, which decreased net income, net of tax benefit, by $7.0 million and $11.4 million, respectively. Excluding these items, net income for the three and six months ended June 30, 2020 was $21.6 million and $48.6 million, respectively, a decrease from $26.0 million and $51.6 million for the same prior year periods, respectively, primarily due to the adverse impact of the COVID-19 outbreak.

Net interest income for the three and six months ended June 30, 2020 increased to $78.7 million, and $158.3 million, as compared to $64.8 million and $129.2 million for the same prior year periods, respectively, reflecting an increase in interest-earning assets, partly offset by a reduction in net interest margin. Average interest-earning assets increased by $2.684 billion and $2.435 billion for the three and six months ended June 30, 2020, respectively, as compared to the same prior year periods. The averages for the three and six months ended June 30, 2020 were favorably impacted by $1.815 billion and $1.793 billion, respectively, of interest-earning assets acquired from Two River and Country Bank and $373.7 million and $186.8 million, respectively, of PPP loans. Average loans receivable, net, increased by $2.347 billion and $2.215 billion for the three and six months ended June 30, 2020, respectively, as compared to the same prior year periods. The increases attributable to the acquisitions of Two River and Country Bank for the three and six months ended June 30, 2020 were $1.606 billion and $1.581 billion, respectively. The net interest margin for the three and six months ended June 30, 2020 decreased to 3.24% and 3.37%, respectively, from 3.66% and 3.72%, respectively, for the same prior year periods. The compression in net interest margin is primarily due to the lower interest rate environment, the origination of low-yielding PPP loans, and the excess balance sheet liquidity which the Company strategically accumulated entering the economic downturn. For the three months ended June 30, 2020, the cost of average interest-bearing liabilities decreased to 0.92% from 0.98% in the corresponding prior year period. For the six months ended June 30, 2020, the cost of average interest-bearing liabilities increased to 0.98% from 0.94%, in the corresponding prior year period. The total cost of deposits (including non-interest bearing deposits) was 0.57% and 0.63% for the three and six months ended June 30, 2020, respectively, as compared to 0.62% and 0.60%, respectively, in the same prior year periods.

Net interest income for the three months ended June 30, 2020, decreased by $1.0 million, as compared to the prior linked quarter, as the net interest margin decreased to 3.24% as compared to 3.52% for the prior linked quarter. The yield on average interest-earning assets decreased to 3.94% from 4.34% in the prior linked quarter, primarily due to the lower interest rate environment, the origination of low-yielding PPP loans, and the excess balance sheet liquidity which the Company strategically accumulated entering the economic downturn. The total cost of deposits (including non-interest bearing deposits) was 0.57% for the three months ended June 30, 2020, as compared to 0.70% for the three months ended March 31, 2020. The decrease in total cost of deposits is primarily due to the repricing of deposits acquired from Two River and Country Bank and the growth in business deposits relating to PPP originations.

For the three and six months ended June 30, 2020, the credit loss expense was $9.6 million and $19.6 million, respectively, as compared to $356,000 and $976,000, respectively, for the corresponding prior year periods, and $10.0 million in the prior linked quarter. Net loan recoveries were $232,000 for the quarter and net loan charge-offs were $922,000 for the six months ended June 30, 2020, as compared to net loan charge-offs of $926,000 and $1.4 million in the corresponding prior year periods, and $1.2 million in the prior linked quarter. The prior linked quarter included $949,000 in charge-offs on the sale of higher risk residential loans. Non-performing loans totaled $21.0 million at June 30, 2020, as compared to $16.3 million at March 31, 2020 and $17.8 million at June 30, 2019. Credit expense for the three and six months ended June 30, 2020 was significantly influenced by economic conditions related to the COVID-19 outbreak and estimates of how those conditions may impact the Company’s customers. As a result of the COVID-19 outbreak, loans under forbearance totaled $1.5 billion at June 30, 2020. The forbearance pool is expected to decrease substantially as borrowers are beginning to return to monthly payments. As of July 15, 2020, borrowers with balances totaling $650 million have indicated to the Bank that they will return to regular monthly payments. Due to the U.S. government guarantee on PPP loans, there is no credit allowance on these loans. Refer to exhibits filed with the earnings release on Form 8-K for detailed information on credit loss expense and loans under forbearance agreements.

For the three and six months ended June 30, 2020, other income increased to $11.4 million and $25.1 million, respectively, as compared to $9.9 million and $19.4 million, respectively, for the corresponding prior year periods. Excluding the Two River and Country Bank acquisitions which added $692,000, the increase in other income for the three months ended June 30, 2020 was due to an increase in commercial loan swap income of $1.9 million, and an increase in the net gain on sales of loans of $619,000, partially offset by lower fees and service charges of $1.7 million, as compared to the corresponding prior year period. For the six months ended June 30, 2020, excluding the Two River and Country Bank acquisitions which added $1.4 million, the increase in other income was due to the increase in commercial swap income of $5.5 million, and an increase in the net gain on sales of loans of $733,000, partially offset by decreases in fees and service charges of $1.8 million.  The waiver of certain fees during the COVID-19 pandemic may continue to suppress deposit fee income for the remainder of the public health crisis.

For the three months ended June 30, 2020, other income decreased by $2.3 million, as compared to the prior linked quarter. The decrease was primarily due to lower fees and service charges of $1.6 million and lower commercial loan swap income of $1.6 million, partially offset by an increase in the net gain on sale of loans of $583,000.

Operating expenses increased to $55.9 million and $118.7 million for the three and six months ended June 30, 2020, respectively, as compared to $50.9 million and $98.2 million, respectively, in the same prior year periods. Operating expenses for the three and six months ended June 30, 2020 included $3.9 million and $15.1 million, respectively, of merger related and branch consolidation expenses, as compared to $8.9 million and $14.3 million of merger related expenses, branch consolidation expenses, and compensation expense due to the retirement of an executive officer, respectively, in the same prior year periods. Excluding the impact of merger related expenses, branch consolidation expenses, and compensation expense due to the retirement of an executive officer, the change in operating expenses over the prior year was due to the Two River and Country Bank acquisitions, which added $7.6 million and $16.1 million, respectively, for the three and six months ended June 30, 2020. The remaining increase in operating expenses for the three months ended June 30, 2020 was primarily due to a Federal Home Loan Bank (“FHLB”) prepayment penalty fee of $924,000 and expenses related to COVID-19 of $1.1 million. The increase in operating expenses for the six months ended June 30, 2020 was primarily due to a FHLB prepayment penalty fee of $924,000 and expenses related to COVID-19 of $2.1 million.

For the three months ended June 30, 2020, operating expenses increased by $324,000, as compared to the prior linked quarter, excluding merger related and branch consolidation expenses. The increase was due to a FHLB prepayment penalty fee of $924,000.

The provision for income taxes was $5.9 million and $9.9 million for the three and six months ended June 30, 2020, respectively, as compared to $4.5 million and $9.3 million, respectively, for the same prior year periods. The effective tax rate was 24.0% and 22.0% for the three and six months ended June 30, 2020, respectively, as compared to 19.0% and 18.8%, respectively, for the same prior year periods. The higher effective tax rate in the current year period is primarily due to the impact of a New Jersey tax code change and a higher allocation of taxable income to New York due to the acquisition of Country Bank.

Financial Condition

Total assets increased by $3.099 billion, to $11.345 billion at June 30, 2020, from $8.246 billion at December 31, 2019, primarily as a result of the acquisitions of Two River and Country Bank, which added $2.031 billion to total assets. Cash and due from banks increased by $600.5 million, to $721.0 million at June 30, 2020, from $120.5 million at December 31, 2019, due to the Company’s decision to build liquidity during the economic downturn and the cash received from the issuance of subordinated notes and non-cumulative perpetual preferred stock as described below. Loans receivable, net of allowance for credit losses, increased by $2.128 billion, to $8.335 billion at June 30, 2020, from $6.208 billion at December 31, 2019, due to acquired loans from Two River and Country Bank of $1.558 billion coupled with strong organic loan growth. As part of the acquisitions of Two River and Country Bank, the Company’s goodwill balance increased to $501.5 million at June 30, 2020, from $374.6 million at December 31, 2019 and the core deposit intangible increased to $26.7 million, from $15.6 million. Other assets increased by $57.1 million to $226.6 million at June 30, 2020, from $169.5 million at December 31, 2019, primarily due to the increase in swap positions.

Deposits increased by $2.639 billion, to $8.968 billion at June 30, 2020, from $6.329 billion at December 31, 2019, primarily due to acquired deposits from Two River and Country Bank of $1.594 billion. The loan-to-deposit ratio at June 30, 2020 was 93.4%, as compared to 98.2% at December 31, 2019. The deposit growth funded a decrease in FHLB advances of $175.9 million to $343.4 million at June 30, 2020, from $519.3 million at December 31, 2019. The increase in other borrowings of $150.0 million to $246.8 million at June 30, 2020, from $96.8 million at December 31, 2019, primarily resulted from the May 2020 issuance of $125.0 million in subordinated notes at an initial rate of 5.25% and a stated maturity of May 15, 2030.  Other liabilities increased by $76.0 million to $138.5 million  at June 30, 2020, from $62.6 million at December 31, 2019, primarily due to the increase in swap positions.

Stockholders’ equity increased to $1.476 billion at June 30, 2020, as compared to $1.153 billion at December 31, 2019. The acquisitions of Two River and Country Bank added $261.4 million to stockholders’ equity. During the three months ended June 30, 2020, the Company raised $55.7 million from the issuance of 7.0% fixed-to-floating rate non-cumulative perpetual preferred stock, with a par value of $0.01 and a liquidation price of $1,000 per share. Under the Company’s stock repurchase program, there were 2,019,145 shares available for repurchase at June 30, 2020. The Company suspended its repurchase activity on February 28, 2020.  For the six months ended June 30, 2020, the Company repurchased 648,851 shares under the repurchase program at a weighted average cost of $22.83. Tangible common stockholders’ equity per common share increased to $14.79 at June 30, 2020, as compared to $14.62 at March 31, 2020.

Asset Quality

The Company’s non-performing loans increased to $21.0 million at June 30, 2020, as compared to $17.8 million at December 31, 2019. Non-performing loans do not include $61.7 million of purchased with credit deterioration (“PCD”) loans acquired in the Two River, Country Bank, Capital Bank, Sun Bancorp, Inc. (“Sun”), Ocean Shore Holding Co. (“Ocean Shore”), Cape Bancorp, Inc. (“Cape”), and Colonial American Bank (“Colonial American”) acquisitions (“Acquisition Transactions”). The Company’s other real estate owned totaled $248,000 at June 30, 2020, as compared to $264,000 at December 31, 2019. At June 30, 2020, the Company had outstanding loans under forbearance of $1.5 billion.  As of July 15, 2020, customers with balances totaling $650 million have indicated to the Bank that they will return to regular monthly payments. Refer to exhibits filed with the earnings release on Form 8-K for detailed information on credit loss expense and loans subject to forbearance.

At June 30, 2020, the Company’s allowance for credit losses was 0.46% of total loans, an increase from 0.27% at December 31, 2019. The allowance for credit losses as a percentage of total non-performing loans was 183.0% at June 30, 2020, as compared to 94.4% at December 31, 2019.

Explanation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

Reported amounts are presented in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles in the United States (“GAAP”).  The Company’s management believes that the supplemental non-GAAP information, which consists of reported net income excluding merger related expenses, branch consolidation expenses, Two River and Country Bank opening credit loss expense under the CECL model, non-recurring professional fees, compensation expense due to the retirement of an executive officer, and reduction in income tax expense from the revaluation of state deferred tax assets as a result of a change in the New Jersey tax code, which can vary from period to period, provides a better comparison of period to period operating performance. Additionally, the Company believes this information is utilized by regulators and market analysts to evaluate a company’s financial condition and therefore, such information is useful to investors.  These disclosures should not be viewed as a substitute for financial results in accordance with GAAP, nor are they necessarily comparable to non-GAAP performance measures which may be presented by other companies. Please refer to Non-GAAP Reconciliation table at the end of this document for details on the earnings impact of these items.

Conference Call

As previously announced, the Company will host an earnings conference call on Friday, July 24, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. Eastern Time.  The direct dial number for the call is (888) 338-7143.  For those unable to participate in the conference call, a replay will be available.  To access the replay, dial (877) 344-7529, Replay Conference Number 10145712 from one hour after the end of the call until October 30, 2020. The conference call, as well as the replay, are also available (listen-only) by internet webcast at www.oceanfirst.com in the Investor Relations section.

OceanFirst Financial Corp.’s subsidiary, OceanFirst Bank N.A., founded in 1902, is a $11.3 billion regional bank operating throughout New Jersey, metropolitan Philadelphia and metropolitan New York City.  OceanFirst Bank delivers commercial and residential financing solutions, trust and asset management and deposit services and is one of the largest and oldest community-based financial institutions headquartered in New Jersey.

OceanFirst Financial Corp.’s press releases are available by visiting us at www.oceanfirst.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

In addition to historical information, this news release contains certain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 which are based on certain assumptions and describe future plans, strategies and expectations of the Company. These forward-looking statements are generally identified by use of the words “believe,” “expect,” “intend,” “anticipate,” “estimate,” “project,” “will,” “should,” “may,” “view,” “opportunity,” “potential,” or similar expressions or expressions of confidence. The Company’s ability to predict results or the actual effect of future plans or strategies is inherently uncertain. Factors which could have a material adverse effect on the operations of the Company and its subsidiaries include, but are not limited to: the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on our operations and financial results and those of our customers, changes in interest rates, general economic conditions, levels of unemployment in the Bank’s lending area, real estate market values in the Bank’s lending area, future natural disasters and increases to flood insurance premiums, the level of prepayments on loans and mortgage-backed securities, legislative/regulatory changes, monetary and fiscal policies of the U.S. Government including policies of the U.S. Treasury and the Board of Governors of the Federal Reserve System, the quality or composition of the loan or investment portfolios, demand for loan products, deposit flows, competition, demand for financial services in the Company’s market area, accounting principles and guidelines and the Bank’s ability to successfully integrate acquired operations. These risks and uncertainties are further discussed in the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2019, under Item 1A - Risk Factors and elsewhere, and subsequent securities filings and should be considered in evaluating forward-looking statements and undue reliance should not be placed on such statements. The Company does not undertake, and specifically disclaims any obligation, to publicly release the result of any revisions which may be made to any forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date of such statements or to reflect the occurrence of anticipated or unanticipated events.

Company Contact:

Michael J. Fitzpatrick
Chief Financial Officer
OceanFirst Financial Corp.
Tel:  (732) 240-4500, ext. 7506
Email: Mfitzpatrick@oceanfirst.com

 

OceanFirst Financial Corp.
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION
(dollars in thousands, except per share amounts)

    June 30,
 2020		   March 31,
 2020		   December 31,
 2019		   June 30,
 2019
    (Unaudited)   (Unaudited)       (Unaudited)
Assets                
Cash and due from banks   $ 721,049     $ 256,470     $ 120,544     $ 148,327  
Debt securities available-for-sale, at estimated fair value   153,239     153,738     150,960     123,610  
Debt securities held-to-maturity, net of allowance for credit losses of $2,446 at June 30, 2020 and $2,529 at March 31, 2020 (estimated fair value of $895,897 at June 30, 2020, $928,582 at March 31, 2020, $777,290 at December 31, 2019 and $869,167 at June 30, 2019)   867,959     914,255     768,873     863,838  
Equity investments, at estimated fair value   13,830     14,409     10,136     10,002  
Restricted equity investments, at cost   68,091     81,005     62,356     59,425  
Loans receivable, net of allowance for credit losses of $38,509 at June 30, 2020, $29,635 at March 31, 2020, $16,852 at December 31, 2019 and $16,135 at June 30, 2019   8,335,480     7,913,541     6,207,680     5,943,930  
Loans held-for-sale   21,799     17,782          
Interest and dividends receivable   37,811     27,930     21,674     22,106  
Other real estate owned   248     484     264     865  
Premises and equipment, net   100,576     104,560     102,691     105,853  
Bank Owned Life Insurance   262,637     261,270     237,411     235,162  
Assets held for sale   7,828     3,785     3,785     4,198  
Goodwill   501,472     500,093     374,632     374,592  
Core deposit intangible   26,732     28,276     15,607     17,614  
Other assets   226,614     211,476     169,532     119,535  
Total assets   $ 11,345,365     $ 10,489,074     $ 8,246,145     $ 8,029,057  
Liabilities and Stockholders’ Equity                
Deposits   $ 8,967,754     $ 7,892,067     $ 6,328,777     $ 6,187,487  
Federal Home Loan Bank advances   343,392     825,824     519,260     453,646  
Securities sold under agreements to repurchase with retail customers   152,821     90,175     71,739     62,086  
Other borrowings   246,840     120,213     96,801     96,533  
Advances by borrowers for taxes and insurance   19,582     24,931     13,884     14,817  
Other liabilities   138,542     126,030     62,565     77,193  
Total liabilities   9,868,931     9,079,240     7,093,026     6,891,762  
Total stockholders’ equity   1,476,434     1,409,834     1,153,119     1,137,295  
Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity   $ 11,345,365     $ 10,489,074     $ 8,246,145     $ 8,029,057  
                                 

OceanFirst Financial Corp.
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME
(dollars in thousands, except per share amounts)

    For the Three Months Ended,   For the Six Months Ended,
    June 30,
 2020		   March 31,
 2020		   June 30,
 2019		   June 30,
 2020		   June 30,
 2019
    |-------------------- (Unaudited) --------------------|   |---------- (Unaudited) -----------|
Interest income:                    
Loans   $ 88,347     $ 89,944     $ 70,917     $ 178,291     $ 139,918  
Mortgage-backed securities   3,593     3,844     3,946     7,437     7,987  
Debt securities, equity investments and other   3,937     4,419     3,547     8,356     6,927  
Total interest income   95,877     98,207     78,410     194,084     154,832  
Interest expense:                    
Deposits   12,305     13,936     9,762     26,241     18,401  
Borrowed funds   4,905     4,626     3,811     9,531     7,206  
Total interest expense   17,210     18,562     13,573     35,772     25,607  
Net interest income   78,667     79,645     64,837     158,312     129,225  
Credit loss expense   9,649     9,969     356     19,618     976  
Net interest income after credit loss expense   69,018     69,676     64,481     138,694     128,249  
Other income:                    
Bankcard services revenue   2,741     2,481     2,679     5,222     4,964  
Trust and asset management revenue   555     515     569     1,070     1,067  
Fees and service charges   3,253     4,873     4,595     8,126     9,111  
Net gain on sales of loans   756     173     7     929     15  
Net gain on equity investments   148     155     133     303     241  
Net loss from other real estate operations   (52 )   (150 )   (121 )   (202 )   (127 )
Income from Bank Owned Life Insurance   1,521     1,575     1,293     3,096     2,614  
Commercial loan swap income   2,489     4,050     612     6,539     1,084  
Other   19     25     112     44     422  
Total other income   11,430     13,697     9,879     25,127     19,391  
Operating expenses:                    
Compensation and employee benefits   27,935     29,885     23,704     57,820     46,118  
Occupancy   5,268     5,276     4,399     10,544     8,929  
Equipment   1,982     1,943     1,936     3,925     3,882  
Marketing   753     769     1,137     1,522     2,067  
Federal deposit insurance and regulatory assessments   1,133     667     802     1,800     1,634  
Data processing   4,149     4,177     3,684     8,326     7,338  
Check card processing   1,290     1,276     1,322     2,566     2,760  
Professional fees   2,683     2,302     1,408     4,985     3,117  
Other operating expense   5,262     3,802     3,882     9,064     7,251  
Amortization of core deposit intangible   1,544     1,578     1,015     3,122     2,020  
Branch consolidation expense   863     2,594     6,695     3,457     7,086  
Merger related expenses   3,070     8,527     931     11,597     5,984  
Total operating expenses   55,932     62,796     50,915     118,728     98,186  
Income before provision for income taxes   24,516     20,577     23,445     45,093     49,454  
Provision for income taxes   5,878     4,044     4,465     9,922     9,301  
Net income   $ 18,638     $ 16,533     $ 18,980     $ 35,171     $ 40,153  
Basic earnings per share   $ 0.31     $ 0.28     $ 0.37     $ 0.59     $ 0.80  
Diluted earnings per share   $ 0.31     $ 0.27     $ 0.37     $ 0.58     $ 0.79  
Average basic shares outstanding   59,877     59,876     50,687     59,881     50,115  
Average diluted shares outstanding   59,999     60,479     51,290     60,122     50,728  
                               

OceanFirst Financial Corp.
SELECTED LOAN AND DEPOSIT DATA
(dollars in thousands)

LOANS RECEIVABLE     At
      June 30,
 2020		   March 31,
2020		   December 31,
2019		   September 30,
2019		   June 30,
2019
Commercial:                      
Commercial and industrial     $ 910,762     $ 502,760     $ 396,434     $ 406,580     $ 392,336  
Commercial real estate - owner - occupied   1,199,742     1,220,983     792,653     787,752     771,640  
Commercial real estate - investor   3,449,160     3,331,662     2,296,410     2,232,159     2,143,093  
Total commercial     5,559,664     5,055,405     3,485,497     3,426,491     3,307,069  
Consumer:                      
Residential real estate     2,426,277     2,458,641     2,321,157     2,234,361     2,193,829  
Home equity loans and lines     320,627     335,624     318,576     330,446     341,972  
Other consumer     71,721     82,920     89,422     98,835     109,015  
Total consumer     2,818,625     2,877,185     2,729,155     2,663,642     2,644,816  
Total loans     8,378,289     7,932,590     6,214,652     6,090,133     5,951,885  
Deferred origination (fees) costs, net   (4,300 )   10,586     9,880     8,441     8,180  
Allowance for credit losses     (38,509 )   (29,635 )   (16,852 )   (16,636 )   (16,135 )
Loans receivable, net     $ 8,335,480     $ 7,913,541     $ 6,207,680     $ 6,081,938     $ 5,943,930  
Mortgage loans serviced for others   $ 101,840     $ 51,399     $ 50,042     $ 54,457     $ 90,882  
  At June 30, 2020  Average Yield                    
Loan pipeline (1):                      
Commercial 3.95 %   $ 169,093     $ 293,820     $ 219,269     $ 126,578     $ 212,712  
Residential real estate 3.39     181,800     223,032     105,396     189,403     82,555  
Home equity loans and lines 4.33     8,282     8,429     3,049     3,757     2,550  
Total 3.67 %   $ 359,175     $ 525,281     $ 327,714     $ 319,738     $ 297,817  
                                             


  For the Three Months Ended  
  June 30,
 2020		   March 31,
2020		   December 31,
2019		   September 30,
2019		   June 30,
2019		  
  Average Yield                      
Loan originations:                        
Commercial 3.16 %   $ 216,979   (2) $ 266,882     $ 264,938     $ 315,405     $ 123,882    
Residential real estate 3.37     242,137     148,675     226,492     156,308     120,771    
Home equity loans and lines 4.37     12,128     10,666     12,961     10,498     14,256    
Total 3.30 %   $ 471,244     $ 426,223     $ 504,391     $ 482,211     $ 258,909    
Loans sold     $ 104,600   (3) $ 7,500   (3) $ 110     $   (3) $ 403   (3)
                                             

(1) Loan pipeline includes loans approved but not funded.
(2) Excludes loans originated through the Paycheck Protection Program of $504 million.
(3) Excludes the sale of under-performing commercial loans of $4.9 million for the three months ended June 30, 2020, under-performing residential loans of $4.0 million and commercial loans of $5.1 million for the three months ended March 31, 2020, small business administration loans of $3.5 million for the three months ended September 30, 2019 and under-performing residential loans of $2.9 million for the three months ended June 30, 2019.

DEPOSITS At
  June 30,
 2020		   March 31,
2020		   December 31,
2019		   September 30,
2019		   June 30,
2019
Type of Account                  
Non-interest-bearing $ 2,161,766     $ 1,783,216     $ 1,377,396     $ 1,406,194     $ 1,370,167  
Interest-bearing checking 3,022,887     2,647,487     2,539,428     2,400,331     2,342,913  
Money market deposit 680,199     620,145     578,147     593,457     642,985  
Savings 1,456,931     1,420,628     898,174     901,168     909,501  
Time deposits 1,645,971     1,420,591     935,632     919,705     921,921  
  $ 8,967,754     $ 7,892,067     $ 6,328,777     $ 6,220,855     $ 6,187,487  
                                       

OceanFirst Financial Corp.
ASSET QUALITY
(dollars in thousands)

ASSET QUALITY June 30,
 2020		   March 31,
2020		   December 31,
2019		   September 30,
2019		   June 30,
2019
Non-performing loans:                  
Commercial and industrial $ 1,586     $ 207     $ 207     $ 207     $ 207  
Commercial real estate - owner-occupied 4,582     4,219     4,811     4,537     4,818  
Commercial real estate - investor 5,274     3,384     2,917     4,073     4,050  
Residential real estate 6,568     5,920     7,181     5,953     5,747  
Home equity loans and lines 3,034     2,533     2,733     2,683     2,974  
Total non-performing loans 21,044     16,263     17,849     17,453     17,796  
Other real estate owned 248     484     264     294     865  
Total non-performing assets $ 21,292     $ 16,747     $ 18,113     $ 17,747     $ 18,661  
Purchased with credit deterioration (“PCD”) loans (1) $ 61,694     $ 59,783     $ 13,265     $ 13,281     $ 13,432  
Delinquent loans 30 to 89 days $ 13,640     $ 48,905     $ 14,798     $ 19,905     $ 20,029  
Troubled debt restructurings:                  
Non-performing (included in total non-performing loans above) $ 6,189     $ 6,249     $ 6,566     $ 6,152     $ 6,815  
Performing 16,365     16,102     18,042     18,977     19,314  
Total troubled debt restructurings $ 22,554     $ 22,351     $ 24,608     $ 25,129     $ 26,129  
Allowance for credit losses $ 38,509     $ 29,635     $ 16,852     $ 16,636     $ 16,135  
Allowance for credit losses as a percent of total loans receivable (2) 0.46 %   0.37 %   0.27 %   0.27 %   0.27 %
Allowance for credit losses as a percent of total non-performing loans 182.99     182.22     94.41     95.32     90.67  
Non-performing loans as a percent of total loans receivable 0.25     0.21     0.29     0.29     0.30  
Non-performing assets as a percent of total assets 0.19     0.16     0.22     0.22     0.23  
                             

(1) PCD loans are not included in non-performing loans or delinquent loans totals.
(2) The loans acquired from Two River, Country Bank, Capital Bank, Sun, Ocean Shore, Cape, and Colonial American were recorded at fair value.  The net credit mark on these loans, not reflected in the allowance for credit losses, was $35,439, $38,272, $30,260, $32,768, and $36,026 at June 30, 2020, March 31, 2020, December 31, 2019, September 30, 2019, and June 30, 2019, respectively.

NET CHARGE-OFFS For the Three Months Ended  
  June 30,
 2020		   March 31,
2020		   December 31,
2019		   September 30,
2019		   June 30,
2019		  
Net recoveries (charge-offs):                    
Loan charge-offs $ (169 )   $ (1,384 )   $ (445 )   $ (353 )   $ (1,138 )  
Recoveries on loans 401     230     306     549     212    
Net loan recoveries (charge-offs) $ 232     $ (1,154 ) (1) $ (139 )   $ 196     $ (926 ) (1)
Net loan charge-offs to average total loans (annualized) NM*     0.06 %   0.01 %   NM*     0.06 %  
Net charge-off detail - recovery (loss):                    
Commercial $ 30     $ 59     $ 163     $ 256     $ (58 )  
Residential real estate 212     (1,112 )   (61 )   12     (728 )  
Home equity loans and lines (3 )   (36 )   (240 )   (10 )   (121 )  
Other consumer (7 )   (65 )   (1 )   (62 )   (19 )  
Net loan recoveries (charge-offs) $ 232     $ (1,154 ) (1) $ (139 )   $ 196     $ (926 ) (1)
                                         

(1) Included in net loan charge-offs for the three months ended March 31, 2020 and June 30, 2019 are $949 and $429, respectively, relating to under-performing loans sold.
*   Not Meaningful

OceanFirst Financial Corp.
ANALYSIS OF NET INTEREST INCOME

  For the Three Months Ended
  June 30, 2020   March 31, 2020   June 30, 2019
(dollars in thousands) Average
Balance		   Interest   Average
Yield/
Cost		   Average
Balance		   Interest   Average
Yield/
Cost		   Average
Balance		   Interest   Average
Yield/
Cost
Assets:                                  
Interest-earning assets:                                  
Interest-earning deposits and short-term investments $ 354,016     $ 115     0.13 %   $ 63,726     $ 342     2.16 %   $ 67,214     $ 372     2.22 %
Securities (1) 1,130,779     7,415     2.64     1,186,535     7,921     2.68     1,080,690     7,121     2.64  
Loans receivable, net (2)                                  
Commercial 5,409,238     59,460     4.42     4,960,991     59,875     4.85     3,309,869     42,579     5.16  
Residential 2,507,076     23,870     3.81     2,473,410     24,628     3.98     2,187,417     22,329     4.08  
Home Equity 328,144     3,853     4.72     339,003     4,070     4.83     347,028     4,656     5.38  
Other 76,382     1,164     6.13     87,478     1,371     6.30     113,153     1,353     4.80  
Allowance for credit losses net of deferred loan fees (25,218 )           (10,220 )           (9,155 )        
Loans Receivable, net 8,295,622     88,347     4.28     7,850,662     89,944     4.61     5,948,312     70,917     4.78  
Total interest-earning assets 9,780,417     95,877     3.94     9,100,923     98,207     4.34     7,096,216     78,410     4.43  
Non-interest-earning assets 1,334,169             1,231,886             972,683          
Total assets $ 11,114,586             $ 10,332,809             $ 8,068,899          
Liabilities and Stockholders’ Equity:                                  
Interest-bearing liabilities:                                  
Interest-bearing checking $ 2,966,631     4,800     0.65 %   $ 2,807,793     5,132     0.74 %   $ 2,504,541     4,240     0.68 %
Money market 652,485     705     0.43     614,062     1,040     0.68     631,297     1,358     0.86  
Savings 1,445,953     414     0.12     1,403,338     1,555     0.45     915,701     301     0.13  
Time deposits 1,623,890     6,386     1.58     1,459,348     6,209     1.71     934,470     3,863     1.66  
Total 6,688,959     12,305     0.74     6,284,541     13,936     0.89     4,986,009     9,762     0.79  
FHLB Advances 476,598     1,946     1.64     631,329     2,824     1.80     404,951     2,320     2.30  
Securities sold under agreements to repurchase 131,382     138     0.42     82,105     95     0.47     62,243     64     0.41  
Other borrowings 220,948     2,821     5.14     118,851     1,707     5.78     99,591     1,427     5.75  
Total interest-bearing liabilities 7,517,887     17,210     0.92     7,116,826     18,562     1.05     5,552,794     13,573     0.98  
Non-interest-bearing deposits 2,018,044             1,687,582             1,302,147          
Non-interest-bearing liabilities 124,997             113,477             82,793          
Total liabilities 9,660,928             8,917,885             6,937,734          
Stockholders’ equity 1,453,658             1,414,924             1,131,165          
Total liabilities and equity $ 11,114,586             $ 10,332,809             $ 8,068,899          
Net interest income     $ 78,667             $ 79,645             $ 64,837      
Net interest rate spread (3)         3.02 %           3.29 %           3.45 %
Net interest margin (4)         3.24 %           3.52 %           3.66 %
Total cost of deposits (including non-interest-bearing deposits)         0.57 %           0.70 %           0.62 %
                                         


                       
  For the Six Months Ended
  June 30, 2020   June 30, 2019
(dollars in thousands) Average
Balance		   Interest   Average
Yield/
Cost		   Average
Balance		   Interest   Average
Yield/
Cost
Assets:                      
Interest-earning assets:                      
Interest-earning deposits and short-term investments $ 208,871     $ 457     0.44 %   $ 73,527     $ 839     2.30 %
Securities (1) 1,158,657     15,336     2.66     1,073,957     14,075     2.64  
Loans receivable, net (2)                      
Commercial 5,185,114     119,335     4.63     3,260,855     83,987     5.19  
Residential 2,490,243     48,499     3.90     2,141,032     43,733     4.09  
Home Equity 333,574     7,923     4.78     350,175     9,363     5.39  
Other 81,930     2,534     6.22     116,153     2,835     4.92  
Allowance for credit losses net of deferred loan fees (17,720 )           (9,616 )        
Loans Receivable, net 8,073,141     178,291     4.44     5,858,599     139,918     4.82  
Total interest-earning assets 9,440,669     194,084     4.13     7,006,083     154,832     4.46  
Non-interest-earning assets 1,283,029             948,658          
Total assets $ 10,723,698             $ 7,954,741          
Liabilities and Stockholders’ Equity:                      
Interest-bearing liabilities:                      
Interest-bearing checking $ 2,887,212     9,931     0.69 %   $ 2,518,062     8,032     0.64 %
Money market 633,273     1,745     0.55     616,384     2,468     0.81  
Savings 1,424,646     1,969     0.28     909,906     587     0.13  
Time deposits 1,541,619     12,596     1.64     933,410     7,314     1.58  
Total 6,486,750     26,241     0.81     4,977,762     18,401     0.75  
FHLB Advances 553,963     4,770     1.73     372,499     4,160     2.25  
Securities sold under agreements to repurchase 106,743     234     0.44     63,761     119     0.38  
Other borrowings 169,900     4,527     5.36     99,569     2,927     5.93  
Total interest-bearing liabilities 7,317,356     35,772     0.98     5,513,591     25,607     0.94  
Non-interest-bearing deposits 1,852,813             1,257,041          
Non-interest-bearing liabilities 119,237             69,443          
Total liabilities 9,289,406             6,840,075          
Stockholders’ equity 1,434,292             1,114,666          
Total liabilities and equity $ 10,723,698             $ 7,954,741          
Net interest income     $ 158,312             $ 129,225      
Net interest rate spread (3)         3.15 %           3.52 %
Net interest margin (4)         3.37 %           3.72 %
Total cost of deposits (including non-interest-bearing deposits)         0.63 %           0.60 %
                           

(1) Amounts represent debt and equity securities, including FHLB and Federal Reserve Bank stock, and are recorded at average amortized cost net of allowance for credit losses.
(2) Amount is net of deferred loan fees, undisbursed loan funds, discounts and premiums and estimated credit loss allowances and includes loans held for sale and non-performing loans.
(3) Net interest rate spread represents the difference between the yield on interest-earning assets and the cost of interest-bearing liabilities.
(4) Net interest margin represents net interest income divided by average interest-earning assets.

OceanFirst Financial Corp.
SELECTED QUARTERLY FINANCIAL DATA
(in thousands, except per share amounts)

    June 30,   March 31,   December 31,   September 30,   June 30,
    2020   2020   2019   2019   2019
                     
Selected Financial Condition Data:                    
Total assets   $ 11,345,365     $ 10,489,074     $ 8,246,145     $ 8,135,173     $ 8,029,057  
Debt securities available-for-sale, at estimated fair value   153,239     153,738     150,960     127,308     123,610  
Debt securities held-to-maturity, net of allowance for credit losses   867,959     914,255     768,873     819,253     863,838  
Equity investments, at estimated fair value   13,830     14,409     10,136     10,145     10,002  
Restricted equity investments, at cost   68,091     81,005     62,356     62,095     59,425  
Loans receivable, net of allowance for credit losses   8,335,480     7,913,541     6,207,680     6,081,938     5,943,930  
Deposits   8,967,754     7,892,067     6,328,777     6,220,855     6,187,487  
Federal Home Loan Bank advances   343,392     825,824     519,260     512,149     453,646  
Securities sold under agreements to repurchase and other borrowings   399,661     210,388     168,540     161,734     158,619  
Stockholders’ equity   1,476,434     1,409,834     1,153,119     1,144,528     1,137,295  
                               


    For the Three Months Ended,
    June 30,   March 31,   December 31,   September 30,   June 30,
    2020   2020   2019   2019   2019
Selected Operating Data:                    
Interest income   $ 95,877     $ 98,207     $ 77,075     $ 76,887     $ 78,410  
Interest expense   17,210     18,562     13,721     13,495     13,573  
Net interest income   78,667     79,645     63,354     63,392     64,837  
Credit loss expense   9,649     9,969     355     305     356  
Net interest income after credit loss expense   69,018     69,676     62,999     63,087     64,481  
Other income   11,430     13,697     11,231     11,543     9,879  
Operating expenses (excluding branch consolidation and merger related expenses)   51,999     51,675     43,589     40,884     43,289  
Branch consolidation expense   863     2,594     268     1,696     6,695  
Merger related expenses   3,070     8,527     3,742     777     931  
Income before provision for income taxes   24,516     20,577     26,631     31,273     23,445  
Provision for income taxes   5,878     4,044     3,181     6,302     4,465  
Net income   $ 18,638     $ 16,533     $ 23,450     $ 24,971     $ 18,980  
Diluted earnings per share   $ 0.31     $ 0.27     $ 0.47     $ 0.49     $ 0.37  
Net accretion/amortization of purchase accounting adjustments included in net interest income   $ 5,536     $ 5,533     $ 3,501     $ 2,769     $ 3,663  
                                         


    At or For the Three Months Ended
    June 30,   March 31,   December 31,   September 30,   June 30,
    2020   2020   2019   2019   2019
Selected Financial Ratios and Other Data(1):                    
                     
Performance Ratios (Annualized):                    
Return on average assets (2)   0.67 %   0.64 %   1.14 %   1.23 %   0.94 %
Return on average tangible assets (2) (3)   0.71     0.68     1.19     1.29     0.99  
Return on average stockholders’ equity (2)   5.16     4.70     8.12     8.66     6.73  
Return on average tangible stockholders’ equity (2) (3)   8.10     7.50     12.33     13.18     10.32  
Stockholders’ equity to total assets   13.01     13.44     13.98     14.07     14.16  
Tangible stockholders’ equity to tangible assets (3)   8.77     8.85     9.71     9.73     9.76  
Tangible common stockholders’ equity to tangible assets (3)   8.25     8.85     9.71     9.73     9.76  
Net interest rate spread   3.02     3.29     3.26     3.32     3.45  
Net interest margin   3.24     3.52     3.48     3.55     3.66  
Operating expenses to average assets (2)   2.02     2.44     2.31     2.13     2.53  
Efficiency ratio (2) (4)   62.08     67.28     63.82     57.86     68.14  
Loans to deposits   93.43     100.51     98.20     97.90     96.19  
                               


    For the Six Months Ended June 30,
    2020   2019
Performance Ratios (Annualized):        
Return on average assets (2)   0.66 %   1.02 %
Return on average tangible assets (2) (3)   0.69     1.07  
Return on average stockholders’ equity (2)   4.93     7.26  
Return on average tangible stockholders’ equity (2) (3)   7.81     11.13  
Net interest rate spread   3.15     3.52  
Net interest margin   3.37     3.72  
Operating expenses to average assets (2)   2.23     2.49  
Efficiency ratio (2) (4)   64.72     66.07  
             


    At or For the Three Months Ended
    June 30,   March 31,   December 31,   September 30,   June 30,
    2020   2020   2019   2019   2019
Trust and Asset Management:                    
Wealth assets under administration   $ 224,042     $ 173,856     $ 195,415     $ 194,137     $ 199,554  
Nest Egg   57,383     43,528     34,865     23,946     9,755  
Per Share Data:                    
Cash dividends per common share   $ 0.17     $ 0.17     $ 0.17     $ 0.17     $ 0.17  
Stockholders’ equity per common share at end of  period   24.47     23.38     22.88     22.57     22.24  
Tangible common stockholders’ equity per common share at end of period (3)   14.79     14.62     15.13     14.86     14.57  
Common shares outstanding at end of period   60,343,077     60,311,717     50,405,048     50,700,586     51,131,804  
Preferred shares outstanding at end of period   57,370                  
Number of full-service customer facilities:   62     75     56     56     60  
Quarterly Average Balances                    
Total securities   $ 1,130,779     $ 1,186,535     $ 1,008,461     $ 1,039,560     $ 1,080,690  
Loans receivable, net   8,295,622     7,850,662     6,162,808     6,008,325     5,948,312  
Total interest-earning assets   9,780,417     9,100,923     7,214,764     7,088,817     7,096,216  
Total assets   11,114,586     10,332,809     8,192,177     8,073,238     8,068,899  
Interest-bearing transaction deposits   5,065,069     4,825,193     4,053,226     3,971,380     4,051,539  
Time deposits   1,623,890     1,459,348     931,228     920,032     934,470  
Total borrowed funds   828,928     832,285     577,042     552,998     566,785  
Total interest-bearing liabilities   7,517,887     7,116,826     5,561,496     5,444,410     5,552,794  
Non-interest bearing deposits   2,018,044     1,687,582     1,393,002     1,396,259     1,302,147  
Stockholders’ equity   1,453,658     1,414,924     1,145,665     1,143,701     1,131,165  
Total deposits   8,707,003     7,972,123     6,377,456     6,287,671     6,288,156  
Quarterly Yields                    
Total securities   2.64 %   2.68 %   2.59 %   2.64 %   2.64 %
Loans receivable, net   4.28     4.61     4.53     4.60     4.78  
Total interest-earning assets   3.94     4.34     4.24     4.30     4.43  
Interest-bearing transaction deposits   0.47     0.64     0.59     0.58     0.58  
Time deposits   1.58     1.71     1.78     1.72     1.66  
Borrowed funds   2.38     2.24     2.41     2.64     2.70  
Total interest-bearing liabilities   0.92     1.05     0.98     0.98     0.98  
Net interest spread   3.02     3.29     3.26     3.32     3.45  
Net interest margin   3.24     3.52     3.48     3.55     3.66  
Total deposits   0.57     0.70     0.64     0.62     0.62  
                               

(1) With the exception of end of quarter ratios, all ratios are based on average daily balances.
(2) Performance ratios for each period include merger related expenses, branch consolidation expenses, opening credit loss expense, non-recurring professional fees, compensation expense due to the retirement of an executive officer, the reduction in income tax expense from the revaluation of state deferred tax assets as a result of a change in the New Jersey tax code. Refer to Other Items - Non-GAAP Reconciliation for impact of these items.
(3) Tangible common stockholders’ equity and tangible assets exclude intangible assets relating to goodwill and core deposit intangible. Tangible common stockholders’ equity also excludes preferred equity.
(4) Efficiency ratio represents the ratio of operating expenses to the aggregate of other income and net interest income.

OceanFirst Financial Corp.
OTHER ITEMS
 (dollars in thousands, except per share amounts)

NON-GAAP RECONCILIATION

    For the Three Months Ended
    June 30,   March 31,   December 31,   September 30,   June 30,
    2020   2020   2019   2019   2019
Core earnings:                    
Net income   $ 18,638     $ 16,533     $ 23,450     $ 24,971     $ 18,980  
Non-recurring items:                    
Add:  Merger related expenses   3,070     8,527     3,742     777     931  
Branch consolidation expenses   863     2,594     268     1,696     6,695  
Two River & Country Bank opening credit loss expense under the CECL model       2,447              
Non-recurring professional fees           1,274     750      
Compensation expense due to the retirement of an executive officer                   1,256  
Income tax benefit related to change in New Jersey tax code           (2,205 )        
Less:  Income tax expense on items   (966 )   (3,121 )   (793 )   (663 )   (1,867 )
Core earnings   $ 21,605     $ 26,980     $ 25,736     $ 27,531     $ 25,995  
Core diluted earnings per share   $ 0.36     $ 0.45     $ 0.51     $ 0.54     $ 0.51  
                     
Core ratios (Annualized):                    
Return on average assets   0.78 %   1.05 %   1.25 %   1.35 %   1.29 %
Return on average tangible assets   0.82     1.11     1.31     1.42     1.36  
Return on average tangible stockholders’ equity   9.39     12.25     13.53     14.53     14.14  
Efficiency ratio   57.71     55.36     56.73     53.56     56.26  
                               


     
         
         
                 
         
             
             
             
             
             
                 
                 
         
         
             
             
             
             
             
    For the Six Months Ended June 30,
     
         
         
                 
         
             
             
             
             
             
                 
                 
         
         
             
             
             
             
             
    2020   2019
     
         
         
                 
         
             
             
             
             
             
                 
                 
         
         
             
             
             
             
             
Core earnings:        
     
         
         
                 
         
             
             
             
             
             
                 
                 
         
         
             
             
             
             
             
Net income   $ 35,171     $ 40,153  
     
         
         
                 
         
             
             
             
             
             
                 
                 
         
         
             
             
             
             
             
Non-recurring items:        
     
         
         
                 
         
             
             
             
             
             
                 
                 
         
         
             
             
             
             
             
Add:  Merger related expenses   11,597     5,984  
     
         
         
                 
         
             
             
             
             
             
                 
                 
         
         
             
             
             
             
             
Branch consolidation expenses   3,457     7,086  
     
         
         
                 
         
             
             
             
             
             
                 
                 
         
         
             
             
             
             
             
Two River & Country Bank opening credit loss expense under the CECL model   2,447      
     
         
         
                 
         
             
             
             
             
             
                 
                 
         
         
             
             
             
             
             
Compensation expense due to the retirement of an executive officer       1,256  
     
         
         
                 
         
             
             
             
             
             
                 
                 
         
         
             
             
             
             
             
Less:  Income tax expense on items   (4,087 )   (2,906 )
     
         
         
                 
         
             
             
             
             
             
                 
                 
         
         
             
             
             
             
             
Core earnings   $ 48,585     $ 51,573  
     
         
         
                 
         
             
             
             
             
             
                 
                 
         
         
             
             
             
             
             
Core diluted earnings per share   $ 0.81     $ 1.02  
     
         
         
                 
         
             
             
             
             
             
                 
                 
         
         
             
             
             
             
             
         
     
         
         
                 
         
             
             
             
             
             
                 
                 
         
         
             
             
             
             
             
Core ratios (Annualized):        
     
         
         
                 
         
             
             
             
             
             
                 
                 
         
         
             
             
             
             
             
Return on average assets   0.91 %   1.31 %
     
         
         
                 
         
             
             
             
             
             
                 
                 
         
         
             
             
             
             
             
Return on average tangible assets   0.96     1.37  
     
         
         
                 
         
             
             
             
             
             
                 
                 
         
         
             
             
             
             
             
Return on average tangible stockholders’ equity   10.79     14.29  
     
         
         
                 
         
             
             
             
             
             
                 
                 
         
         
             
             
             
             
             
Efficiency ratio   56.52     56.43  
     
         
         
                 
         
             
             
             
             
             
                 
                 
         
         
             
             
             
             
             
             


COMPUTATION OF TOTAL TANGIBLE EQUITY TO TOTAL TANGIBLE ASSETS

    June 30,   March 31,   December 31,   September 30,   June 30,
    2020   2020   2019   2019   2019
Total stockholders’ equity   $ 1,476,434     $ 1,409,834     $ 1,153,119     $ 1,144,528     $ 1,137,295  
Less:                    
Goodwill   501,472     500,093     374,632     374,537     374,592  
Core deposit intangible   26,732     28,276     15,607     16,605     17,614  
Tangible stockholders’ equity   $ 948,230     $ 881,465     $ 762,880     $ 753,386     $ 745,089  
                     
Total assets   $ 11,345,365     $ 10,489,074     $ 8,246,145     $ 8,135,173     $ 8,029,057  
Less:                    
Goodwill   501,472     500,093     374,632     374,537     374,592  
Core deposit intangible   26,732     28,276     15,607     16,605     17,614  
Tangible assets   $ 10,817,161     $ 9,960,705     $ 7,855,906     $ 7,744,031     $ 7,636,851  
Tangible stockholders’ equity to tangible assets   8.77 %   8.85 %   9.71 %   9.73 %   9.76 %
                               

COMPUTATION OF TOTAL TANGIBLE COMMON EQUITY TO TOTAL TANGIBLE ASSETS

    June 30,   March 31,   December 31,   September 30,   June 30,
    2020   2020   2019   2019   2019
Total stockholders’ equity   $ 1,476,434     $ 1,409,834     $ 1,153,119     $ 1,144,528     $ 1,137,295  
Less:                    
Goodwill   501,472     500,093     374,632     374,537     374,592  
Core deposit intangible   26,732     28,276     15,607     16,605     17,614  
Preferred stock   55,711                  
Tangible common stockholders’ equity   $ 892,519     $ 881,465     $ 762,880     $ 753,386     $ 745,089  
                     
Total assets   $ 11,345,365     $ 10,489,074     $ 8,246,145     $ 8,135,173     $ 8,029,057  
Less:                    
Goodwill   501,472     500,093     374,632     374,537     374,592  
Core deposit intangible   26,732     28,276     15,607     16,605     17,614  
Tangible assets   $ 10,817,161     $ 9,960,705     $ 7,855,906     $ 7,744,031     $ 7,636,851  
Tangible common stockholders’ equity to tangible assets   8.25 %   8.85 %   9.71 %   9.73 %   9.76 %
                               


ACQUISITION DATE - FAIR VALUE BALANCE SHEET

The following table summarizes the estimated fair values of the assets acquired and the liabilities assumed at the date of the acquisition for Two River, net of the total consideration paid (in thousands):

  At January 1, 2020
  Two River
Book Value 		  Purchase
Accounting
Adjustments		   Estimated
Fair Value
Total Purchase Price:         $ 197,050  
Assets acquired:          
Cash and cash equivalents $ 51,102     $     $ 51,102  
Securities 62,832     1,549     64,381  
Loans 940,885     (813 )   940,072  
Accrued interest receivable 2,382         2,382  
Bank Owned Life Insurance 22,440         22,440  
Deferred tax asset 5,201     (1,624 )   3,577  
Other assets 18,662     (2,706 )   15,956  
Core deposit intangible     12,130     12,130  
Total assets acquired 1,103,504     8,536     1,112,040  
Liabilities assumed:          
Deposits (939,132 )   (2,618 )   (941,750 )
Other liabilities (58,935 )   (67 )   (59,002 )
Total liabilities assumed (998,067 )   (2,685 )   (1,000,752 )
Net assets acquired $ 105,437     $ 5,851     $ 111,288  
Goodwill recorded in the merger         $ 85,762  
               

The calculation of goodwill is subject to change for up to one year after the date of acquisition as additional information relative to the closing date estimates and uncertainties become available. As the Company finalizes its review of the acquired assets and liabilities, certain adjustments to recorded carrying values may be required.

The following table summarizes the estimated fair values of the assets acquired and the liabilities assumed at the date of the acquisition for Country Bank, net of the total consideration paid (in thousands):

  At January 1, 2020
  Country Bank Book Value   Purchase
Accounting
Adjustments		   Estimated
Fair Value
Total Purchase Price:         $ 112,836  
Assets acquired:          
Cash and cash equivalents $ 20,799     $     $ 20,799  
Securities 144,460     39     144,499  
Loans 614,285     4,123     618,408  
Accrued interest receivable 1,779         1,779  
Deferred tax asset (3,254 )   (668 )   (3,922 )
Other assets 10,327     (1,937 )   8,390  
Core deposit intangible     2,117     2,117  
Total assets acquired 788,396     3,674     792,070  
Liabilities assumed:          
Deposits (649,399 )   (3,254 )   (652,653 )
Other liabilities (69,244 )   2,018     (67,226 )
Total liabilities assumed (718,643 )   (1,236 )   (719,879 )
Net assets acquired $ 69,753     $ 2,438     $ 72,191  
Goodwill recorded in the merger         $ 40,645  
               

The calculation of goodwill is subject to change for up to one year after the date of acquisition as additional information relative to the closing date estimates and uncertainties become available. As the Company finalizes its review of the acquired assets and liabilities, certain adjustments to recorded carrying values may be required.

Primary Logo

