File and Pay Your Sturgis Rally Sales Tax Online

The Department of Revenue will be making changes to our Sturgis Rally operations this year, which may cause longer wait times than usual.

We will not have an office at the Buffalo Chip this year.

Our Rapid City office will only be open to appointments only

Because of this, we encourage Sturgis Rally vendors to file & pay electronically this year.

Go to our Filing and Tax Payment Portal

Select Create Account

Enter the following information:

Username: You select the Username. Username must be minimum of 8 characters and cannot contain the following characters: < > ( ) [ ] " ' ; : | / % &. License Number: Enter the South Dakota license number exactly as displayed on the license card. Owner or DBA Name: Enter the owner or business name (DBA) exactly as it appears on the license card. Tax Due on last non-zero Return.

If you need assistance, please call Lori Haupt at 605-394-2332 or email us at DORrally@state.sd.us

Please visit our Sturgis Motorcycle Rally business page to find out more on how to apply for a sales tax license, room rentals, municipal tax rates and much more!