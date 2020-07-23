African Union Member States reporting COVID-19 cases as of 23 July 2020, 6 pm EAT
African Union Member States (54) reporting COVID-19 cases (770,300), deaths (16,434), and recoveries (436,698) by region:
Central (44,025 cases; 870 deaths; 27,766 recoveries): Burundi (345; 1; 270), Cameroon (16,157; 373; 13,728), CAR (4,574; 57; 1,437), Chad (889; 75; 805), Congo (2,934; 51; 743), DRC (8,720; 201; 5,105), Equatorial Guinea (3,071; 51; 842), Gabon (6,588; 47; 4,235), Sao Tome & Principe (747; 14; 601)
Eastern (61,347; 1,466; 34,021): Comoros (337; 7; 319), Djibouti (5,030; 58; 4,904), Eritrea (251; 0; 155), Ethiopia (11,524; 188; 5,506), Kenya (15,601; 263; 7,135), Madagascar (8,381; 70; 5,160), Mauritius (343; 10; 332), Rwanda (1,689; 5; 867), Seychelles (108; 0; 11), Somalia (3,161; 93; 1,495), South Sudan (2,211; 45; 1,185), Sudan (11,127; 706; 5,816), Tanzania (509; 21; 178), Uganda (1,075; 0; 958)
Northern (141,569; 6,085; 68,268): Algeria (24,265; 1,102; 16,983), Egypt (89,745; 4,440; 30,075), Libya (2,176; 53; 489), Mauritania (6,027; 155; 3,977), Morocco (17,962; 285; 15,636), Tunisia (1,394; 50; 1,108)
Southern (410,457; 6,253; 234,450): Angola (812; 33; 226), Botswana (522; 1; 48), Eswatini (1,938; 25; 876), Lesotho (359; 6; 69), Malawi (3,302; 76; 1,282), Mozambique (1,557; 11; 523), Namibia (1,402; 7; 64), South Africa (394,948; 5,940; 229,175), Zambia (3,583; 128; 1,677), Zimbabwe (2,034; 26; 510)
Western (112,902; 1,760; 72,193): Benin (1,694, 34; 918), Burkina Faso (1,070; 53; 919), Cape Verde (2,154; 21; 1,132), Cöte d'Ivoire (14,733; 93; 8,995), Gambia (146; 5; 57), Ghana (29,672; 153; 26,090), Guinea (6,747; 41; 5,891), Guinea-Bissau (1,954; 26; 903**), Liberia (1,114; 70; 592), Mali (2,494; 123; 1,889), Niger (1,122; 69; 1,018), Nigeria (38,344; 813; 15,815), Senegal (9,121; 177; 6,108), Sierra Leone (1,731; 66; 1,288), Togo (806; 16; 578)Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Africa Centres for Disease Control and Prevention (Africa CDC).