Glatfelter to Present at the Jefferies Virtual Industrials Conference on August 6th

/EIN News/ -- YORK, Pa., July 23, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Glatfelter (NYSE:GLT) today announced that Dante C. Parrini, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, will be presenting at the Jefferies Virtual Industrials Conference on August 6, 2020 at 2:25 p.m. (EDT). The presentation will be conducted in virtual meeting format and attendance is by invitation only.



Mr. Parrini, together with Ramesh Shettigar, Vice President, Investor Relations and Corporate Treasurer, will also conduct one-on-one virtual meetings with investors during the course of the conference that day.

A copy of the slide presentation that will accompany Mr. Parrini’s remarks will be available on the Company’s Investor Relations page at https://www.glatfelter.com/investors/webcasts-and-presentations/.

About Glatfelter

Glatfelter is a leading global supplier of engineered materials. The Company’s high-quality, innovative and customizable solutions are found in tea and single-serve coffee filtration, personal hygiene and packaging products as well as home improvement and industrial applications. Headquartered in York, PA, and transitioning to new headquarters in Charlotte, NC, the Company’s annualized net sales approximate $925 million with customers in over 100 countries and approximately 2,600 employees worldwide. Operations include eleven manufacturing facilities located in the United States, Canada, Germany, France, the United Kingdom and the Philippines. Additional information about Glatfelter may be found at www.glatfelter.com.