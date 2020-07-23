Alphatec to Report Second Quarter 2020 Financial Results on August 6, 2020

/EIN News/ -- CARLSBAD, Calif., July 23, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Alphatec Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: ATEC) (“ATEC” or the “Company”), a provider of innovative spine surgery solutions dedicated to revolutionizing the approach to spine surgery, announced today that it will release second quarter financial results on Thursday, August 6, 2020, after the market close.



The Company will present the results via a live webcast on Thursday, August 6, 2020, at 1:30 p.m. PT / 4:30 p.m. ET. The live webcast will be accessible via this link. An audiocast of the presentation will also be available domestically at (877) 556-5251 and internationally at (720) 545-0036. The conference ID number is 5682075.

A replay of the webcast will remain available on ATEC’s corporate website at www.atecspine.com until the Company releases third quarter financial results. In addition, a replay of the audiocast will be available until August 14, 2020. The replay dial-in numbers are (855) 859-2056 for domestic callers and (404) 537-3406 for international callers. Please use the replay conference ID number 5682075.

About Alphatec Holdings, Inc.

Alphatec Holdings, Inc. (“ATEC”), through its wholly-owned subsidiaries, Alphatec Spine, Inc. and SafeOp Surgical, Inc., is a medical device company dedicated to revolutionizing the approach to spine surgery through clinical distinction. ATEC architects and commercializes approach-based technology that integrates seamlessly with the SafeOp Neural InformatiX System to provide real-time, objective nerve information that can enhance the safety and reproducibility of spine surgery. Additional information can be found at www.atecspine.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

Statements made during the investor events referenced herein may contain "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 that involve risks and uncertainty. Such statements are based on management's current expectations and are subject to many risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements. These and other forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future results and are subject to risks, uncertainties, and assumptions that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed in any forward-looking statements. A list and description of such factors, risks and uncertainties can be found in the Company’s most recent annual report, and any subsequent quarterly and current reports, filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. ATEC disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise unless required by law.

