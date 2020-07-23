Midland States Bancorp, Inc. Announces 2020 Second Quarter Results

/EIN News/ -- Summary



Net income of $12.6 million, or $0.53 diluted earnings per share

Total loans increased $463.2 million, or 10.6%, from the end of the prior quarter

Total deposits increased $292.5 million, or 6.3%, from the end of the prior quarter

Efficiency ratio of 58.5%

Allowance for credit losses strengthened to 0.97% of total loans

$276.0 million in Paycheck Protection Program loans as of June 30, 2020

EFFINGHAM, Ill., July 23, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Midland States Bancorp, Inc. (Nasdaq: MSBI) (the “Company”) today reported net income of $12.6 million, or $0.53 diluted earnings per share, for the second quarter of 2020. This compares to net income of $1.5 million, or $0.06 diluted earnings per share, for the first quarter of 2020, which was impacted by an $8.5 million impairment on commercial mortgage servicing rights (“MSR”) and $1.0 million in integration and acquisition expenses, and net income of $16.4 million, or $0.67 diluted earnings per share, for the second quarter of 2019.

Jeffrey G. Ludwig, President and Chief Executive Officer of the Company, said, “Despite the ongoing impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, we saw a number of positive trends in the quarter including significant balance sheet growth, higher revenue, and lower expense levels, which combined to produce a strong quarter of earnings and an increase in our tangible book value per share.

“While a great deal of uncertainty remains regarding the duration of the pandemic, we are seeing some encouraging signs across our markets and customers. Overall asset quality remained relatively stable during the second quarter while requests for loan deferrals have slowed considerably in June and July. Approximately 60% to 65% of the loans we granted deferrals to in April and May are expected to resume making their scheduled payments once their deferral period ends.

“Our participation in the Small Business Administration’s Paycheck Protection Program (“PPP”) has continued to be a valuable source of support to our communities. Through the end of June, we had more than 2,300 applications approved by the SBA totaling $276.0 million in loans for our customers, which will help support more than 28,000 employees in our markets.

“We continue to increase our allowance for credit losses and maintain strong capital and liquidity positions. We believe our strong balance sheet will enable us to continue supporting our clients through the duration of this crisis, while we focus on building upon the positive trends we are seeing in revenue generation and operating efficiencies,” said Mr. Ludwig.

Factors Affecting Comparability

The Company acquired HomeStar Financial Group, Inc. (“HomeStar”) in July 2019, with the core system conversion completed in October 2019. The financial position and results of operations of HomeStar prior to its acquisition date are not included in the Company’s financial results.

In addition, effective January 1, 2020, the Company adopted the new current expected credit loss (“CECL”) accounting standard, which replaces the incurred loss methodology with an estimated life of loan credit loss methodology.

Adjusted Earnings

Financial results for the second quarter of 2020 were impacted by a $0.4 million loss on residential mortgage servicing rights held-for-sale and $0.1 million in integration and acquisition expenses. Excluding these amounts and certain income, adjusted earnings were $12.9 million, or $0.55 diluted earnings per share, for the second quarter of 2020.

Financial results for the first quarter of 2020 were impacted by $1.0 million in integration and acquisition expenses, a $0.5 million loss on residential mortgage servicing rights held-for-sale, and a $0.2 million loss on the repurchase of subordinated debt. Excluding these amounts and certain income, adjusted earnings were $2.8 million, or $0.11 diluted earnings per share, for the first quarter of 2020.

A reconciliation of adjusted earnings to net income according to accounting principles generally accepted in the United States (“GAAP”) is provided in the financial tables at the end of this press release.

Net Interest Margin

Net interest margin for the second quarter of 2020 was 3.32%, compared to 3.48% for the first quarter of 2020. The Company’s net interest margin benefits from accretion income on purchased loan portfolios, which contributed 12 and 16 basis points to net interest margin in the second quarter of 2020 and first quarter of 2020, respectively. Excluding the impact of accretion income, net interest margin decreased 12 basis points from the first quarter of 2020, which was primarily attributable to excess liquidity invested in lower-yielding earning assets and the addition of low-yielding loans originated through the PPP program.

Relative to the second quarter of 2019, net interest margin decreased from 3.76%. Accretion income on purchased loan portfolios contributed 25 basis points to net interest margin in the second quarter of 2019. Excluding the impact of accretion income, net interest margin decreased 31 basis points compared to the second quarter of 2019, primarily due to the impact of new subordinated debt issued in September 2019 and a decline in the yield on earning assets.

Net Interest Income

Net interest income for the second quarter of 2020 was $49.0 million, an increase of 5.0% from $46.7 million for the first quarter of 2020. Excluding accretion income, net interest income increased $2.8 million from the prior quarter. Accretion income associated with purchased loan portfolios totaled $1.8 million for the second quarter of 2020, compared with $2.2 million for the first quarter of 2020.

Relative to the second quarter of 2019, net interest income increased $2.9 million, or 6.3%. Accretion income for the second quarter of 2019 was $3.4 million. Excluding the impact of accretion income, net interest income increased primarily due to the acquisition of HomeStar’s loans and securities and organic loan growth.

Noninterest Income

Noninterest income for the second quarter of 2020 was $19.4 million, an increase of 125.6% from $8.6 million for the first quarter of 2020, which included an $8.5 million impairment on commercial MSRs. Excluding the impairment, the increase was primarily attributable to higher commercial FHA and residential mortgage banking revenue.

Relative to the second quarter of 2019, noninterest income decreased 1.0% from $19.6 million. The decrease was primarily attributable to lower commercial FHA revenue and service charges on deposit accounts, partially offset by higher residential mortgage banking revenue.

Wealth management revenue for the second quarter of 2020 was $5.7 million, unchanged from the first quarter of 2020. Compared to the second quarter of 2019, wealth management revenue increased 3.5%.

Commercial FHA revenue for the second quarter of 2020 was $3.4 million, compared to $1.3 million in the first quarter of 2020. During the second quarter of 2020, the Company recorded a $0.1 million commercial MSR impairment, compared to a $8.5 million impairment recorded in the first quarter of 2020. The Company originated $134.8 million in rate lock commitments during the second quarter of 2020, compared to $13.3 million in the prior quarter. Compared to the second quarter of 2019, commercial FHA revenue decreased $0.9 million.

Noninterest Expense

Noninterest expense for the second quarter of 2020 was $40.8 million, which included a $0.4 million loss on residential MSRs held for sale and $0.1 million in integration and acquisition expenses, compared with $42.7 million for the first quarter of 2020, which included $1.0 million in integration and acquisition expenses, a $0.5 million loss on residential MSRs held for sale, and a $0.2 million loss on the repurchase of subordinated debt. Excluding losses on residential MSRs held for sale, integration and acquisition expenses, and the loss on the repurchase of subordinated debt, the $0.6 million decrease in noninterest expense primarily reflects lower salaries and employee benefits expense resulting from the staffing level adjustments made during the first quarter of 2020.

Relative to the second quarter of 2019, noninterest expense increased 1.5% from $40.2 million, which included $0.3 million in integration and acquisition expenses and a $0.5 million gain on residential MSRs held for sale. Excluding integration and acquisition expenses and gains/losses on MSRs held for sale, noninterest expense was essentially unchanged from the prior year period.

Loan Portfolio

Total loans outstanding were $4.84 billion at June 30, 2020, compared with $4.38 billion at March 31, 2020 and $4.07 billion at June 30, 2019. The increase in total loans from March 31, 2020 was primarily attributable to loans originated under the PPP program and an increase in consumer loans and equipment finance loans and leases.

Equipment finance balances increased $78.2 million from March 31, 2020, which are booked within the commercial loans and leases portfolio, reflecting management’s efforts to grow the equipment finance business.

The increase in total loans from June 30, 2019 was primarily attributable to the addition of HomeStar’s loan portfolio, the growth in equipment finance balances, and loans originated under the PPP program.

Deposits

Total deposits were $4.94 billion at June 30, 2020, compared with $4.65 billion at March 31, 2020, and $4.01 billion at June 30, 2019. The increase in total deposits from both prior periods was attributable to an increase in core deposits, primarily from commercial customers, partially driven by inflows of PPP-related funds, while the addition of HomeStar’s deposits also contributed to the increase from June 30, 2019.

Asset Quality

Nonperforming loans totaled $60.5 million, or 1.25% of total loans, at June 30, 2020, compared with $58.2 million, or 1.33% of total loans, at March 31, 2020. The increase in non-performing loans was primarily attributable to the addition of one large relationship partially reduced by charge-offs and transfers to other real estate owned. At June 30, 2019, nonperforming loans totaled $50.7 million, or 1.24% of total loans.

Net charge-offs for the second quarter of 2020 were $3.1 million, or 0.26% of average loans on an annualized basis.

The Company recorded a provision for credit losses on loans of $11.6 million for the second quarter of 2020, which reflects the weakened economic outlook due to the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Company’s allowance for credit losses on loans was 0.97% of total loans and 77.8% of nonperforming loans at June 30, 2020, compared with 0.88% of total loans and 66.3% of nonperforming loans at March 31, 2020. Approximately 96% of the allowance for credit losses on loans at June 30, 2020 was allocated to general reserves.

Capital

At June 30, 2020, Midland States Bank and the Company exceeded all regulatory capital requirements under Basel III, and Midland States Bank met the qualifications to be a ‘‘well-capitalized’’ financial institution, as summarized in the following table:

Bank Level

Ratios as of

June 30, 2020 Consolidated

Ratios as of

June 30, 2020

Minimum Regulatory

Requirements (2) Total capital to risk-weighted assets 12.05% 13.67% 10.50% Tier 1 capital to risk-weighted assets 11.28% 9.71% 8.50% Tier 1 leverage ratio 9.01% 7.75% 4.00% Common equity Tier 1 capital 11.28% 8.44% 7.00% Tangible common equity to tangible assets (1) NA 6.67% NA

(1) A non-GAAP financial measure. Refer to page 15 for a reconciliation to the comparable GAAP financial measure.

(2) Includes the capital conservation buffer of 2.5%.

Stock Repurchase Program

During the second quarter of 2020, the Company repurchased 470,278 shares of its common stock at a weighted average price of $15.22 under its stock repurchase program, which authorized the repurchase of up to $50 million of its common stock. As of June 30, 2020, the Company had $18.3 million remaining under the current stock repurchase authorization.

Conference Call, Webcast and Slide Presentation

The Company will host a conference call and webcast at 7:30 a.m. Central Time on Friday, July 24, 2020, to discuss its financial results. The call can be accessed via telephone at (877) 516-3531; conference ID: 1477734. A recorded replay can be accessed through July 31, 2020, by dialing (855) 859-2056; conference ID: 1477734.

A slide presentation relating to the second quarter 2020 results will be accessible prior to the scheduled conference call. This earnings release should be read together with the slide presentation, which contains important information related to the impact of COVID-19. The slide presentation and webcast of the conference call can be accessed on the Webcasts and Presentations page of the Company’s investor relations website at investors.midlandsb.com under the “News and Events” tab.

About Midland States Bancorp, Inc.

Midland States Bancorp, Inc. is a community-based financial holding company headquartered in Effingham, Illinois, and is the sole shareholder of Midland States Bank. As of June 30, 2020, the Company had total assets of approximately $6.64 billion, and its Wealth Management Group had assets under administration of approximately $3.25 billion. Midland provides a full range of commercial and consumer banking products and services, business equipment financing, merchant credit card services, trust and investment management, and insurance and financial planning services. In addition, multi-family and healthcare facility FHA financing is provided through Love Funding, Midland’s non-bank subsidiary. For additional information, visit https://www.midlandsb.com/ or follow Midland on LinkedIn at https://www.linkedin.com/company/midland-states-bank.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

Some of the financial measures included in this press release are not measures of financial performance recognized in accordance with GAAP. These non-GAAP financial measures include “Adjusted Earnings,” “Adjusted Diluted Earnings Per Common Share,” “Adjusted Return on Average Assets,” “Adjusted Return on Average Shareholders’ Equity,” “Adjusted Return on Average Tangible Common Equity,” “Efficiency Ratio,” “Tangible Common Equity to Tangible Assets,” “Tangible Book Value Per Share” and “Return on Average Tangible Common Equity.” The Company believes these non-GAAP financial measures provide both management and investors a more complete understanding of the Company’s funding profile and profitability. These non-GAAP financial measures are supplemental and are not a substitute for any analysis based on GAAP financial measures. Not all companies use the same calculation of these measures; therefore, this presentation may not be comparable to other similarly titled measures as presented by other companies.

Forward-Looking Statements

Readers should note that in addition to the historical information contained herein, this press release includes "forward-looking statements" within the meanings of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, including but not limited to statements about the Company’s plans, objectives, future performance, goals and future earnings levels. These statements are subject to many risks and uncertainties, including changes in interest rates and other general economic, business and political conditions, including the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic including its potential effects on the economic environment, our customers and our operations, as well as any changes to federal, state and local government laws, regulations and orders in connection with the pandemic; changes in the financial markets; changes in business plans as circumstances warrant; risks relating to acquisitions; and other risks detailed from time to time in filings made by the Company with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Readers should note that the forward-looking statements included in this press release are not a guarantee of future events, and that actual events may differ materially from those made in or suggested by the forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements generally can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "will," "propose," "may," "plan," "seek," "expect," "intend," "estimate," "anticipate," "believe," "continue," or similar terminology. Any forward-looking statements presented herein are made only as of the date of this press release, and the Company does not undertake any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements to reflect changes in assumptions, the occurrence of unanticipated events, or otherwise.

CONTACTS:

Jeffrey G. Ludwig, President and CEO, at jludwig@midlandsb.com or (217) 342-7321

Eric T. Lemke, Chief Financial Officer, at elemke@midlandsb.com or (217) 342-7321

Douglas J. Tucker, SVP and Corporate Counsel, at dtucker@midlandsb.com or (217) 342-7321

MIDLAND STATES BANCORP, INC. CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL SUMMARY (unaudited) For the Quarter Ended June 30, March 31, December 31, September 30, June 30, (dollars in thousands, except per share data) 2020 2020 2019 2019 2019 Earnings Summary Net interest income $ 48,989 $ 46,651 $ 48,687 $ 49,450 $ 46,077 Provision for credit losses on loans 11,610 10,569 5,305 4,361 4,076 Noninterest income 19,396 8,598 19,014 19,606 19,587 Noninterest expense 40,782 42,675 46,325 48,025 40,194 Income before income taxes 15,993 2,005 16,071 16,670 21,394 Income taxes 3,424 456 3,279 4,015 5,039 Net income 12,569 1,549 12,792 12,655 16,355 Preferred stock dividends, net - - - (22 ) 34 Net income available to common shareholders $ 12,569 $ 1,549 $ 12,792 $ 12,677 $ 16,321 Diluted earnings per common share $ 0.53 $ 0.06 $ 0.51 $ 0.51 $ 0.67 Weighted average shares outstanding - diluted 23,339,964 24,538,002 24,761,960 24,684,529 24,303,211 Return on average assets 0.77 % 0.10 % 0.83 % 0.84 % 1.17 % Return on average shareholders' equity 8.00 % 0.96 % 7.71 % 7.71 % 10.43 % Return on average tangible common equity (1) 11.84 % 1.39 % 11.24 % 11.19 % 15.34 % Net interest margin 3.32 % 3.48 % 3.56 % 3.70 % 3.76 % Efficiency ratio (1) 58.53 % 63.78 % 59.46 % 60.63 % 61.58 % Adjusted Earnings Performance Summary Adjusted earnings (1) $ 12,884 $ 2,806 $ 16,110 $ 16,422 $ 16,196 Adjusted diluted earnings per common share (1) $ 0.55 $ 0.11 $ 0.64 $ 0.66 $ 0.66 Adjusted return on average assets (1) 0.78 % 0.19 % 1.04 % 1.09 % 1.16 % Adjusted return on average shareholders' equity (1) 8.20 % 1.73 % 9.71 % 10.01 % 10.33 % Adjusted return on average tangible common equity (1) 12.14 % 2.53 % 14.15 % 14.52 % 15.19 % (1) Non-GAAP financial measures. Refer to pages 13 - 15 for a reconciliation to the comparable GAAP financial measures.





MIDLAND STATES BANCORP, INC. CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL SUMMARY (unaudited) (continued) For the Quarter Ended June 30, March 31, December 31, September 30, June 30, (in thousands, except per share data) 2020 2020 2019 2019 2019 Net interest income: Interest income $ 60,548 $ 61,314 $ 64,444 $ 65,006 $ 60,636 Interest expense 11,559 14,663 15,757 15,556 14,559 Net interest income 48,989 46,651 48,687 49,450 46,077 Provision for credit losses on loans 11,610 10,569 5,305 4,361 4,076 Net interest income after provision for credit losses on loans 37,379 36,082 43,382 45,089 42,001 Noninterest income: Wealth management revenue 5,698 5,677 5,377 5,998 5,504 Commercial FHA revenue 3,414 1,267 3,702 3,954 4,358 Residential mortgage banking revenue 2,723 1,755 763 720 611 Service charges on deposit accounts 1,706 2,656 2,860 3,008 2,639 Interchange revenue 3,013 2,833 3,053 3,249 3,010 Gain on sales of investment securities, net - - 635 25 14 (Impairment) recapture on commercial mortgage servicing rights (107 ) (8,468 ) (1,613 ) (1,060 ) 559 Other income 2,949 2,878 4,237 3,712 2,892 Total noninterest income 19,396 8,598 19,014 19,606 19,587 Noninterest expense: Salaries and employee benefits 20,740 21,063 23,650 25,083 21,134 Occupancy and equipment 4,286 4,869 4,654 4,793 4,511 Data processing 5,300 5,334 6,074 5,271 4,821 Professional 1,606 1,855 1,952 2,348 2,410 Amortization of intangible assets 1,629 1,762 1,804 1,803 1,673 Loss (gain) on mortgage servicing rights held for sale 391 496 95 (70 ) (515 ) Other expense 6,830 7,296 8,096 8,797 6,160 Total noninterest expense 40,782 42,675 46,325 48,025 40,194 Income before income taxes 15,993 2,005 16,071 16,670 21,394 Income taxes 3,424 456 3,279 4,015 5,039 Net income 12,569 1,549 12,792 12,655 16,355 Preferred stock dividends, net - - - (22 ) 34 Net income available to common shareholders $ 12,569 $ 1,549 $ 12,792 $ 12,677 $ 16,321 Basic earnings per common share $ 0.53 $ 0.06 $ 0.52 $ 0.51 $ 0.67 Diluted earnings per common share $ 0.53 $ 0.06 $ 0.51 $ 0.51 $ 0.67





MIDLAND STATES BANCORP, INC. CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL SUMMARY (unaudited) (continued) As of June 30, March 31, December 31, September 30, June 30, (in thousands) 2020 2020 2019 2019 2019 Assets Cash and cash equivalents $ 519,868 $ 449,396 $ 394,505 $ 409,346 $ 245,415 Investment securities 639,693 661,894 655,054 668,630 613,026 Loans 4,839,423 4,376,204 4,401,410 4,328,835 4,073,527 Allowance for credit losses on loans (47,093 ) (38,545 ) (28,028 ) (24,917 ) (25,925 ) Total loans, net 4,792,330 4,337,659 4,373,382 4,303,918 4,047,602 Loans held for sale 32,403 113,852 16,431 88,322 22,143 Premises and equipment, net 89,046 90,118 91,055 93,896 94,824 Other real estate owned 12,728 7,892 6,745 4,890 3,797 Loan servicing rights, at lower of cost or fair value 44,239 44,566 53,824 54,124 54,191 Mortgage servicing rights held for sale 1,244 1,460 1,972 1,860 159 Goodwill 172,796 172,796 171,758 171,074 164,673 Other intangible assets, net 31,495 33,124 34,886 36,690 33,893 Cash surrender value of life insurance policies 144,215 143,323 142,423 141,510 140,593 Other assets 164,441 152,150 144,982 139,644 125,739 Total assets $ 6,644,498 $ 6,208,230 $ 6,087,017 $ 6,113,904 $ 5,546,055 Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity Noninterest-bearing deposits $ 1,273,267 $ 1,052,726 $ 1,019,472 $ 1,015,081 $ 902,286 Interest-bearing deposits 3,669,840 3,597,914 3,524,782 3,430,090 3,108,921 Total deposits 4,943,107 4,650,640 4,544,254 4,445,171 4,011,207 Short-term borrowings 77,136 43,578 82,029 122,294 113,844 FHLB advances and other borrowings 693,865 593,089 493,311 559,932 582,387 Subordinated debt 169,610 169,505 176,653 192,689 94,215 Trust preferred debentures 48,551 48,420 48,288 48,165 48,041 Other liabilities 78,640 71,838 80,571 90,131 56,473 Total liabilities 6,010,909 5,577,070 5,425,106 5,458,382 4,906,167 Total shareholders’ equity 633,589 631,160 661,911 655,522 639,888 Total liabilities and shareholders’ equity $ 6,644,498 $ 6,208,230 $ 6,087,017 $ 6,113,904 $ 5,546,055





MIDLAND STATES BANCORP, INC. CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL SUMMARY (unaudited) (continued) As of June 30, March 31, December 31, September 30, June 30, (in thousands) 2020 2020 2019 2019 2019 Loan Portfolio Commercial loans and leases $ 1,856,435 $ 1,439,145 $ 1,387,766 $ 1,292,511 $ 1,149,370 Commercial real estate 1,495,183 1,507,280 1,526,504 1,622,363 1,524,369 Construction and land development 207,593 208,361 208,733 215,978 250,414 Residential real estate 509,453 548,014 568,291 587,984 552,406 Consumer 770,759 673,404 710,116 609,999 596,968 Total loans $ 4,839,423 $ 4,376,204 $ 4,401,410 $ 4,328,835 $ 4,073,527 Deposit Portfolio Noninterest-bearing demand $ 1,273,267 $ 1,052,726 $ 1,019,472 $ 1,015,081 $ 902,286 Interest-bearing: Checking 1,484,728 1,425,022 1,342,788 1,222,599 1,009,023 Money market 877,675 849,642 787,662 753,869 732,573 Savings 594,685 534,457 522,456 526,938 442,017 Time 689,841 765,870 822,160 833,038 785,337 Brokered time 22,911 22,923 49,716 93,646 139,971 Total deposits $ 4,943,107 $ 4,650,640 $ 4,544,254 $ 4,445,171 $ 4,011,207





MIDLAND STATES BANCORP, INC. CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL SUMMARY (unaudited) (continued) For the Quarter Ended June 30, March 31, December 31, September 30, June 30, (dollars in thousands) 2020 2020 2019 2019 2019 Average Balance Sheets Cash and cash equivalents $ 489,941 $ 337,851 $ 406,526 $ 259,427 $ 162,110 Investment securities 650,356 662,450 631,294 666,157 636,946 Loans 4,696,288 4,384,206 4,359,144 4,352,635 4,086,720 Loans held for sale 99,169 19,844 36,974 31,664 40,177 Nonmarketable equity securities 50,661 45,124 43,745 44,010 44,217 Total interest-earning assets 5,986,415 5,449,475 5,477,683 5,353,893 4,970,170 Non-earning assets 619,411 624,594 649,169 636,028 618,023 Total assets $ 6,605,826 $ 6,074,069 $ 6,126,852 $ 5,989,921 $ 5,588,193 Interest-bearing deposits $ 3,651,406 $ 3,549,515 $ 3,490,165 $ 3,429,063 $ 3,107,660 Short-term borrowings 59,103 55,616 104,598 124,183 120,859 FHLB advances and other borrowings 692,470 532,733 531,419 591,516 607,288 Subordinated debt 169,560 170,026 182,149 106,090 94,196 Trust preferred debentures 48,487 48,357 48,229 48,105 47,982 Total interest-bearing liabilities 4,621,026 4,356,247 4,356,560 4,298,957 3,977,985 Noninterest-bearing deposits 1,280,983 986,178 1,028,670 967,192 921,115 Other noninterest-bearing liabilities 71,853 78,943 83,125 72,610 60,363 Shareholders' equity 631,964 652,701 658,497 651,162 628,730 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 6,605,826 $ 6,074,069 $ 6,126,852 $ 5,989,921 $ 5,588,193 Yields Earning Assets Cash and cash equivalents 0.14 % 1.26 % 1.62 % 2.14 % 2.43 % Investment securities 3.05 % 3.23 % 3.10 % 3.00 % 3.11 % Loans 4.64 % 5.01 % 5.22 % 5.31 % 5.32 % Loans held for sale 4.07 % 3.87 % 4.12 % 3.02 % 4.50 % Nonmarketable equity securities 5.40 % 5.39 % 5.31 % 5.33 % 5.42 % Total interest-earning assets 4.10 % 4.56 % 4.70 % 4.85 % 4.94 % Interest-Bearing Liabilities Interest-bearing deposits 0.61 % 0.95 % 1.03 % 1.08 % 1.09 % Short-term borrowings 0.19 % 0.73 % 0.67 % 0.68 % 0.70 % FHLB advances and other borrowings 1.69 % 2.24 % 2.26 % 2.36 % 2.34 % Subordinated debt 5.85 % 5.90 % 5.94 % 6.30 % 6.43 % Trust preferred debentures 4.86 % 6.02 % 6.41 % 6.83 % 7.17 % Total interest-bearing liabilities 1.01 % 1.35 % 1.43 % 1.44 % 1.47 % Cost of Deposits 0.45 % 0.74 % 0.80 % 0.84 % 0.84 % Net Interest Margin 3.32 % 3.48 % 3.56 % 3.70 % 3.76 %





MIDLAND STATES BANCORP, INC. CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL SUMMARY (unaudited) (continued) As of and for the Quarter Ended June 30, March 31, December 31, September 30, June 30, (dollars in thousands, except per share data) 2020 2020 2019 2019 2019 Asset Quality Loans 30-89 days past due $ 36,551 $ 40,392 $ 29,876 $ 23,118 $ 21,554 Nonperforming loans 60,513 58,166 42,082 45,168 50,676 Nonperforming assets 74,707 67,158 50,027 50,058 54,473 Net charge-offs 3,062 12,835 2,194 5,369 1,242 Loans 30-89 days past due to total loans 0.76 % 0.92 % 0.68 % 0.53 % 0.53 % Nonperforming loans to total loans 1.25 % 1.33 % 0.96 % 1.04 % 1.24 % Nonperforming assets to total assets 1.12 % 1.08 % 0.82 % 0.82 % 0.98 % Allowance for credit losses to total loans 0.97 % 0.88 % 0.64 % 0.58 % 0.64 % Allowance for credit losses to nonperforming loans 77.82 % 66.27 % 66.60 % 55.29 % 51.16 % Net charge-offs to average loans 0.26 % 1.18 % 0.20 % 0.49 % 0.12 % Wealth Management Trust assets under administration $ 3,253,784 $ 2,967,536 $ 3,409,959 $ 3,281,260 $ 3,125,869 Market Data Book value per share at period end $ 27.62 $ 26.99 $ 27.10 $ 26.93 $ 26.66 Tangible book value per share at period end (1) $ 18.72 $ 18.19 $ 18.64 $ 18.40 $ 18.36 Market price at period end $ 14.95 $ 17.49 $ 28.96 $ 26.05 $ 26.72 Shares outstanding at period end 22,937,296 23,381,496 24,420,345 24,338,748 23,897,038 Capital Total capital to risk-weighted assets 13.67 % 13.73 % 14.72 % 14.82 % 13.49 % Tier 1 capital to risk-weighted assets 9.71 % 9.76 % 10.52 % 10.35 % 10.85 % Tier 1 leverage ratio 7.75 % 8.39 % 8.74 % 8.77 % 9.27 % Tier 1 common capital to risk-weighted assets 8.44 % 8.47 % 9.20 % 9.02 % 9.38 % Tangible common equity to tangible assets (1) 6.67 % 7.08 % 7.74 % 7.58 % 8.20 % (1) Non-GAAP financial measures. Refer to pages 13 - 15 for a reconciliation to the comparable GAAP financial measures.





MIDLAND STATES BANCORP, INC. RECONCILIATIONS OF NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES Adjusted Earnings Reconciliation For the Quarter Ended June 30, March 31, December 31, September 30, June 30, (dollars in thousands, except per share data) 2020 2020 2019 2019 2019 Income before income taxes - GAAP $ 15,993 $ 2,005 $ 16,071 $ 16,670 $ 21,394 Adjustments to noninterest income: Gain on sales of investment securities, net - - 635 25 14 Other 11 (13 ) (6 ) - (23 ) Total adjustments to noninterest income 11 (13 ) 629 25 (9 ) Adjustments to noninterest expense: Loss (gain) on mortgage servicing rights held for sale 391 496 95 (70 ) (515 ) Loss on repurchase of subordinated debt - 193 1,778 - - Integration and acquisition expenses 54 1,031 3,332 5,292 286 Total adjustments to noninterest expense 445 1,720 5,205 5,222 (229 ) Adjusted earnings pre tax 16,427 3,738 20,647 21,867 21,174 Adjusted earnings tax 3,543 932 4,537 5,445 4,978 Adjusted earnings - non-GAAP 12,884 2,806 16,110 16,422 16,196 Preferred stock dividends, net - - - (22 ) 34 Adjusted earnings available to common shareholders - non-GAAP $ 12,884 $ 2,806 $ 16,110 $ 16,444 $ 16,162 Adjusted diluted earnings per common share $ 0.55 $ 0.11 $ 0.64 $ 0.66 $ 0.66 Adjusted return on average assets 0.78 % 0.19 % 1.04 % 1.09 % 1.16 % Adjusted return on average shareholders' equity 8.20 % 1.73 % 9.71 % 10.01 % 10.33 % Adjusted return on average tangible common equity 12.14 % 2.53 % 14.15 % 14.52 % 15.19 %





MIDLAND STATES BANCORP, INC. RECONCILIATIONS OF NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES (continued) Efficiency Ratio Reconciliation For the Quarter Ended June 30, March 31, December 31, September 30, June 30, (dollars in thousands) 2020 2020 2019 2019 2019 Noninterest expense - GAAP $ 40,782 $ 42,675 $ 46,325 $ 48,025 $ 40,194 (Loss) gain on mortgage servicing rights held for sale (391 ) (496 ) (95 ) 70 515 Loss on repurchase of subordinated debt - (193 ) (1,778 ) - - Integration and acquisition expenses (54 ) (1,031 ) (3,332 ) (5,292 ) (286 ) Adjusted noninterest expense $ 40,337 $ 40,955 $ 41,120 $ 42,803 $ 40,423 Net interest income - GAAP $ 48,989 $ 46,651 $ 48,687 $ 49,450 $ 46,077 Effect of tax-exempt income 438 485 474 502 526 Adjusted net interest income 49,427 47,136 49,161 49,952 46,603 Noninterest income - GAAP $ 19,396 $ 8,598 $ 19,014 $ 19,606 $ 19,587 Loan servicing rights impairment (recapture) 107 8,468 1,613 1,060 (559 ) Gain on sales of investment securities, net - - (635 ) (25 ) (14 ) Other (11 ) 13 6 - 23 Adjusted noninterest income 19,492 17,079 19,998 20,641 19,037 Adjusted total revenue $ 68,919 $ 64,215 $ 69,159 $ 70,593 $ 65,640 Efficiency ratio 58.53 % 63.78 % 59.46 % 60.63 % 61.58 %



