Midland States Bancorp, Inc. Announces 2020 Second Quarter Results

Summary

  • Net income of $12.6 million, or $0.53 diluted earnings per share
  • Total loans increased $463.2 million, or 10.6%, from the end of the prior quarter
  • Total deposits increased $292.5 million, or 6.3%, from the end of the prior quarter
  • Efficiency ratio of 58.5%
  • Allowance for credit losses strengthened to 0.97% of total loans
  • $276.0 million in Paycheck Protection Program loans as of June 30, 2020

EFFINGHAM, Ill., July 23, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Midland States Bancorp, Inc. (Nasdaq: MSBI) (the “Company”) today reported net income of $12.6 million, or $0.53 diluted earnings per share, for the second quarter of 2020.  This compares to net income of $1.5 million, or $0.06 diluted earnings per share, for the first quarter of 2020, which was impacted by an $8.5 million impairment on commercial mortgage servicing rights (“MSR”) and $1.0 million in integration and acquisition expenses, and net income of $16.4 million, or $0.67 diluted earnings per share, for the second quarter of 2019.

Jeffrey G. Ludwig, President and Chief Executive Officer of the Company, said, “Despite the ongoing impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, we saw a number of positive trends in the quarter including significant balance sheet growth, higher revenue, and lower expense levels, which combined to produce a strong quarter of earnings and an increase in our tangible book value per share.

“While a great deal of uncertainty remains regarding the duration of the pandemic, we are seeing some encouraging signs across our markets and customers.  Overall asset quality remained relatively stable during the second quarter while requests for loan deferrals have slowed considerably in June and July.  Approximately 60% to 65% of the loans we granted deferrals to in April and May are expected to resume making their scheduled payments once their deferral period ends. 

“Our participation in the Small Business Administration’s Paycheck Protection Program (“PPP”) has continued to be a valuable source of support to our communities.  Through the end of June, we had more than 2,300 applications approved by the SBA totaling $276.0 million in loans for our customers, which will help support more than 28,000 employees in our markets.

“We continue to increase our allowance for credit losses and maintain strong capital and liquidity positions.  We believe our strong balance sheet will enable us to continue supporting our clients through the duration of this crisis, while we focus on building upon the positive trends we are seeing in revenue generation and operating efficiencies,” said Mr. Ludwig.

Factors Affecting Comparability

The Company acquired HomeStar Financial Group, Inc. (“HomeStar”) in July 2019, with the core system conversion completed in October 2019. The financial position and results of operations of HomeStar prior to its acquisition date are not included in the Company’s financial results.   

In addition, effective January 1, 2020, the Company adopted the new current expected credit loss (“CECL”) accounting standard, which replaces the incurred loss methodology with an estimated life of loan credit loss methodology.

Adjusted Earnings

Financial results for the second quarter of 2020 were impacted by a $0.4 million loss on residential mortgage servicing rights held-for-sale and $0.1 million in integration and acquisition expenses.  Excluding these amounts and certain income, adjusted earnings were $12.9 million, or $0.55 diluted earnings per share, for the second quarter of 2020. 

Financial results for the first quarter of 2020 were impacted by $1.0 million in integration and acquisition expenses, a $0.5 million loss on residential mortgage servicing rights held-for-sale, and a $0.2 million loss on the repurchase of subordinated debt.  Excluding these amounts and certain income, adjusted earnings were $2.8 million, or $0.11 diluted earnings per share, for the first quarter of 2020. 

A reconciliation of adjusted earnings to net income according to accounting principles generally accepted in the United States (“GAAP”) is provided in the financial tables at the end of this press release.

Net Interest Margin

Net interest margin for the second quarter of 2020 was 3.32%, compared to 3.48% for the first quarter of 2020.  The Company’s net interest margin benefits from accretion income on purchased loan portfolios, which contributed 12 and 16 basis points to net interest margin in the second quarter of 2020 and first quarter of 2020, respectively.  Excluding the impact of accretion income, net interest margin decreased 12 basis points from the first quarter of 2020, which was primarily attributable to excess liquidity invested in lower-yielding earning assets and the addition of low-yielding loans originated through the PPP program.

Relative to the second quarter of 2019, net interest margin decreased from 3.76%.  Accretion income on purchased loan portfolios contributed 25 basis points to net interest margin in the second quarter of 2019.  Excluding the impact of accretion income, net interest margin decreased 31 basis points compared to the second quarter of 2019, primarily due to the impact of new subordinated debt issued in September 2019 and a decline in the yield on earning assets. 

Net Interest Income

Net interest income for the second quarter of 2020 was $49.0 million, an increase of 5.0% from $46.7 million for the first quarter of 2020.  Excluding accretion income, net interest income increased $2.8 million from the prior quarter.  Accretion income associated with purchased loan portfolios totaled $1.8 million for the second quarter of 2020, compared with $2.2 million for the first quarter of 2020. 

Relative to the second quarter of 2019, net interest income increased $2.9 million, or 6.3%.  Accretion income for the second quarter of 2019 was $3.4 million.  Excluding the impact of accretion income, net interest income increased primarily due to the acquisition of HomeStar’s loans and securities and organic loan growth.

Noninterest Income

Noninterest income for the second quarter of 2020 was $19.4 million, an increase of 125.6% from $8.6 million for the first quarter of 2020, which included an $8.5 million impairment on commercial MSRs.  Excluding the impairment, the increase was primarily attributable to higher commercial FHA and residential mortgage banking revenue.

Relative to the second quarter of 2019, noninterest income decreased 1.0% from $19.6 million.  The decrease was primarily attributable to lower commercial FHA revenue and service charges on deposit accounts, partially offset by higher residential mortgage banking revenue.

Wealth management revenue for the second quarter of 2020 was $5.7 million, unchanged from the first quarter of 2020.  Compared to the second quarter of 2019, wealth management revenue increased 3.5%.

Commercial FHA revenue for the second quarter of 2020 was $3.4 million, compared to $1.3 million in the first quarter of 2020.  During the second quarter of 2020, the Company recorded a $0.1 million commercial MSR impairment, compared to a $8.5 million impairment recorded in the first quarter of 2020.  The Company originated $134.8 million in rate lock commitments during the second quarter of 2020, compared to $13.3 million in the prior quarter.  Compared to the second quarter of 2019, commercial FHA revenue decreased $0.9 million.

Noninterest Expense

Noninterest expense for the second quarter of 2020 was $40.8 million, which included a $0.4 million loss on residential MSRs held for sale and $0.1 million in integration and acquisition expenses, compared with $42.7 million for the first quarter of 2020, which included $1.0 million in integration and acquisition expenses, a $0.5 million loss on residential MSRs held for sale, and a $0.2 million loss on the repurchase of subordinated debt.  Excluding losses on residential MSRs held for sale, integration and acquisition expenses, and the loss on the repurchase of subordinated debt, the $0.6 million decrease in noninterest expense primarily reflects lower salaries and employee benefits expense resulting from the staffing level adjustments made during the first quarter of 2020.

Relative to the second quarter of 2019, noninterest expense increased 1.5% from $40.2 million, which included $0.3 million in integration and acquisition expenses and a $0.5 million gain on residential MSRs held for sale.  Excluding integration and acquisition expenses and gains/losses on MSRs held for sale, noninterest expense was essentially unchanged from the prior year period.

Loan Portfolio

Total loans outstanding were $4.84 billion at June 30, 2020, compared with $4.38 billion at March 31, 2020 and $4.07 billion at June 30, 2019.  The increase in total loans from March 31, 2020 was primarily attributable to loans originated under the PPP program and an increase in consumer loans and equipment finance loans and leases.

Equipment finance balances increased $78.2 million from March 31, 2020, which are booked within the commercial loans and leases portfolio, reflecting management’s efforts to grow the equipment finance business. 

The increase in total loans from June 30, 2019 was primarily attributable to the addition of HomeStar’s loan portfolio, the growth in equipment finance balances, and loans originated under the PPP program.

Deposits

Total deposits were $4.94 billion at June 30, 2020, compared with $4.65 billion at March 31, 2020, and $4.01 billion at June 30, 2019.  The increase in total deposits from both prior periods was attributable to an increase in core deposits, primarily from commercial customers, partially driven by inflows of PPP-related funds, while the addition of HomeStar’s deposits also contributed to the increase from June 30, 2019. 

Asset Quality

Nonperforming loans totaled $60.5 million, or 1.25% of total loans, at June 30, 2020, compared with $58.2 million, or 1.33% of total loans, at March 31, 2020. The increase in non-performing loans was primarily attributable to the addition of one large relationship partially reduced by charge-offs and transfers to other real estate owned. At June 30, 2019, nonperforming loans totaled $50.7 million, or 1.24% of total loans.  

Net charge-offs for the second quarter of 2020 were $3.1 million, or 0.26% of average loans on an annualized basis. 

The Company recorded a provision for credit losses on loans of $11.6 million for the second quarter of 2020, which reflects the weakened economic outlook due to the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic. 

The Company’s allowance for credit losses on loans was 0.97% of total loans and 77.8% of nonperforming loans at June 30, 2020, compared with 0.88% of total loans and 66.3% of nonperforming loans at March 31, 2020.  Approximately 96% of the allowance for credit losses on loans at June 30, 2020 was allocated to general reserves.

Capital

At June 30, 2020, Midland States Bank and the Company exceeded all regulatory capital requirements under Basel III, and Midland States Bank met the qualifications to be a ‘‘well-capitalized’’ financial institution, as summarized in the following table:

   Bank Level
Ratios as of
June 30, 2020		 Consolidated
Ratios as of
June 30, 2020		  
Minimum Regulatory
Requirements (2)
Total capital to risk-weighted assets 12.05% 13.67% 10.50%
Tier 1 capital to risk-weighted assets 11.28% 9.71% 8.50%
Tier 1 leverage ratio 9.01% 7.75% 4.00%
Common equity Tier 1 capital 11.28% 8.44% 7.00%
Tangible common equity to tangible assets (1) NA 6.67% NA

(1) A non-GAAP financial measure. Refer to page 15 for a reconciliation to the comparable GAAP financial measure.
(2) Includes the capital conservation buffer of 2.5%.

Stock Repurchase Program

During the second quarter of 2020, the Company repurchased 470,278 shares of its common stock at a weighted average price of $15.22 under its stock repurchase program, which authorized the repurchase of up to $50 million of its common stock.  As of June 30, 2020, the Company had $18.3 million remaining under the current stock repurchase authorization.

Conference Call, Webcast and Slide Presentation

The Company will host a conference call and webcast at 7:30 a.m. Central Time on Friday, July 24, 2020, to discuss its financial results.  The call can be accessed via telephone at (877) 516-3531; conference ID: 1477734.  A recorded replay can be accessed through July 31, 2020, by dialing (855) 859-2056; conference ID: 1477734.

A slide presentation relating to the second quarter 2020 results will be accessible prior to the scheduled conference call.  This earnings release should be read together with the slide presentation, which contains important information related to the impact of COVID-19.  The slide presentation and webcast of the conference call can be accessed on the Webcasts and Presentations page of the Company’s investor relations website at investors.midlandsb.com under the “News and Events” tab.

About Midland States Bancorp, Inc.

Midland States Bancorp, Inc. is a community-based financial holding company headquartered in Effingham, Illinois, and is the sole shareholder of Midland States Bank. As of June 30, 2020, the Company had total assets of approximately $6.64 billion, and its Wealth Management Group had assets under administration of approximately $3.25 billion. Midland provides a full range of commercial and consumer banking products and services, business equipment financing, merchant credit card services, trust and investment management, and insurance and financial planning services. In addition, multi-family and healthcare facility FHA financing is provided through Love Funding, Midland’s non-bank subsidiary. For additional information, visit https://www.midlandsb.com/ or follow Midland on LinkedIn at https://www.linkedin.com/company/midland-states-bank.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

Some of the financial measures included in this press release are not measures of financial performance recognized in accordance with GAAP.  These non-GAAP financial measures include “Adjusted Earnings,” “Adjusted Diluted Earnings Per Common Share,” “Adjusted Return on Average Assets,” “Adjusted Return on Average Shareholders’ Equity,” “Adjusted Return on Average Tangible Common Equity,” “Efficiency Ratio,” “Tangible Common Equity to Tangible Assets,” “Tangible Book Value Per Share” and “Return on Average Tangible Common Equity.”  The Company believes these non-GAAP financial measures provide both management and investors a more complete understanding of the Company’s funding profile and profitability.  These non-GAAP financial measures are supplemental and are not a substitute for any analysis based on GAAP financial measures.  Not all companies use the same calculation of these measures; therefore, this presentation may not be comparable to other similarly titled measures as presented by other companies.

Forward-Looking Statements

Readers should note that in addition to the historical information contained herein, this press release includes "forward-looking statements" within the meanings of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, including but not limited to statements about the Company’s plans, objectives, future performance, goals and future earnings levels.  These statements are subject to many risks and uncertainties, including changes in interest rates and other general economic, business and political conditions, including the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic including its potential effects on the economic environment, our customers and our operations, as well as any changes to federal, state and local government laws, regulations and orders in connection with the pandemic; changes in the financial markets; changes in business plans as circumstances warrant; risks relating to acquisitions; and other risks detailed from time to time in filings made by the Company with the Securities and Exchange Commission.  Readers should note that the forward-looking statements included in this press release are not a guarantee of future events, and that actual events may differ materially from those made in or suggested by the forward-looking statements.  Forward-looking statements generally can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "will," "propose," "may," "plan," "seek," "expect," "intend," "estimate," "anticipate," "believe," "continue," or similar terminology.  Any forward-looking statements presented herein are made only as of the date of this press release, and the Company does not undertake any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements to reflect changes in assumptions, the occurrence of unanticipated events, or otherwise.

CONTACTS:
Jeffrey G. Ludwig, President and CEO, at jludwig@midlandsb.com or (217) 342-7321
Eric T. Lemke, Chief Financial Officer, at elemke@midlandsb.com or (217) 342-7321
Douglas J. Tucker, SVP and Corporate Counsel, at dtucker@midlandsb.com or (217) 342-7321

                                       
MIDLAND STATES BANCORP, INC.
CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL SUMMARY (unaudited)
                                       
  For the Quarter Ended  
  June 30,   March 31,   December 31,    September 30,    June 30, 
(dollars in thousands, except per share data) 2020   2020   2019   2019   2019
Earnings Summary                                      
Net interest income $ 48,989     $ 46,651     $ 48,687     $ 49,450       $ 46,077  
Provision for credit losses on loans   11,610       10,569       5,305       4,361         4,076  
Noninterest income   19,396       8,598       19,014       19,606         19,587  
Noninterest expense   40,782       42,675       46,325       48,025         40,194  
Income before income taxes   15,993       2,005       16,071       16,670         21,394  
Income taxes   3,424       456       3,279       4,015         5,039  
Net income   12,569       1,549       12,792       12,655         16,355  
Preferred stock dividends, net   -       -       -       (22 )       34  
Net income available to common shareholders $ 12,569     $ 1,549     $ 12,792     $ 12,677       $ 16,321  
                                       
Diluted earnings per common share $ 0.53     $ 0.06     $ 0.51     $ 0.51       $ 0.67  
Weighted average shares outstanding - diluted   23,339,964       24,538,002       24,761,960       24,684,529         24,303,211  
Return on average assets   0.77 %     0.10 %     0.83 %     0.84   %     1.17 %
Return on average shareholders' equity   8.00 %     0.96 %     7.71 %     7.71   %     10.43 %
Return on average tangible common equity (1)   11.84 %     1.39 %     11.24 %     11.19   %     15.34 %
Net interest margin   3.32 %     3.48 %     3.56 %     3.70   %     3.76 %
Efficiency ratio (1)   58.53 %     63.78 %     59.46 %     60.63   %     61.58 %
                                       
Adjusted Earnings Performance Summary                                      
Adjusted earnings (1) $ 12,884     $ 2,806     $ 16,110     $ 16,422       $ 16,196  
Adjusted diluted earnings per common share (1) $ 0.55     $ 0.11     $ 0.64     $ 0.66       $ 0.66  
Adjusted return on average assets (1)   0.78 %     0.19 %     1.04 %     1.09   %     1.16 %
Adjusted return on average shareholders' equity (1)   8.20 %     1.73 %     9.71 %     10.01   %     10.33 %
Adjusted return on average tangible common equity (1)   12.14 %     2.53 %     14.15 %     14.52   %     15.19 %
                                       
(1) Non-GAAP financial measures. Refer to pages 13 - 15 for a reconciliation to the comparable GAAP financial measures.
 


                                       
MIDLAND STATES BANCORP, INC.
CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL SUMMARY (unaudited) (continued)
   
  For the Quarter Ended  
  June 30,   March 31,   December 31,    September 30,    June 30, 
(in thousands, except per share data) 2020   2020   2019   2019   2019
Net interest income:                                      
Interest income $ 60,548       $ 61,314       $ 64,444       $ 65,006       $ 60,636    
Interest expense   11,559         14,663         15,757         15,556         14,559    
Net interest income   48,989         46,651         48,687         49,450         46,077    
Provision for credit losses on loans   11,610         10,569         5,305         4,361         4,076    
Net interest income after provision for credit losses on loans   37,379         36,082         43,382         45,089         42,001    
Noninterest income:                                      
Wealth management revenue   5,698         5,677         5,377         5,998         5,504    
Commercial FHA revenue   3,414         1,267         3,702         3,954         4,358    
Residential mortgage banking revenue   2,723         1,755         763         720         611    
Service charges on deposit accounts   1,706         2,656         2,860         3,008         2,639    
Interchange revenue   3,013         2,833         3,053         3,249         3,010    
Gain on sales of investment securities, net   -         -         635         25         14    
(Impairment) recapture on commercial mortgage servicing rights   (107 )       (8,468 )       (1,613 )       (1,060 )       559    
Other income   2,949         2,878         4,237         3,712         2,892    
Total noninterest income   19,396         8,598         19,014         19,606         19,587    
Noninterest expense:                                      
Salaries and employee benefits   20,740         21,063         23,650         25,083         21,134    
Occupancy and equipment   4,286         4,869         4,654         4,793         4,511    
Data processing   5,300         5,334         6,074         5,271         4,821    
Professional   1,606         1,855         1,952         2,348         2,410    
Amortization of intangible assets   1,629         1,762         1,804         1,803         1,673    
Loss (gain) on mortgage servicing rights held for sale   391         496         95         (70 )       (515 )  
Other expense   6,830         7,296         8,096         8,797         6,160    
Total noninterest expense   40,782         42,675         46,325         48,025         40,194    
Income before income taxes   15,993         2,005         16,071         16,670         21,394    
Income taxes   3,424         456         3,279         4,015         5,039    
Net income   12,569         1,549         12,792         12,655         16,355    
Preferred stock dividends, net   -         -         -         (22 )       34    
Net income available to common shareholders $ 12,569       $ 1,549       $ 12,792       $ 12,677       $ 16,321    
                                       
Basic earnings per common share $ 0.53       $ 0.06       $ 0.52       $ 0.51       $ 0.67    
Diluted earnings per common share $ 0.53       $ 0.06       $ 0.51       $ 0.51       $ 0.67    
                                       


                                     
MIDLAND STATES BANCORP, INC.
CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL SUMMARY (unaudited) (continued)
                                     
  As of
  June 30,   March 31,   December 31,    September 30,    June 30, 
(in thousands) 2020   2020   2019   2019   2019
Assets                                    
Cash and cash equivalents $ 519,868       $ 449,396       $ 394,505       $ 409,346       $ 245,415  
Investment securities   639,693         661,894         655,054         668,630         613,026  
Loans   4,839,423         4,376,204         4,401,410         4,328,835         4,073,527  
Allowance for credit losses on loans   (47,093 )       (38,545 )       (28,028 )       (24,917 )       (25,925 )
Total loans, net   4,792,330         4,337,659         4,373,382         4,303,918         4,047,602  
Loans held for sale   32,403         113,852         16,431         88,322         22,143  
Premises and equipment, net   89,046         90,118         91,055         93,896         94,824  
Other real estate owned   12,728         7,892         6,745         4,890         3,797  
Loan servicing rights, at lower of cost or fair value   44,239         44,566         53,824         54,124         54,191  
Mortgage servicing rights held for sale   1,244         1,460         1,972         1,860         159  
Goodwill   172,796         172,796         171,758         171,074         164,673  
Other intangible assets, net   31,495         33,124         34,886         36,690         33,893  
Cash surrender value of life insurance policies   144,215         143,323         142,423         141,510         140,593  
Other assets   164,441         152,150         144,982         139,644         125,739  
Total assets $ 6,644,498       $ 6,208,230       $ 6,087,017       $ 6,113,904       $ 5,546,055  
                                     
Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity                                    
Noninterest-bearing deposits $ 1,273,267       $ 1,052,726       $ 1,019,472       $ 1,015,081       $ 902,286  
Interest-bearing deposits   3,669,840         3,597,914         3,524,782         3,430,090         3,108,921  
Total deposits   4,943,107         4,650,640         4,544,254         4,445,171         4,011,207  
Short-term borrowings   77,136         43,578         82,029         122,294         113,844  
FHLB advances and other borrowings   693,865         593,089         493,311         559,932         582,387  
Subordinated debt   169,610         169,505         176,653         192,689         94,215  
Trust preferred debentures   48,551         48,420         48,288         48,165         48,041  
Other liabilities   78,640         71,838         80,571         90,131         56,473  
Total liabilities   6,010,909         5,577,070         5,425,106         5,458,382         4,906,167  
Total shareholders’ equity   633,589         631,160         661,911         655,522         639,888  
Total liabilities and shareholders’ equity $ 6,644,498       $ 6,208,230       $ 6,087,017       $ 6,113,904       $ 5,546,055  
                                     


                                       
MIDLAND STATES BANCORP, INC.
CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL SUMMARY (unaudited) (continued)
                                       
  As of  
  June 30,   March 31,   December 31,    September 30,    June 30, 
(in thousands) 2020   2020   2019   2019   2019
Loan Portfolio                                      
Commercial loans and leases $ 1,856,435     $ 1,439,145     $ 1,387,766     $ 1,292,511     $ 1,149,370  
Commercial real estate   1,495,183       1,507,280       1,526,504       1,622,363       1,524,369  
Construction and land development   207,593       208,361       208,733       215,978       250,414  
Residential real estate   509,453       548,014       568,291       587,984       552,406  
Consumer   770,759       673,404       710,116       609,999       596,968  
Total loans $ 4,839,423     $ 4,376,204     $ 4,401,410     $ 4,328,835     $ 4,073,527  
                                       
Deposit Portfolio                                      
Noninterest-bearing demand $ 1,273,267     $ 1,052,726     $ 1,019,472     $ 1,015,081     $ 902,286  
Interest-bearing:                                      
Checking   1,484,728       1,425,022       1,342,788       1,222,599       1,009,023  
Money market   877,675       849,642       787,662       753,869       732,573  
Savings   594,685       534,457       522,456       526,938       442,017  
Time   689,841       765,870       822,160       833,038       785,337  
Brokered time   22,911       22,923       49,716       93,646       139,971  
Total deposits $ 4,943,107     $ 4,650,640     $ 4,544,254     $ 4,445,171     $ 4,011,207  
                                       


                                       
MIDLAND STATES BANCORP, INC.
CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL SUMMARY (unaudited) (continued)
                                       
  For the Quarter Ended  
  June 30,   March 31,   December 31,    September 30,    June 30, 
(dollars in thousands) 2020   2020   2019   2019   2019
Average Balance Sheets                                      
Cash and cash equivalents $ 489,941     $ 337,851     $ 406,526     $ 259,427     $ 162,110  
Investment securities   650,356       662,450       631,294       666,157       636,946  
Loans   4,696,288       4,384,206       4,359,144       4,352,635       4,086,720  
Loans held for sale   99,169       19,844       36,974       31,664       40,177  
Nonmarketable equity securities   50,661       45,124       43,745       44,010       44,217  
Total interest-earning assets   5,986,415       5,449,475       5,477,683       5,353,893       4,970,170  
Non-earning assets   619,411       624,594       649,169       636,028       618,023  
Total assets $ 6,605,826     $ 6,074,069     $ 6,126,852     $ 5,989,921     $ 5,588,193  
                                       
Interest-bearing deposits $ 3,651,406     $ 3,549,515     $ 3,490,165     $ 3,429,063     $ 3,107,660  
Short-term borrowings   59,103       55,616       104,598       124,183       120,859  
FHLB advances and other borrowings   692,470       532,733       531,419       591,516       607,288  
Subordinated debt   169,560       170,026       182,149       106,090       94,196  
Trust preferred debentures   48,487       48,357       48,229       48,105       47,982  
Total interest-bearing liabilities   4,621,026       4,356,247       4,356,560       4,298,957       3,977,985  
Noninterest-bearing deposits   1,280,983       986,178       1,028,670       967,192       921,115  
Other noninterest-bearing liabilities   71,853       78,943       83,125       72,610       60,363  
Shareholders' equity   631,964       652,701       658,497       651,162       628,730  
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 6,605,826     $ 6,074,069     $ 6,126,852     $ 5,989,921     $ 5,588,193  
                                       
Yields                                      
Earning Assets                                      
Cash and cash equivalents   0.14 %     1.26 %     1.62 %     2.14 %     2.43 %
Investment securities   3.05 %     3.23 %     3.10 %     3.00 %     3.11 %
Loans   4.64 %     5.01 %     5.22 %     5.31 %     5.32 %
Loans held for sale   4.07 %     3.87 %     4.12 %     3.02 %     4.50 %
Nonmarketable equity securities   5.40 %     5.39 %     5.31 %     5.33 %     5.42 %
Total interest-earning assets   4.10 %     4.56 %     4.70 %     4.85 %     4.94 %
                                       
Interest-Bearing Liabilities                                      
Interest-bearing deposits   0.61 %     0.95 %     1.03 %     1.08 %     1.09 %
Short-term borrowings   0.19 %     0.73 %     0.67 %     0.68 %     0.70 %
FHLB advances and other borrowings   1.69 %     2.24 %     2.26 %     2.36 %     2.34 %
Subordinated debt   5.85 %     5.90 %     5.94 %     6.30 %     6.43 %
Trust preferred debentures   4.86 %     6.02 %     6.41 %     6.83 %     7.17 %
Total interest-bearing liabilities   1.01 %     1.35 %     1.43 %     1.44 %     1.47 %
                                       
Cost of Deposits   0.45 %     0.74 %     0.80 %     0.84 %     0.84 %
                                       
Net Interest Margin   3.32 %     3.48 %     3.56 %     3.70 %     3.76 %
                                       


                                       
MIDLAND STATES BANCORP, INC.
CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL SUMMARY (unaudited) (continued)
                                       
  As of and for the Quarter Ended  
  June 30,   March 31,   December 31,    September 30,    June 30, 
(dollars in thousands, except per share data) 2020   2020   2019   2019   2019
Asset Quality                                      
Loans 30-89 days past due $ 36,551     $ 40,392     $ 29,876     $ 23,118     $ 21,554  
Nonperforming loans   60,513       58,166       42,082       45,168       50,676  
Nonperforming assets   74,707       67,158       50,027       50,058       54,473  
Net charge-offs   3,062       12,835       2,194       5,369       1,242  
Loans 30-89 days past due to total loans   0.76 %     0.92 %     0.68 %     0.53 %     0.53 %
Nonperforming loans to total loans   1.25 %     1.33 %     0.96 %     1.04 %     1.24 %
Nonperforming assets to total assets   1.12 %     1.08 %     0.82 %     0.82 %     0.98 %
Allowance for credit losses to total loans   0.97 %     0.88 %     0.64 %     0.58 %     0.64 %
Allowance for credit losses to nonperforming loans   77.82 %     66.27 %     66.60 %     55.29 %     51.16 %
Net charge-offs to average loans   0.26 %     1.18 %     0.20 %     0.49 %     0.12 %
                                       
Wealth Management                                      
Trust assets under administration $ 3,253,784     $ 2,967,536     $ 3,409,959     $ 3,281,260     $ 3,125,869  
                                       
Market Data                                      
Book value per share at period end $ 27.62     $ 26.99     $ 27.10     $ 26.93     $ 26.66  
Tangible book value per share at period end (1) $ 18.72     $ 18.19     $ 18.64     $ 18.40     $ 18.36  
Market price at period end $ 14.95     $ 17.49     $ 28.96     $ 26.05     $ 26.72  
Shares outstanding at period end   22,937,296       23,381,496       24,420,345       24,338,748       23,897,038  
                                       
Capital                                      
Total capital to risk-weighted assets   13.67 %     13.73 %     14.72 %     14.82 %     13.49 %
Tier 1 capital to risk-weighted assets   9.71 %     9.76 %     10.52 %     10.35 %     10.85 %
Tier 1 leverage ratio   7.75 %     8.39 %     8.74 %     8.77 %     9.27 %
Tier 1 common capital to risk-weighted assets   8.44 %     8.47 %     9.20 %     9.02 %     9.38 %
Tangible common equity to tangible assets (1)   6.67 %     7.08 %     7.74 %     7.58 %     8.20 %
                                       
(1) Non-GAAP financial measures. Refer to pages 13 - 15 for a reconciliation to the comparable GAAP financial measures.
                                       


 
MIDLAND STATES BANCORP, INC.
RECONCILIATIONS OF NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES
                                       
Adjusted Earnings Reconciliation                                      
                                       
  For the Quarter Ended  
  June 30,   March 31,   December 31,    September 30,    June 30, 
(dollars in thousands, except per share data) 2020   2020   2019   2019   2019
Income before income taxes - GAAP $ 15,993     $ 2,005       $ 16,071       $ 16,670       $ 21,394    
Adjustments to noninterest income:                                      
Gain on sales of investment securities, net   -       -         635         25         14    
Other   11       (13 )       (6 )       -         (23 )  
Total adjustments to noninterest income   11       (13 )       629         25         (9 )  
Adjustments to noninterest expense:                                      
Loss (gain) on mortgage servicing rights held for sale   391       496         95         (70 )       (515 )  
Loss on repurchase of subordinated debt   -       193         1,778         -         -    
Integration and acquisition expenses   54       1,031         3,332         5,292         286    
Total adjustments to noninterest expense   445       1,720         5,205         5,222         (229 )  
Adjusted earnings pre tax   16,427       3,738         20,647         21,867         21,174    
Adjusted earnings tax   3,543       932         4,537         5,445         4,978    
Adjusted earnings - non-GAAP   12,884       2,806         16,110         16,422         16,196    
Preferred stock dividends, net   -       -         -         (22 )       34    
Adjusted earnings available to common shareholders - non-GAAP $ 12,884     $ 2,806       $ 16,110       $ 16,444       $ 16,162    
Adjusted diluted earnings per common share $ 0.55     $ 0.11       $ 0.64       $ 0.66       $ 0.66    
Adjusted return on average assets   0.78 %     0.19   %     1.04   %     1.09   %     1.16   %
Adjusted return on average shareholders' equity   8.20 %     1.73   %     9.71   %     10.01   %     10.33   %
Adjusted return on average tangible common equity   12.14 %     2.53   %     14.15   %     14.52   %     15.19   %
                                       


                                       
MIDLAND STATES BANCORP, INC.
RECONCILIATIONS OF NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES (continued)
                                       
Efficiency Ratio Reconciliation                                      
  For the Quarter Ended  
  June 30,   March 31,   December 31,    September 30,    June 30, 
(dollars in thousands) 2020   2020   2019   2019   2019
Noninterest expense - GAAP $ 40,782       $ 42,675       $ 46,325       $ 48,025       $ 40,194    
(Loss) gain on mortgage servicing rights held for sale   (391 )       (496 )       (95 )       70         515    
Loss on repurchase of subordinated debt   -         (193 )       (1,778 )       -         -    
Integration and acquisition expenses   (54 )       (1,031 )       (3,332 )       (5,292 )       (286 )  
Adjusted noninterest expense $ 40,337       $ 40,955       $ 41,120       $ 42,803       $ 40,423    
                                       
Net interest income - GAAP $ 48,989       $ 46,651       $ 48,687       $ 49,450       $ 46,077    
Effect of tax-exempt income   438         485         474         502         526    
Adjusted net interest income   49,427         47,136         49,161         49,952         46,603    
                                       
Noninterest income - GAAP $ 19,396       $ 8,598       $ 19,014       $ 19,606       $ 19,587    
Loan servicing rights impairment (recapture)   107         8,468         1,613         1,060         (559 )  
Gain on sales of investment securities, net   -         -         (635 )       (25 )       (14 )  
Other   (11 )       13         6         -         23    
Adjusted noninterest income   19,492         17,079         19,998         20,641         19,037    
                                       
Adjusted total revenue $ 68,919       $ 64,215       $ 69,159       $ 70,593       $ 65,640    
                                       
Efficiency ratio   58.53   %     63.78   %     59.46   %     60.63   %     61.58   %
                                       


                                       
MIDLAND STATES BANCORP, INC.
RECONCILIATIONS OF NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES (continued)
                                       
Tangible Common Equity to Tangible Assets Ratio and Tangible Book Value Per Share                          
                                       
  As of  
  June 30,   March 31,   December 31,    September 30,   June 30,
(dollars in thousands, except per share data) 2020   2020   2019   2019   2019
Shareholders' Equity to Tangible Common Equity                                      
Total shareholders' equity—GAAP $ 633,589       $ 631,160       $ 661,911       $ 655,522       $ 639,888    
Adjustments:                                      
Preferred stock   -         -         -         -         (2,684 )  
Goodwill   (172,796 )       (172,796 )       (171,758 )       (171,074 )       (164,673 )  
Other intangibles, net   (31,495 )       (33,124 )       (34,886 )       (36,690 )       (33,893 )  
Tangible common equity $ 429,298       $ 425,240       $ 455,267       $ 447,758       $ 438,638    
                                       
Total Assets to Tangible Assets:                                      
Total assets—GAAP $ 6,644,498       $ 6,208,230       $ 6,087,017       $ 6,113,904       $ 5,546,055    
Adjustments:                                      
Goodwill   (172,796 )       (172,796 )       (171,758 )       (171,074 )       (164,673 )  
Other intangibles, net   (31,495 )       (33,124 )       (34,886 )       (36,690 )       (33,893 )  
Tangible assets $ 6,440,207       $ 6,002,310       $ 5,880,373       $ 5,906,140       $ 5,347,489    
                                       
Common Shares Outstanding   22,937,296         23,381,496         24,420,345         24,338,748         23,897,038    
                                       
Tangible Common Equity to Tangible Assets   6.67   %     7.08   %     7.74   %     7.58   %     8.20   %
Tangible Book Value Per Share $ 18.72       $ 18.19       $ 18.64       $ 18.40       $ 18.36    
                                       
Return on Average Tangible Common Equity (ROATCE)                                  
                                       
  For the Quarter Ended
  June 30,   March 31,   December 31,    September 30,   June 30,
(dollars in thousands) 2020   2020   2019   2019   2019
Net income available to common shareholders $ 12,569       $ 1,549       $ 12,792       $ 12,677       $ 16,321    
                                       
Average total shareholders' equity—GAAP $ 631,964       $ 652,701       $ 658,497       $ 651,162       $ 628,730    
Adjustments:                                      
Preferred stock   -         -         -         (814 )       (2,708 )  
Goodwill   (172,796 )       (171,890 )       (171,082 )       (166,389 )       (164,673 )  
Other intangibles, net   (32,275 )       (33,951 )       (35,745 )       (34,519 )       (34,689 )  
Average tangible common equity $ 426,893       $ 446,860       $ 451,670       $ 449,440       $ 426,660    
ROATCE   11.84   %     1.39   %     11.24   %     11.19   %     15.34   %

