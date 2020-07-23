Office Of The Governor, Dr. Guadalupe Zamora Release Bilingual COVID-19 PSA

July 23, 2020 | Austin, Texas | Press Release

The Office Of The Governor and Guadalupe Zamora, MD, of Zamora Medical Center today released a new English-Spanish language public service announcement (PSA) urging communities to work together to protect vulnerable Texans from COVID-19. In the bilingual PSA, the Governor and Dr. Zamora encourage Texans to avoid large gatherings, especially with older family members, wear a mask, and socially distance from others when possible.

The new PSA is available on YouTube and can be downloaded at this link.

TRANSCRIPT

GOVERNOR ABBOTT: Hello, this is Governor Greg Abbott.

DR. ZAMORA: Hola, soy la doctora Guadalupe

GOVERNOR ABBOTT: The elderly in our communities are the most vulnerable to COVID-19.

DR. ZAMORA: Los ancianos en nuestras comunidades son los más vulnerables al COVID-19.

GOVERNOR ABBOTT: We must all work together to protect them and all of our loved ones from this virus.

DR. ZAMORA: Tenemos que trabajar juntos para protegerlos a ellos y a todos nuestros seres queridos de este virus.

GOVERNOR ABBOTT: We have an opportunity to slow the spread of COVID-19 over the next several weeks.

DR. ZAMORA: Tenemos la oportunidad de disminuir la propagación de COVID-19 durante las próximas semanas.

GOVERNOR ABBOTT: So make sure you avoid large family gatherings, especially with your older family members.

DR. ZAMORA: Así que evite participar en reuniones familiares grandes, especialmente con los miembros de edad avanzada de su familia.

GOVERNOR ABBOTT: And when you go out in public, where a mask and socially distance from others.

DR. ZAMORA: Y cuando este en público, use una máscara y practique el distanciamiento social de los demás.

GOVERNOR ABBOTT: Together, we will protect the most vulnerable and slow the spread of COVID-19.

DR. ZAMORA: Juntos, podemos proteger a los más vulnerables y disminuir la propagación de COVID-19.

ABOUT DR. ZAMORA

Dr. Guadalupe Zamora, MD, of Zamora Medical Center is a Family Medicine Specialist in Austin. He graduated from the University of Texas Medical Branch in Galveston in 1985. Dr. Zamora has held several honors including Adjunct Clinical Professor for the UTMB Medical School, UTMB Nursing School, UT School of Nursing, and the PA program at UNT. Dr. Zamora has resided on many boards including the Healthy ATX Board which helped bring the Dell Medical School to its realization. He has also served as Chairman of the Family Practice department at St. David's Hospital.