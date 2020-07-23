Pavement Preservation Project Set to Begin on Route 15 Near Dillsburg in York County

Harrisburg, PA – The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) announced today that a contractor will begin a pavement preservation project next week on a 3.8-mile section of Route 15 in Carroll Township near Dillsburg in York County.

Work includes pavement preservation, concrete pavement patching, guide rail upgrades and drainage improvements from just south of the Cumberland County line at Yellow Breeches Creek, to Gold Course Road just southwest of Dillsburg.

Work will begin Monday, July 27. The project is expected to be completed in July of 2021.

Motorists can expect lane restrictions both day and night. Some left turn lanes with be closed and detoured. Updated press releases will be issued prior to the closures.

This section of Route 15 averages just over 22,500 vehicles per day. Motorists should be alert and drive with caution through the work zone.

JD Eckman, Inc., of Atglen, PA, is the prime contractor on this $2,067,187 project.

Work on this project will be in accordance with Centers for Disease Control and state Department of Health guidance as well as a project-specific COVID-19 safety plan, which will include protocols for social distancing, use of face coverings, personal and job-site cleaning protocols, management of entries to the jobsite, and relevant training.

For more information on projects occurring or being bid this year, those made possible by or accelerated by the state transportation funding plan (Act 89), or those on the department’s Four and Twelve Year Plans, visit www.projects.penndot.gov.

MEDIA CONTACT: Dave Thompson, 717-418-5018